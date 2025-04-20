To be consistent, Lamar Schools should also ban this flag,

Award of the Week goes to the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District near Houston, which banned the Virginia State Seal because it shows a tit.

The Trump Administration is “considering” recognizing the Russian annexation of Crimea. That’s like Russia “considering” recognizing the American annexation of Texas.

The other day, Russia announced a unilateral ceasefire for Roman Catholic Easter, which is now Ukraine’s official Easter. Apparently the Ukrainians must have thought they meant Orthodox Easter, since they ignored the ceasefire at least 1300 times so far today.

The Trump Administration launched its very first genocidal attack on a foreign country by bombing the Yemeni port where most of that nation’s fuel oil is delivered. They even did a followup attack to kill rescue workers who had arrived after the first one.

which was flown by Sam Houston’s Texan army at the Battle of San Jacinto.

Liberal cultists like Rachel Maddow fans want to force everyone to believe in whatever identities they declare acceptable, to trust in the genius of particular billionaires, and to cheer on imperial war.

All’s not lost, conservatives. At least this holier-than-thou school board makes a good case for home schooling.

Conservative cultists like Ben Shapiro fans want to force everyone to believe in Zionism, to trust in the genius of particular billionaires, and to cheer on imperial war.

Both push the peasant mentality of Choose Your Lord!

All cults suck except for this one:

2.5 million Indian women feed 120 million children lunch and receive a whopping $1 a day for their efforts, so naturally some of them are protesting.

The Indian Government says they are already paid enough. Yet this fat fuck spent something like $600 million on his wedding and reception, and the bastard had the nerve to do it last year on my birthday! Largest democracy in the world my ass, but maybe the world’s largest multi-billionaire. I’ve seen smaller sacred bulls, by Thor!

The United States Supreme Court issued, by a vote of 7-2, an order halting the Trump Administration’s deportation of immigrants without any due process whatsoever until further order of the Court. The dissenters were Justices Alito and Thomas. All of Trump’s appointees voted against him.

Both the US and Iran reported progress in peace talks and said more would be coming. Since it’s Easter weekend, Israel naturally stepped up its bombing of dangerous children living in tents. Israel delenda est.