The US House of Representatives passed a 3 year extension of the Obamacare private health insurance premium subsidies(I meant every word, Europeans), but not before over 20 million Americans got notices their premiums were doubling or tripling, and its fate in the Senate is uncertain.

Border Patrolman, former Indiana National Guardsman who spent a year in Iraq but was never good enough for the real Army or Marines, and Trump Personal Militia ICE paramilitary Agent Jonathan Ross clearly murdered an unarmed, defenseless woman in a fit of anger in Minneapolis. Because he could. Because he thinks he can get away with it. This, ladies, gentlemen and barbarians, is what historians call a “revolutionary trigger event.”

The Richmond Heights, Ohio Police Department wants you to know that their Jonathan Ross is not that Jonathan Ross:

Sergeant Ross has been employed by the Richmond Heights Police Department since 2013 and does not currently work for, nor has he ever worked for, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He’s really not. I’ve seen the guy directing traffic for the local Islamic Center’s monthly free food pantry, and he’s actually good at it. Plus he shaves his head. Please direct any rage towards Washington and Mar-a-Lago where it belongs.

In these revolutionary times, some formerly submissive politicians will at least start barking when they sniff new political winds. For example, Congresscritter Dan Goldman(D-NY) said he thought Congress might even consider withholding funding from ICE(how weirdly constitutional of him!), but it never occurred to him to call for abolishing the entire Department of Homeland Security. I do. Anyone who truly represented me would be demanding the repeal of the entire Patriot Act, which would mean the abolition of the entire Department of Homeland Security, including ICE.

Other officials will get downright riled up and defiant, as did the Philadelphia County Sheriff and District Attorney. If ICE goes into Philly and breaks local laws, they will be subject to arrest by local police.

No, I do not believe this sheriff is bluffing. This is Philly. They booed Santa Claus in far better times, FFS. Today, who knows what they might do?

It’s funny to hear the same chuds who loved to bitch and moan about Federal overreach for years are now the first ones to proclaim absolute Federal supremacy over state and local governments.

Trump responded to the backlash by saying he will send another thousand ICE agents into Minneapolis. Volunteers were requested, and… Ken Klippenstein Immigration Agents Terrified by ICE Backlash For more leaked documents (and to help me continue reporting on them), PLEASE become a paid subscriber… Read more

That’s the first reasonable thing I’ve heard of ICE agents doing in years.

Erika Kirk is either CIA or a CIA asset, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, who lives in Miami—no potential reckoning by Iranian missile for him; oh no!—is her Facebook friend. She flies to Miami. A lot, with no kids in tow. You should be thinking bad thoughts right about now. —source: Sabby Sabs on YouTube

Our Mad Emperor unilaterally and unconstitutionally imposed a 25% tariff on all countries doing business with Iran, to which the Chinese Embassy in Washington commented,

Tariff wars and trade wars have no winners, and coercion and pressure cannot solve problems.

As if to confirm Bugs Bunny’s evaluation of BBC’s journalistic malpractice, former CIA analyst and gadfly of the Empire Larry Johnson said there are no American carrier task forces anywhere within striking distance of Iran. (source: retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis’ Deep Dive) The last time there were two of them. Share

Ukraine announced a deal to sell a major lithium deposit to some of Trump’s buddies. Former Russian President and Current Minister of Snark Dmitry Medvedev mocked the “forced extraction of a disappearing country’s wealth.” That guy should go on a standup comedy tour in the US. He’s a natural. I love the rose-colored aviator shades, too.



Remember that Russian Oreshnik missile strike near Lwiw Lwow Lvov Lviv last week? Well, the Russians are saying they hit a facility which repaired Ukrainian warplanes. Since the Ukrainians aren’t screaming about civilian casualties, and in fact are saying very little at all, the Russians are probably telling the truth.

Our Mad Emperor met with Big Oil executives at the White Palace, in between admiring his unfinished ballroom in a Bidenesque manner. ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods(this is the face of some real power in the US Empire, as opposed to the Emperor himself)

ruined Trump’s good time by saying of Venezuela, “It’s uninvestible,” meaning ExxonMobil wants full regime change to reinstate the old, aristocratic Venezuelan oligarchy now residing in Miami, and other places with Fascist sympathies like Chile.

Never mind the fact that Chevron’s CEO was gushing of how they were increasing their production of Venezuelan oil. Big Oil is not unified on the Venezuelan Question.

Meanwhile, another Russian oil tanker was seized by the US Coast Guard and Marines several days ago, but it has now returned to Venezuelan waters under joint escort by the US and Venezuelan navies. Apparently, the tanker left Venezuela in a panic without paying for its cargo, and Venezuela wanted its oil back. “What a clusterfuck.”—Every American enlisted jarhead, puddle pirate, and squid in the Caribbean Sea. (That’s Marine, Coast Guardsman, and sailor for the uninitiated)

Meet another face of real power, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon,

who said of Emperor Donald’s attempt to remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell because the latter didn’t foresee cost overruns for construction of a Federal building, as if that were an uncommon thing,

Anything that chips away at the Fed’s independence is not a good idea.

Trump’s losing the bankers. I knew he wouldn’t finish his term; now I wonder if he will even last until the midterms of November.

I’m not sure that would help Republicans, for this guy would be Prez:

Oops. Wrong picture. Sorry about that, Mrs. Vance.

Vance recently defended DHS Chief Dogslayer Kristi Noem’s depiction of Renee Good as a “domestic terrorist,” saying her death “was a tragedy of her own making.” This prompted the National Catholic Reporter to observe,



As a Catholic, Vance knows better than to peddle this brand of gaslighting and agitation. Vance knows that only God can take life. Vance knows that protesting, fleeing or even interfering in an ICE investigation (which there is no evidence that Good did) does not carry a death sentence. Vance knows that lying and killing are sins. He doesn’t care. Vance’s twisted and wrongheaded view of Christianity has been repudiated by two popes.

Clearly, Vance will only accelerate Trump’s brilliant strategy to convince Latinos to vote for Democrats. At the risk of feeding Trump’s ego, I must admit that swinging an entire electoral demographic from one political party to the other, and back again, in less than a year takes a very rare talent indeed.

In what I’m sure is an entirely unrelated development, 26 incumbent Republican congresscritters have announced they will not run for re-election since January 20th, according to Duck AI. I guess they’re just sick of winning.

The official US unemployment rate is 4.4%, however, DOGE gutted the Bureau of Labor Statistics so thoroughly they are relying on estimates, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they were using AI models. Even the official new jobs number of 50,000 isn’t exactly impressive.

The official inflation rate is 2.6%, which does not include the cost of food, fuel, or housing. It’s almost as if they don’t want us to know what the real numbers are or something.

Meanwhile, one of the leading Democrat presidential contenders, Gavin Newsom of California, polished his progressive bona fides by denouncing a popular ballot initiative for a one-time, 5% tax on California billionaires.

I am quite happy with this development, because now maybe the Democratic Party will finally display this truth in advertising sign for their HQ, which I stole fair and square from someone with talent:

Besides continuing to murder Palestinians for fun and profit since the “ceasefire,” the genocidal apartheid state of Israel has demolished 2500 buildings in Gaza since then as well.

Israel delenda est.

Finally, multiple monkeys who have been on the loose in St. Louis, Missouri for the last several days have acquired an ally, a rather large black and white goat. As of this writing, the hairy and wooly domestic terrorists have eluded capture. Videos included in the links.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

