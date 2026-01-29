There are dozens of Imperial propagandists and bot farms doing their best to say that the recent efforts of the people of Minneapolis should be scorned.

Scorned either on the grounds of a duty to obey Federal authority, or that because Minnesotans are mostly white, or liberal, or simply American, they should be given no credit because this sort of thing has been happening to <insert ethnic group or US Empire victim here> since there’s been a United States.

The first lot are supporters of the tyrannical regime and I am happy to call myself their legally armed enemy and to leave it there.

The second lot are bots, National Security State employees, culture warriors fighting for Greatest Victim of Whitey status, or just deluded people who see everything through the lens of race or identity, which makes them easily manipulated by the Empire. All are obstacles and distractions to real, revolutionary change.

Richard Wolff is the greatest American Marxist economist who has ever lived as far as I am concerned. One of the reasons I think this is because he has a well-honed sense of both historical and political timing.

Here he explains why the efforts to organize and carry out a series of general strikes in Minneapolis have already changed everything because it shows ordinary people they are not helpless, that there are things they can do politically. And Prof. Wolff does not mean voting.

For Americans, that is a revolutionary thought. We’re indoctrinated from birth that we can’t fight city hall, we can’t beat the system, it’s just the way it is, the rich and powerful are too powerful and resistance is futile.

Sometimes, simply refusing to comply can change the world. The ruling class knows this, which is why they encourage black pills and tales of ever impending doom and of everlasting boots on faces, because hopeless people cannot effectively resist, much less overthrow, tyrants.

It is necessary to spread the enlightening, historical and revolutionary knowledge that the violent and bloodsoaked chickens of Empire have come home to roost.

It is one thing to say we are all targets of the Empire now, so we therefore must all hang together in order to avoid being hanged separately.

It is quite another to say American citizens deserve such treatment, or have no choice but to submit or, childishly, to say Ha Ha like the Simpsons bully.

Now let’s all learn from Minneapolis so we can be better prepared than they were, if and when ICE comes to our town. Or when we really need to shut things down in order to stop a war.

If we do not, then all we have to do to see the fate of our children is to look in the eyes of a Palestinian child, or to listen as her cry for help is used as bait for murder-for-fun. There’s even a movie about that last bit.

I think noncompliance is a better option than that, don’t you?

Thank you for reading, I really do hope you find 15 minutes to listen to what Prof. Wolff has to say, good day or night, and good luck.

