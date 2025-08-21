Israel is calling up 60,000 reservists to complete the ethnic cleansing of Gaza City. Israel delenda est.

Note he said he might like her again. Ah, the memories of the good old days.

“That’s very nice. I might have to start liking her again.”—Donald Trump on Hillary Clinton after being told she would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize if he does the impossible and negotiates an end to the Ukraine War without Ukraine giving up any territory.

Great news, America! Our national debt has now surpassed $37 TRILLION , thanks to Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. We’re the bestest, most indebted country in the history of the world!

Russia’s conditions for peace remain unchanged. The Ukrainian Army continues to collapse. The EU continues to pretend Ukraine can win. The American MIC continues to profit from the war.

The contrast does accurately display today’s global power dynamics, I must say that, and

Vladimir Putin went to Russian North America Alaska for a photo-op with Donald Trump. Compare and contrast with the photo above:

EU leaders went to Washington en masse to “stand with Ukraine.” They ended up waiting in a White House hallway like children summoned to the principal’s office. Please, sir, we’ll take the Board of Education, but don’t tell our parents!

Venezuela got another 341 of its people released from ICE’s clutches and returned home. It’s nice to know that at least one government out there gives a damn about its own citizens.

All circumvent the Almighty Dollar. All are reactions to Trump’s foolish new taxes on imports. All are signs of decline for the US Empire.

India’s PM Modi went to China after Trump announced new tariffs and China is easing restrictions on exports to India. South Africa is negotiating a new trade agreement with India.

Donald Trump said Russia will keep Crimea and Ukraine will not join NATO. He didn’t say Mother Russia will also keep Luhansk and Donetsk, but she will. The jig’s up for Ukraine, except for a couple billion more in MIC profits and who knows how many more thousands of mostly Ukrainian dead.

Remember all those detention facilities for immigrants they’re building? How long do you think immigrants will be the only ones to receive such tyrannical treatment?

Sean James Dunn was arrested for assault, released on his own recognizance by a bemused judge, but that really pissed off AG Pam Bondi so he’s now facing an attempt to lock him up for 8 years.

Meanwhile, in Washington, a recently fired Department of Justice employee finally discovered a practical use for a Subway sandwich. He threw it in the face of an ICE thug.

The guy was arrested for pedophilia and Israel wanted him back. Wouldn’t a normal country say ‘please keep him and do unto him as you will? Think about that.

Tom Alexandrovich, 38, director of the Israel National Cyber Directorate, was arrested near Las Vegas for attempting to lure a girl, via computer, no more than 15 years old for sex . He was immediately released to fly back to the Promised Land for Pedophiles.

Hundreds were killed by flash floods in Pakistan, and people are blaming the government for not giving them enough warning. Texans expressed relief at the knowledge that there is at least one other government on the planet as fucked up as their own.

A whole seventeen US Senators sent a strongly worded letter to Certified Vampire of the Empire and theoretical head of foreign policy Marco Rubio, demanding that he tell Israel that murdering journalists is unacceptable. It only took them 22 months. That’s congressional urgency for you.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced it is sending another $3.5 billion in weapons to Israel. Strongly worded letters don’t do

Chinese refineries have ramped up imports of Russian crude oil. Sanctions don’t work very well on countries that are mostly self-sufficient in natural resources. Funny how nobody thought of that, or will admit to it even now.

Two right-wing candidates emerged as the frontrunners in Bolivia’s presidential elections after the left committed suicide by fighting against itself for the last few years in what seem to be petty squabbles.

17 more US states finally figured out that kids don’t learn anything in school when they are scrolling on their cellphones in class and at least restricted the things.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, no doubt inspired by recent South Park episodes featuring her face sliding off, discovered the Rolling Stones and ordered the entire border wall with Mexico painted black.