Plain English translation from a cynical American: The US pressured the ICJ to give them a month to bring their savage dog to heel, meaning the Israelis have another month to finish their ethnic cleansing campaign.

US national security snowjob professional spokesman and certified vampire John Kirby did not disappoint. He said "it has not been found that (the Israelis) are committing genocide, we have no indication that that is going on, that they are deliberately exterminating the people of Gaza". But wait! There’s more! Proving he’s a vampire or a ghoul at the very least, Kirby said that a general ceasefire is “not the best approach.” This is his “peace makes me constipated” look: