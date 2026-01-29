Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

ChatterX
12h

Try asking a capitalist for a $100 raise, and he will tell you that he cannot afford it. Unite with the other workers to form a REAL UNION and the same capitalist will spend millions trying to destroy it..

Employers Spend $340 Million on Union Avoidance Consultants:

youtube.com/watch?v=Ac9ct891YJ4

Mark Taylor
12hEdited

Yes, general strikes, plant occupations, trucker strikes, targeted boycotts and, whenever possible in whatever way possible, look for ways to gum up the works, throw sand in the gears and support and appreciate the people we all truly depend upon: Courageous American Workers!

Look to the 1920-30s American labor movement and the Veterans March on DC to see the kind of pressure that forced the corrupt system to agree to the reforms of the New Deal, which are now all being shredded.

The general strike is the reminder that the billionaires don't make national wealth, the workers do. The billionaires are nothing more than pretentious social leaches.

It's all pretty simple: unite or die.

