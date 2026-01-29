Richard Wolff: General Strikes Change Everything
plus my editorial in defense of the Minnesotans
There are dozens of Imperial propagandists and bot farms doing their best to say that the recent efforts of the people of Minneapolis should be scorned.
Scorned either on the grounds of a duty to obey Federal authority, or that because Minnesotans are mostly white, or liberal, or simply American, they should be given no credit because this sort of thing has been happening to <insert ethnic group or US Empire victim here> since there’s been a United States.
The first lot are supporters of the tyrannical regime and I am happy to call myself their legally armed enemy and to leave it there.
The second lot are bots, National Security State employees, culture warriors fighting for Greatest Victim of Whitey status, or just deluded people who see everything through the lens of race or identity, which makes them easily manipulated by the Empire. All are obstacles and distractions to real, revolutionary change.
Richard Wolff is the greatest American Marxist economist who has ever lived as far as I am concerned. One of the reasons I think this is because he has a well-honed sense of both historical and political timing.
Here he explains why the efforts to organize and carry out a series of general strikes in Minneapolis have already changed everything because it shows ordinary people they are not helpless, that there are things they can do politically. And Prof. Wolff does not mean voting.
For Americans, that is a revolutionary thought. We’re indoctrinated from birth that we can’t fight city hall, we can’t beat the system, it’s just the way it is, the rich and powerful are too powerful and resistance is futile.
Sometimes, simply refusing to comply can change the world. The ruling class knows this, which is why they encourage black pills and tales of ever impending doom and of everlasting boots on faces, because hopeless people cannot effectively resist, much less overthrow, tyrants.
It is necessary to spread the enlightening, historical and revolutionary knowledge that the violent and bloodsoaked chickens of Empire have come home to roost.
It is one thing to say we are all targets of the Empire now, so we therefore must all hang together in order to avoid being hanged separately.
It is quite another to say American citizens deserve such treatment, or have no choice but to submit or, childishly, to say Ha Ha like the Simpsons bully.
Now let’s all learn from Minneapolis so we can be better prepared than they were, if and when ICE comes to our town. Or when we really need to shut things down in order to stop a war.
If we do not, then all we have to do to see the fate of our children is to look in the eyes of a Palestinian child, or to listen as her cry for help is used as bait for murder-for-fun. There’s even a movie about that last bit.
I think noncompliance is a better option than that, don’t you?
Thank you for reading, I really do hope you find 15 minutes to listen to what Prof. Wolff has to say, good day or night, and good luck.
Try asking a capitalist for a $100 raise, and he will tell you that he cannot afford it. Unite with the other workers to form a REAL UNION and the same capitalist will spend millions trying to destroy it..
Employers Spend $340 Million on Union Avoidance Consultants:
youtube.com/watch?v=Ac9ct891YJ4
Yes, general strikes, plant occupations, trucker strikes, targeted boycotts and, whenever possible in whatever way possible, look for ways to gum up the works, throw sand in the gears and support and appreciate the people we all truly depend upon: Courageous American Workers!
Look to the 1920-30s American labor movement and the Veterans March on DC to see the kind of pressure that forced the corrupt system to agree to the reforms of the New Deal, which are now all being shredded.
The general strike is the reminder that the billionaires don't make national wealth, the workers do. The billionaires are nothing more than pretentious social leaches.
It's all pretty simple: unite or die.