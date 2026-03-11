Of course, Trump also told American media that Iran bombed its own girls’ elementary school because their aim was bad, and then admitted he’d made that up. And there was something about no more regime change wars not so long ago…well, like the man said,

Our Mad Emperor told the Times of Israel that the US and Israel have “destroyed” Iran, but the war will continue until he and Netanyahu decide to end it, which means when Netanyahu decides to end it.

Why is one of Cleveland’s main streets named after a loser? It’s so…Unamerican. I think we should rename it Little Turtle Avenue. Maybe that’ll give the street better vibes. I’m sure my ancestor would approve; it’s the honorable thing to do. Besides, St. Clair was a stupid asshole.

Fun fact: St. Clair Avenue is named after Arthur St. Clair, the American general who led the US Army to its worst defeat ever at the hands of indigenous forces in 1791. An ancestor of mine, one of George Washington’s burners of villages no less, was killed in that masterful ambush by Chief Little Turtle of the Miami.

A massive sinkhole swallowed a car at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and West Third Street in downtown Cleveland because Israel is more important. Don’t feel neglected. I’m sure your town has its own stories of necessary sacrifices for the Chosen Genocidaires of the only democracy in the Middle East.

No other President can do the kind of shit I’m doing.—Donald Trump

American and Israeli targets appear to be hospitals, children, schools, children, police stations, children, oil refineries, women, water desalination plants, children, and every single alliance ever made between the United States and an Arab nation. If you are an Arab state, when the US protects Israel before its own bases on your soil that you paid hundreds of billions of bucks for, if you’re not just a little bit prickly about that, then there’s something mighty wrong with you.

In fact, Saudi Arabia may have already forbidden the US from launching any more strikes against Iran from their territory, because Senator Lindsay I-never-met-a-war-I-didn’t-like Graham threw a tantrum over it.

Hints or wishful thinking that the war might end soon sent oil prices under $90 a barrel, but neither Trump nor Israel are ruling out ground troops, so nobody really knows now, especially them.

In spite of incredibly thorough Israeli censorship, reports keep coming out of Israel that Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities are burning and all of the American anti-missile radar installations in the region have been destroyed.

Both the Teheran and Haifa oil refineries were definitely hit, in that order. Tit for tat. The difference is that Haifa is Israel’s only major refinery, its offshore natural gas platforms stealing Palestinian gas were already shut down as a precaution, and it’s where most of Israel’s gasoline, diesel, and cooking oil is made. If it’s out of commission, Israelis will

I do not think they will handle that very well.

Unconfirmed rumors abound in the fog of war, including, but by no means limited to, Over 100 US Delta Force soldiers were captured by the Iranians in an ambush after they snuck into the country, which might mean the Kurds wisely switched sides. Crikey, how many times has the Empire betrayed those people?

At least 600 American servicemen and women have been killed in action.

Iranian missiles killed Israeli Security Minister and Genocidaire Extraordinaire Ben-Gvir. Share

David Marnea, the head of Mossad, was killed in an Iranian strike.

Israel’s nuclear reactor at Dimona, the heart of its nuclear weapons program, no longer functions.

This is reportedly the US Embassy in Jerusalem yesterday:

Right now, I just don’t know if any of these juicy tidbits are true. Fortunately, some of my ancestors were French, so I can do this.

Whatever the Babbling Buffoons of Empire say, rest assured that the Straits of Hormuz are in fact closed to oil and LNG exports, not to mention food imports. Below is a map of the countries most dependent on Gulf oil and gas.

Saudi Aramco does not share any of Trump’s bluster or optimism. The oil men say there will be “catastrophic consequences” if the Straits of Hormuz remain closed. Who are you going to believe about oil? Oil men, right bastards though they may be, or Donald Trump and his Secretary of Liquid Courage?

China, OTOH, isn’t very worried because they’ve got Russia if they need it. Plus, unlike the US, the Chinese wisely built up their strategic petroleum reserve. India’s is at 77% capacity, but they’re not sharing.

The Iranian foreign minister went on Meet the Press and said Iran would not agree to a ceasefire unless there is a “permanent end to the war.” Sounds like a peace treaty to me. OMG. How dare a 3000 year old civilization demand permanence? It sounds so…disgustingly civilized, and, to a Westerner, weirdly alien. Whaddaya mean rules apply to US? I admit that a permanent end to American military presence in the region would go a long way to ending all sorts of wars, not to mention pot holes in my neighborhood, so maybe we should try it anyway.

This is not a world war. This will not be a world war unless it spreads. World wars are called that because they are fought all over the world, not just in one part of it. Those calling it a world war are either doomers or click-baiters and they’re both annoying before 7 in the morning.

Trump did call Vladimir Putin and they had an hour-long conversation about both Ukraine and Iran. Both sides called it “constructive.” The other Vladimir had a sad.

Germany reports that its industrial output declined by 1.2% last year. How’s that boycott on Russian gas workin’ for ya, Germany?

Hungary, not Germany, urged the EU to lift that really stupid ban on Russian oil and gas. How come the only EU country displaying sanity is the only one whose official language is not an Indo-European one?

Madagascar is having all sorts of problems—a hydroelectric dam collapsed, two mother hurricanes caused massive flooding and wrecked a port, none of which is contributing to governmental stability.

The US and Mali may be close to an agreement allowing US drones to fly over Malian air space while respecting Mali’s sovereignty. It seems there is an American pilot held captive by jihadists in Niger, and that has something to do with the pending agreement.

Speaking of Niger, that country just launched a new i-pay system that allows customers to make purchases and payments over basic cellphones with no internet access. Can we even do that in the US? I don’t know.

Meanwhile, Cuba continues to slowly starve amidst blackouts caused by the illegal and unconstitutional US blockade of the island. (Below: Havana, March 4, 2026)

In Ecuador, the bank accounts of environmental activists are being frozen while the US military aids the CIA’s puppet government in Quito in suppressing opposition.

Speaking of the US military, are you, or a friend or relative, in the US Armed Forces wishing not to die for Israel or the CIA’s drug-running industry in South America? Then don’t. The law and the UCMJ can actually help you. Talk to your JAG officer about refusing illegal orders and conscientious objector status. For more info, go here for all sorts of resources and information from

You’re not alone. Veterans’ groups are reporting a deluge of calls from active duty service members seeking a way out of this madness, and they can help.

I have seen quite few posts on Substack lately proclaiming that one cannot be anti-colonialist unless one is also “anti-racist, pro-LGBTQIA+, pro-woman, and <insert favorite ID politics cultural issue here.>” Bullshit! The whole point of decolonization is to let formerly colonized peoples set their own damned standards, not yours, Western liberals! And that’s what you are—liberals beholden to the Empire, repeating the postmodernist version of the White Man’s Burden. Now STFU.

Madison Sheahan, Deputy Director of ICE, spent millions of dollars on new ICE logos for their vehicles, which ICE agents refused to use because that would be like hassling people without wearing a mask. Unthinkable!

Opposition to Israel has grown so much that even Gavin Newsom noticed. He recently said that people who consider Israel an apartheid state are doing so “appropriately.”

Israel delenda est. So obvious even Democrats are starting to notice.

