Morning Joe, that’s right, Joe Scarborough, former Republican congressman, renowned warmonger married to daughter of a Russophobic Polish warmonger, multimillionaire paid shill of the US Empire, has declared the necessity of “redefining success in Ukraine.”

Gods! These people can’t go five minutes without engaging in Orwellian doublethink and throwing inconvenient facts down the memory hole. Talk about vile people. Anyway, according to Joe and his MIC mouthpiece o’ the morning, while 20% of Ukrainian territory will soon be part of the Russian Federation as part of a peace deal, Putin’s evil plan to annex all of Ukraine and restore the Soviet Empire has been foiled!

Hail Victory! Long live the Empire!

No, I didn’t think of watching Morning Joe for good news, or any sort of news for that matter. I wouldn’t dare. My half Russian, quarter Ukrainian, part Viking, all-American wife would start looking around for sharp pointy things if I did that. Fortunately, Glenn Greenwald did it for all of us on his System Update.

Here’s the entire video courtesy of Rumble.

The synopsis is this. MSNBC was instructed to admit that the vaunted Ukrainian counteroffensive was a total failure, recovering less than 1% of the territory occupied by Russian forces. Joe and Mika were just informed that the Russians, having had months to prepare for the attack, really were prepared.

There is no hope of recovering the lost Ukrainian territory. None! Who knew? The Empire now admits this is so. Meanwhile, we just don’t have all of the military equipment Ukraine needs—those people just couldn’t get their act together, it seems—and we have to support Israel(all that was missing was an obeisance in the direction of Jerusalem), and Zelensky’s just going to have to make peace.

No mention of that little detail that the new Speaker of the House won’t let Ukrainian funding up for a vote, but hey. I can’t expect Morning Joe to cover everything when I never expect him to cover anything.

So,

and

At least there should be peace for Christmas in Russia and Ukraine this year, and I’m pretty sure my wife’s distant cousins in Lwow will find that a fine thing indeed.

Thank you for reading, good day, and good luck.