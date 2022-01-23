These numbers come from the British equivalent of a Freedom of Information Act request to the National Office of Statistics that was released just over a month ago, according to British Doctor John Campbell. Let’s take a look at the numbers, which are only from England and Wales, but can be reasonably applied to the rest of the United Kingdom and the United States as well.

The numbers cover all 4 quarters of 2020 and the first 3 quarters of 2021:

Total deaths with Covid per death certificates: 174,233

Total deaths from Covid with no pre-existing health conditions: 9,400

According to my handy dandy calculator, 174,233 divided by 9,400 equals 18.5.

But wait! There’s more! The average age of the 9,400 was 81.5 years old.

Now let’s look at the good old USA. According to the CDC, from a source called WebMD in a story published 11/22/2021, there have been 771,000 Covid deaths in this country. Divide that by 18.5, and I get 41,675. Out of a population of 350 million, that’s a 0.01% death rate for people without serious pre-existing health conditions, and assuming the average age is about 80 here as it is in Britain, that means that Covid cannot remotely be called a deadly disease for healthy younger and middle-aged people.

In fact, it’s no more than just another common cold, and always has been.

So that’s it, then. Our government, our media, and our pharmaceutical industry have been brazenly lying to us since the beginning of this thing and many of them are continuing to lie to this day. Why?

From an authoritarian, oligarchical government’s perspective, it’s an exercise in social control and engineering as old as the Republic—Scare the shit out of people, and they’ll do anything you want.

The capitalist pharmaceutical industry’s incentive is obvious—massive profits. The corporate media’s incentive, besides keeping their Big Pharma advertisers’ happy(when was the last time you saw a corporate news show that wasn’t at least partly brought to you by Big Pharma? And yes, they subsidize PBS and NPR as well), but they get more views and clicks when scared people are constantly tuning in for the latest dose of scary news. So profit again, in addition to serving as stenographers to power.

This tells me that all the lockdowns, all the closures, all the behavioral modifications such as masking and social distancing, were never necessary for reasons of public health, and they certainly aren’t now. As for the vaccines, my personal opinion is that if one is elderly, or suffers from a pre-existing health condition ranging from obesity to cancer, then one should seriously consider getting the first round of vaccines, anyway.

But mandates? Punishing the unvaxxed? That’s sheer mass hysteria in support of authoritarianism, which is not why my ancestor fought in George Washington’s Continental Army throughout the American Revolution.

If you want to see the video where I first learned these figures, here it is. Start at about 3 minutes in and watch for just a few minutes if you just can’t stand Jimmy Dore for some reason. I like him, and enjoyed the whole 13 minutes or so:

I think it’s time to stop the panic, to stop demanding the censorship of skeptics to the establishment narrative, to stop hating on the unvaccinated, and to just relax on this issue and stop believing everything the self-proclaimed “reliable news sources” tell you.

And for all of our sakes, don’t let your own ego refuse to admit that you were hoodwinked if you succumbed to some or all of the fearmongering propaganda with which we’ve been barraged for the last two years. We’ve all been fooled by somebody sometime. The thing to do is to admit it, move on, and try to do better the next time some establishment figure tries to fool you, for it will happen again, sooner rather than later. It’s what our fascistic government does.

Thanks for reading, good day, and good luck.