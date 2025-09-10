And you won’t think about the Epstein Files for a few minutes, so it’s all good as far as Trump is concerned.

If it happens, it will be an interesting test of military power—American fighter-bombers against a state-of-the-art Russian air defense system.

The US has moved F-35 jets to Puerto Rico in preparation of a possible airstrike against Venezuela, undoubtedly yet another regime change operation.

American troops came under “indirect fire” in Somalia. WTF are American troops doing in Somalia, you ask? Somalia has the 13th largest known oil reserves in the world .

The Most Moral Air Force in the world attacked a high-rise apartment complex in Gaza. I’m so glad my tax dollars are going to things like this rather than wasteful bullshit like repairing bridges or feeding hungry children breakfast and lunch.

In somewhat surprising news, the War Department announced that its new National Defense Strategy will concentrate on the homeland and the Western Hemisphere more than it does on China or Russia. Plain English translation: They figure they have a better chance of getting away with picking on the American people or Venezuela than they do with Russia or China.

So that’s where “America First!” went. Mystery solved.

Trump officials abruptly canceled a congressional briefing on the alleged drug boat the Navy extrajudicially murdered. This means either: Trump’s freaky PR people and Cabinet, who get more of a Starship Troopers vibe by the day, haven’t gotten their lies straight yet,

Trump wants Democrats to go all No War On Venezuela so he can play Reagan vs. the libs in the Carib back to the future which can never be, or

Both, neither, it doesn’t matter so long as you don’t think of the Epstein Files.

Meanwhile, Venezuela deployed 15,000 more troops to its coasts to augment those already there.

The Venezuelan Vice-President made a speech where she meticulously refuted all of the US Empire’s charges of Venezuela being a narco-state with things like facts. Here’s a fun one: 2.7% of the US gross domestic product comes from moneylaundering.

And even all of that money pales in comparison to the Great Global Ocean of Grift. Imagine how much of this if funded by your tax dollars instead of going to things like roads and dams and libraries and schools and hospitals and parks and stuff.

See how big a club it is and how you are not in it?