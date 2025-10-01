No more Venezuelan fishing boats have been sunk, though. It’s almost as if the US military isn’t into massacring up unarmed fishermen or something.

Basically, the Venezuelan government sends planes to the United States, at its own expense, to collect its citizens ICE says shouldn’t be here. Why would a narco-terrorist state, whatever that is, do that?

More than 13,000 Venezuelans have been repatriated to their homeland from the US, thanks to the evil Maduro government’s migrant repatriation program which began in February.

Never forget Trump already told us his plan for Gaza in a cringy AI video.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth harangued senior uniformed military members for being fat, trans, not manly enough, and other stuff that does absolutely enough to make this guy

Please feel free to let me know what you think of this letter. Tip o’ the hat to the NY Post for publishing it.

Ouch! Kirk asked Genocide Ben why nobody saw any Israeli relief planes bring supplies to American hurricane victims. He came close to saying he was hearing “This is Israel First, not America First!,” but he was too polite to say it.

Damn. Kirk knew nothing about Netanyahu calling for the destruction of Iran since he was a prepubescent child, which means he never did any of his own research outside of the Zionist Overton Window. Deadly mistake, that.

No wonder Netanyahu and the Zionist billionaires wanted him dead soonest. If Americans, especially young Christian Americans, heard firsthand what most Israelis really think, life around Israeli consulates would get real interesting real quick. For starters.

Ha! Kirk suggests letting freed Israeli hostages do speaking tours of the US, and letting the American people know what the average Israeli man on the street thinks!

Lol. Kirk’s own supporters were asking him the same uncomfortable questions I do that get me banned from places like XTwitter, and he’s asking Genocide Ben for answers!

Charlie Kirk’s letter to Netanyahu, that the jug-eared genocidal maniac bandied about shortly after the former’s demise, has been published in full by the New York Post. My initial reactions:

FINALLY! It’s about time all you coddled Europeans start dying of preventable illnesses and breaking your tie-rods on potholes like we Americans do in the Greatest Nation Ever every damned day.

Ex head of NATO Jens Stilted Berg Stoltenberg said that Europeans should give up all of their nice things in order to support Ukraine no matter what, especially “health, education, and infrastructure.”

The Italian defense ministry announced its warships would not escort the Global Sumud Flotilla within 150 miles of Palestine.

inspire these guys

Look at those faces and tell me a military coup in America is impossible.

Meet Ian Roberts of Guyana, if that’s his real name:

He just resigned as Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools after being arrested by ICE on a deportation order signed by the Biden Administration. And he ran and hid in the brush and the cops had to get dogs to find him and he had an illegal gun and this is really, really weird. A Clinton loyalist is a member of the school board and is running for Senate while defending Roberts from Trumpian persecution, meanwhile he has a checkered background in several states, sometimes holding down two six figure salary jobs at once, his degree is questionable, he’s not a citizen but he’s a registered Democrat in Maryland, and Dems are defending him and Trump’s people are pillorying him and…

Who cares? What has this to do with the Epstein Files, the genocide or the price of eggs? Oh. Maybe that’s the point. (Below: eggs in Manhattan. I did just pay $2 per dozen in Willoughby Hills, Ohio, but 5 years ago they were less than $1.)

Ho hum, another October 1, another Federal government shutdown. It’s become an almost yearly ritual. Trump, of course, will fire as many federal employees as possible because he thinks that’s what Ronald Reagan would have done. (But no one in the Deep State. I’m putting this in parenthesis because we’re not supposed to talk about that.) (Better to talk about that than the Epstein Files, though.)



The Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice(oh, the irony caused simply by typing that!) sued anti-Israeli protestors under a civil rights law designed to protect women entering abortion clinics from dedicated Right-to-Lifers.

Not to be outdone in the absurdity department by Trump’s buffoons, former British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said that Crimea must be made uninhabitable to force Russia to make peace. Well, that brings back memories…

And now for the good news. According to a New York Times/Siena poll, 58% of Americans are now opposed to Israel’s ethnic cleansing operation in Gaza, and 51% want to cut off all military and economic aid to the genocidal apartheid state. The Zionist takeover of TikTok will only accelerate this trend.

Israel delenda est.