Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Escalations to Entropy
Plus Florida Pig goes wild!
American troops came under “indirect fire” in Somalia. WTF are American troops doing in Somalia, you ask? Somalia has the 13th largest known oil reserves in the world.
The US has moved F-35 jets to Puerto Rico in preparation of a possible airstrike against Venezuela, undoubtedly yet another regime change operation.
If it happens, it will be an interesting test of military power—American fighter-bombers against a state-of-the-art Russian air defense system.
And you won’t think about the Epstein Files for a few minutes, so it’s all good as far as Trump is concerned.
The Most Moral Air Force in the world attacked a high-rise apartment complex in Gaza. I’m so glad my tax dollars are going to things like this rather than wasteful bullshit like repairing bridges or feeding hungry children breakfast and lunch.
In somewhat surprising news, the War Department announced that its new National Defense Strategy will concentrate on the homeland and the Western Hemisphere more than it does on China or Russia.
Plain English translation: They figure they have a better chance of getting away with picking on the American people or Venezuela than they do with Russia or China.
So that’s where “America First!” went. Mystery solved.
Trump officials abruptly canceled a congressional briefing on the alleged drug boat the Navy extrajudicially murdered. This means either:
Trump’s freaky PR people and Cabinet, who get more of a Starship Troopers vibe by the day, haven’t gotten their lies straight yet,
Trump wants Democrats to go all No War On Venezuela so he can play Reagan vs. the libs in the Carib back to the future which can never be, or
Both, neither, it doesn’t matter so long as you don’t think of the Epstein Files.
Meanwhile, Venezuela deployed 15,000 more troops to its coasts to augment those already there.
The Venezuelan Vice-President made a speech where she meticulously refuted all of the US Empire’s charges of Venezuela being a narco-state with things like facts. Here’s a fun one: 2.7% of the US gross domestic product comes from moneylaundering.
And even all of that money pales in comparison to the Great Global Ocean of Grift. Imagine how much of this if funded by your tax dollars instead of going to things like roads and dams and libraries and schools and hospitals and parks and stuff.
See how big a club it is and how you are not in it?
The genocidal maniacs of Israel announced they attacked Doha, Qatar in attempt to assassinate the Hamas leadership. Seems they succeeded in pissing off any remaining Arab governments who had any inclination whatsoever to do business with them, and they missed their target to boot!
Yes, the Israeli attack failed so badly that even Donald Trump felt “very badly” about the location of the attack. Not so much about the motive behind the attack. But at least it’s not about the Epstein Files.
Dozens are dead and hundreds injured in riots in Nepal after the government shut down social media for a day. The government caved, but apparently young Nepalis are still very pissed off about it, and no doubt about other things of which I am ignorant.
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile is now operational. Ethiopians get power, Egyptians and Sudanese get worried over water supplies.
Fun fact: The average age of a dam in the US is 61 years. I’m so relieved. At least they’re not as old as the average congresscritter.
Donald Trump isn’t the only one who sent Jeffrey Epstein a naughty note for his 50th birthday. Bill Clinton was another, writing
It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted so long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and (illegible), and still to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends.
Childlike curiosity. Isn’t that sweet? Hey, Bill!
This…is Marseilles:
After the French Parliament voted out Macron’s Prime Minister, he appointed some other corrupt loser and the “Block Everything” movement was born. Remember the Yellow Vests? This seems to be its reincarnation. Oh happy day, Macron!
The BBC, in an endangered act of journalism, discovered that the American Gaza
InHumanitarian Foundation providing “security” for food distribution centers in the concentration camp is hiring thugs from the Infidels Motorcycle Club, an explicitly anti-Islamic bunch formed from Iraq War veterans in 2006. Here’s one of their T-shirt logos. What could possibly go wrong?
The US Supreme Court agreed to expedite a hearing on the illegality of Trump’s tariffs. Since Article I of the Constitution gives all taxing authority to Congress, it’s not much of a stretch to say that most or all of Trump’s own Supreme Court appointees will vote against him.
Finally, a wild boar in Florida smashed its way through a sliding glass door and wreaked havoc inside the house. Cry havoc, and let slip the pigs of war! Or not. He looks pretty mellow to me.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
We're living in a lawless world where bombing hospitals and children has become the norm. Apparently the drugboat diplomacy episode provoked a conversation between Chas Freeman and Judge Napolitano on the question of whether or not a president has the right to commit murder....Seems to me that President Obama started this when he was doing his thing with targeted drones and one of the victims was a US citizen whose father had been labeled as a 'terrorist' a term itself which isn't recognized by international law.
Brilliant. Especially the ER explanation of what America first now means