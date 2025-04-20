Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Bonfires of the Stupidities
And a wild turkey takes Manhattan
The Trump Administration launched its very first genocidal attack on a foreign country by bombing the Yemeni port where most of that nation’s fuel oil is delivered. They even did a followup attack to kill rescue workers who had arrived after the first one.
I’m so proud my country’s emulating Israel.
The other day, Russia announced a unilateral ceasefire for Roman Catholic Easter, which is now Ukraine’s official Easter. Apparently the Ukrainians must have thought they meant Orthodox Easter, since they ignored the ceasefire at least 1300 times so far today.
The Trump Administration is “considering” recognizing the Russian annexation of Crimea. That’s like Russia “considering” recognizing the American annexation of Texas.
Speaking of Texas, the
Award of the Week goes to the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District near Houston, which banned the Virginia State Seal because it shows a tit.
To be consistent, Lamar Schools should also ban this flag,
which was flown by Sam Houston’s Texan army at the Battle of San Jacinto.
All’s not lost, conservatives. At least this holier-than-thou school board makes a good case for home schooling.
Liberal cultists like Rachel Maddow fans want to force everyone to believe in whatever identities they declare acceptable, to trust in the genius of particular billionaires, and to cheer on imperial war.
Conservative cultists like Ben Shapiro fans want to force everyone to believe in Zionism, to trust in the genius of particular billionaires, and to cheer on imperial war.
Both push the peasant mentality of Choose Your Lord!
All cults suck except for this one:
2.5 million Indian women feed 120 million children lunch and receive a whopping $1 a day for their efforts, so naturally some of them are protesting.
The Indian Government says they are already paid enough. Yet this fat fuck spent something like $600 million on his wedding and reception, and the bastard had the nerve to do it last year on my birthday! Largest democracy in the world my ass, but maybe the world’s largest multi-billionaire. I’ve seen smaller sacred bulls, by Thor!
The United States Supreme Court issued, by a vote of 7-2, an order halting the Trump Administration’s deportation of immigrants without any due process whatsoever until further order of the Court.
The dissenters were Justices Alito and Thomas. All of Trump’s appointees voted against him.
Both the US and Iran reported progress in peace talks and said more would be coming. Since it’s Easter weekend, Israel naturally stepped up its bombing of dangerous children living in tents. Israel delenda est.
The Kenyan police that the US Empire sent to restore order in Haiti have done so well that opposition forces are pushing into upper middle class neighborhoods in the capital and demanding a new government.
The US National Intelligence Council, you know, those umpteen intelligence agencies we’re supposed to trust, issued a report categorically denying any connection between between the Venezuelan Government and the Tren de Aragua gang, which is the exact opposite of what the Trump Administration has been saying.
When Homeland Security and ICE make the fucking spooks the Voice of Reason, there is clearly no reason for them to exist.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wowed Canadians at the latest televised election debate by declaring “I am a very different person than Justin Trudeau.”
Remember when Kamala Harris said she was a completely different person than Joe Biden, with a different color and gender and everything? Poor Carney. He has to stick with just “different.”
The US government’s Covid page now says the virus was “probably” manufactured in and released from a Chinese lab.
If they’d also say the Plandemic was a global authoritarian experiment to see just how far governments could bullshit and control their own peoples, I’d be impressed.
DHL Express suspended deliveries to the US worth more than $800 due to the new tariffs.
Now, if Trump could only do something about all those annoying Amazon trucks blocking traffic willy-nilly all over the place.
Finally, a wild turkey who visited Manhattan last year has returned, to the great delight of residents. Well, it is Easter, not Thanksgiving. Smart turkey.
Thank you for reading, good day or good night, Happy Eostre’s Day, and good luck.
Regarding your opening news item about the US deliberate bombing of rescue workers in Yemen...
Not only is the deliberate targeting of rescue workers a standard Israeli military tactic, it is an internationally recognized war crime, it is despicable and cowardly. Every involved US pilot, ground crew member, Intel officer, civilian logistics and weapon transport worker and every worker in the weapons manufacturers from the assembly line on up to the vile executive boardroom should hang their heads in shame. They have all disgraced the nation in yet another despicable and cowardly war crime.
Roman Catholic Easter is the same date as Orthodox Easter this year. Today. So, for those who survived, Kali Anastasi.