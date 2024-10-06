Russell Dobular Makes the Rant of the Year
at the Rescue the Republic rally
Last week, Russell Dobular of Due Dissidence made a great dozen minute long speech at the Rescue the Republic rally, and I couldn’t find a single word with which to disagree.
The rant itself is only available here on Rumble, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. He speaks of the need for a broad-based popular movement where supporters will set aside their differences to accomplish common goals, which is as American as it gets.
Thank you for watching, good day or night, and good luck.
Due Dissidence is great. How you doing OB?
Not a Rumble user but I may reconsider now. Thanks for the link - and continuing to prove how vital this network is. Take care of yourself.