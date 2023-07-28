Issue 1, the state constitutional amendment proposed by the Ohio Legislature which would raise the threshold for passage of a referendum to amend the Ohio Constitution from 50% +1 to 60%, appears to be headed for an ignominious defeat on August 8.

The corporate press, for the most part, has focused on the issue’s probable effect on the amendment to make a woman’s right to an abortion part of the Ohio Constitution that just recently made the November ballot. It will easily clear 50%, but 60? Doubtful at best, and the corporate press is right to talk about that.

What they don’t talk about much is what Issue 1 would do to the mechanics of the ballot initiative process.

First, it would eliminate the ten day grace period ballot initiative proponents have to gather more valid signatures after the Secretary of State has ruled they missed the required number by a smidgeon, which happens a lot. In fact, it’s happening right now with the initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.

Second, and even worse, it would require verified signatures from “5% of the eligible voters” in all 88 Ohio counties to get on the ballot. Right now, only a percentage of statewide eligible voters is required.

Think about that. If pro-initiative people can’t canvas every single county in Ohio, regardless of population, access, or local preference, it will be damned near impossible for anyone but the corrupt state politicians in Columbus to propose an amendment to the Ohio Constitution, much less vote on one.

That would make Ohio just as immune to direct democratic methods of reform as the federal government is. As an Ohioan and a majoritarian Marxist, I don’t want to have anything to do with that kind of authoritarian garbage.

Fortunately, neither do most Ohioans. According to a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll cited by Politico, Issue 1 going down in flames, 57-26%. Even a plurality of Republicans are against it, with substantial majorities of everyone else. Interestingly, former Republican governors Bob Taft and John Kasich both came out against the amendment.

I think it’s safe to say this one’s going down hard, but we’ll be sure to vote just to make sure it goes down just that much harder.

So it looks like a woman’s right to choose will be enshrined in the Ohio Constitution, and if the legal weed amendment makes it to the ballot this November, you’ll soon be able to smoke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em here.

It is nice to share some good news every once in awhile. Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.