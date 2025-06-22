There was NO congressional authorization to attack Iran, NO Iranian attack on the US requiring an immediate response, and absolutely NO majority public support for it ANYWHERE except Israel.

Not to mention the one most likely to accelerate the decline of the US Empire and the one most likely to get him removed from office before his term is expired.

The US action was an attack ordered by, and for the benefit of, a desperate foreign power and enforced by blackmail. If Trump wants to disprove this allegation, then all he need do is to release the Epstein Files. Until then, I will say every chance I get that he should be impeached for the High Crime of treason—by betraying the US and the men and women of our armed forces at the behest of a truly evil foreign government.