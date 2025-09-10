Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Passionate Progressive's avatar
The Passionate Progressive
21h

We're living in a lawless world where bombing hospitals and children has become the norm. Apparently the drugboat diplomacy episode provoked a conversation between Chas Freeman and Judge Napolitano on the question of whether or not a president has the right to commit murder....Seems to me that President Obama started this when he was doing his thing with targeted drones and one of the victims was a US citizen whose father had been labeled as a 'terrorist' a term itself which isn't recognized by international law.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
Penelope Prill's avatar
Penelope Prill
1d

Brilliant. Especially the ER explanation of what America first now means

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture