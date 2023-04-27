Professor Richard Wolff is the greatest American Marxist economist of all time. He’s 80 or so now, but unlike our President, still has all his wits. I think you’ll also agree he does not look his age. When I say I’m a Wolffian socialist, I mean I support the kind of American socialism calling for democracy in the workplace that is advocated by Richard Wolff. It’s socialism, but a truly democratic socialism very similar to what Marx originally envisioned. Again, in my opinion.

In this video, Richard Wolff explains why reforming capitalism never works permanently, and why I think it must be destroyed and replaced by something better, something where the majority of us actually have the power to decide how we work and how we live.