Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Sheer MADness
Plus mysterious dome terrorizes Indianapolis!
Pakistan is set to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Every time I think either India or Pakistan is crazier than the other, the other does something to change my mind.
Fortunately, both are protected from themselves by my old buddy,
Donald Trump, meanwhile, said the US intelligence agencies were wrong about Iran NOT building a nuclear weapon because Israel would release the Epstein File on him if he didn’t, and that idyllic fantasy for incel American men,
Cruella DevilleTulsi Gabbard, gaslighted for him on cue.
Congresscritters Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie introduced a War Powers Act resolution in Congress which would require majority approval in both houses of Congress for any air strike on Iran. There should be a vote this week, which will now become a vote for ordering Trump to stop the illegal war against Iran that he just started.
As you almost certainly already know, US forces bombed nuclear sites in Iran last night in Donald Trump’s most dangerous, foolish, treasonous, and unconstitutional act ever.
Not to mention the one most likely to accelerate the decline of the US Empire and the one most likely to get him removed from office before his term is expired.
There was NO congressional authorization to attack Iran, NO Iranian attack on the US requiring an immediate response, and absolutely NO majority public support for it ANYWHERE except Israel.
The US action was an attack ordered by, and for the benefit of, a desperate foreign power and enforced by blackmail. If Trump wants to disprove this allegation, then all he need do is to release the Epstein Files. Until then, I will say every chance I get that he should be impeached for the High Crime of treason—by betraying the US and the men and women of our armed forces at the behest of a truly evil foreign government.
Meanwhile, back in the
Israeli concentration campGaza, the Israelis mass murdered at least another 265 Palestinians in the last week, most of them in free fire zonesIsraeli-controlled morselfood distribution centers.
Israel must be destroyed.
Iran figured out that many of Israel’s initial assaults were made from inside the country by Mossad operatives, and has launched a crackdown on them, aided immensely by civilian tips. There have been over 30 arrests so far.
Wealthy Israelis are fleeing their failing colony on yachts, making this guy very happy and wealthy. I don’t know about wise.
AIPAC demanded congressional Democrats say they “Stand with Israel.” No doubt to their horror, they actually got pushback.
The president can’t undertake military action without a vote of Congress. Right now, I don’t see any circumstance in which direct U.S. military involvement would make us safer.—Senator Chris Murphy, D-CT
Another reason Trump was pushed to bomb Iran last night; to start the war before Congress might stop it.
The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are set to sign a peace agreement in a few days. With all of that mineral wealth at stake, I cannot help but be pessimistic.
Maersk, the world’s largest shipping line, announced its ships will no longer dock at the Israeli port of Haifa. This is why:
This happened because Israel is running low on missile interceptors, while Iran is not running low on missiles and drones.
Fun fact: American-made missile interceptors cost about ten times as much as Iranian-made missiles, and are produced at a much slower rate.
Another fun fact: In World War II, it took the US two days to manufacture a B-24 Liberator bomber from start to ready to bomb. Now, it takes two to four years to make one F-35 fighter-bomber.
The grift must flow. See how that works and doesn’t work at the same time?
Oh no, Bill Gates! The Iranians bombed a Microsoft building in Beersheba. Don’t worry, it won’t affect your Windows. This center was working on AI for Israeli Intelligence. Note the past tense.
The Los Angeles Dodgers said they denied ICE agents access to Dodger Stadium. ICE denied the denial, proving that there really is such a thing as implausible denial.
Finally, a dome like one of those things that shields electronic eavesdropping equipment on warships appeared on an Indianapolis street after a storm. Nobody knows how it got there. (Maybe it’s a Mossad plot)
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck. We all need that now.
