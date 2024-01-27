On Tuesday in New Hampshire, loyal Democrats proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that they are members of a cult when they, 1) Voted in a primary for delegates whom the Democratic Party had already disenfranchised, 2) Wrote in Joe Biden, for whom those delegates were disenfranchised in the first place, and 3) Did all this in a New Hampshire January in an act that medieval Catholics would recognize as mass self-flagellation.
To be fair, not all New Hampshire Democrats did the above. Some crossed over and voted for Nikki Haley in the Republican primary.
Democrat hopium peddlers in places like Politico then claimed that Haley’s 44% showing meant Trump was vulnerable.
Health insurance companies paid doctors up to $250 per patient jabbed with the experimental and untested Covid shot. We’re only now finding out about this.
There have been over 150,000 excess deaths in the United States since the third quarter of 2021. In response to some people noticing what was made mandatory in many places at that time, the CDC announced that it will no longer keep track of excess deaths, and it is time to look forward and not back.
Don’t worry, we’ll still know. Life insurance companies will continue to track excess deaths. They actually think a rise in them is a bad thing because it hurts their profits. Who knew that life insurance companies would value human life more than pharmaceutical ones would?
The International Court of Justice ruled that there was a “plausible risk” that Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza, ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent a genocide, and then to report back to them in a month. IOW, a sternly worded 30 day notice.
The ICJ is so considerate, aren’t they? Israel should be grateful. I bet Al Capone would have appreciated 30 days notice before the FBI arrested him.
Plain English translation from a cynical American: The US pressured the ICJ to give them a month to bring their savage dog to heel, meaning the Israelis have another month to finish their ethnic cleansing campaign.
Oops. Not just me. The Palestinians as well. (photo below courtesy Middle East Eye)
US national security
snowjob professionalspokesman and certified vampire John Kirby did not disappoint. He said "it has not been found that (the Israelis) are committing genocide, we have no indication that that is going on, that they are deliberately exterminating the people of Gaza". But wait! There’s more! Proving he’s a vampire or a ghoul at the very least, Kirby said that a general ceasefire is “not the best approach.” This is his “peace makes me constipated” look:
Texas Governor Gregg Abbott ordered the Texas National Guard and the Department of Public Safety(the highway patrol) to seize control of border checkpoints from the Border Patrol and ICE. Many Americans rejoiced that finally, somebody was doing something.
Texan authorities then turned many of the immigrants they detained over to the same Border Patrol that lets them go wherever in the country they want. To be fair, just exactly what were Army reservists and state troopers really supposed to do with them? Did Abbot even think of that before he gave the order? Cabeza de mierda…
The European Union’s response to Hungary opposing Ukraine’s admission is to consider taking away Hungary’s vote in EU council. Don’t like how they might vote? Then don’t count their vote. Sounds like a Democrat primary. Seriously, is there anything the Democratic Party does that European neoliberal assholes don’t imitate?
John Stewart is going back to hosting The Daily Show. My first thought was The Daily show is still on TV? My second thought was Poor John Stewart. He’s a liberal, so it isn’t cool for him to listen to this guy:
He’s gonna learn.
On January 23, the US Empire issued this statement regarding its air strikes against Yemen and the deployment of US and Royal Navy ships to the Red Sea;
Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let us reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways in the face of continued threats.
Today, in a move that couldn’t possibly have anything to do with the aforementioned ICJ decision, a Yemeni missile struck a British oil tanker, which is burning as I type this, in the Gulf of Aden. That’s not even the Red Sea, that’s the Arabian Sea, that’s a missile fired accurately from 70 miles away. That’s impressive.
The Yemenis also fired a missile at the USS Carney, an Arleigh Burke class destroyer(meaning it’s around 30 years old). This is the actual ship:
The Carney shot down the missile, and that was that.
Or is it? I think the judges on the ICJ are not the only considerate ones around. I think the Yemenis were firing a warning shot. It wasn’t like they couldn’t have fired more missiles at the same ship.
Snow jobs are like snowstorms; they eventually blow themselves away and the sun of truth shines through. This is happening with increasing frequency now to everything the Western ruling class says.
Just another day in the life of a declining empire. C’est la vie.
Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.
Watched the ICJ thing as it happened - at first I was hopeful. Then I realized that Ned Stark was correct - everything before the "but" is bullshit. As I said elsewhere - "Please stop being so openly genocide-y".
That "Civil War" movie coming out this spring (I think) seems scarily prescient.
Great, but depressing list, thanks!
Did you see what Dmitry Medvedev, the former President of Russia, wrote?
Establishing a People's Republic of Texas is getting more and more real; something I wrote about at the end of 2022 in a jocular forecast.
The American Administration shows its total inability to cope with the migration crisis which has broken out in one of the largest US states. Its governor stopped giving even the slightest damn as to what the White House and its senile old man Biden think, and started to mend barbed wire fences. Indeed, anything will do when defending against the flow of migrants who uncontrollably cross the southern border.
This is yet another vivid example of the US hegemony getting weaker, a process that is happening from the inside, and is the result of the Americans’ own actions.
So eagerly supporting the Kiev neonazis, and seemingly, blind to everything else, official Washington proved totally impotent in domestic policy matters.
With their inaction, these very authorities can drive the people of Texas up the wall – the very people who are even now mulling over separation.
There are known cases in history when some states tried to break away from the Union and form the Confederacy. The end result was the bloody civil war which cost thousands upon thousands of lives.
Either way, America can face an unsolvable constitutional crisis, and for long, fall into the abyss of a new, possibly even more destructive civil confrontation.
And the Western world, its breath held, will be staring at the American mess in fear. Well, it's their problem, anyway.
And even though the US trouble is fraught with great risks for the world’s stability, the rest of the world, crunching on its popcorn, is watching – not without malice – an attack of the Great Loser’s bad disease.
https://x.com/medvedevrussiae/status/1750903424789447012?s=46