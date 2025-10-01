Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Unveilings of the Absurd
Plus Mainers rescue bull moose from well
Donald Trump issued a bullshit, 20 point “peace proposal” for Gaza that Hamas cannot possibly accept because it includes disarmament.
Never forget Trump already told us his plan for Gaza in a cringy AI video.
More than 13,000 Venezuelans have been repatriated to their homeland from the US, thanks to the evil Maduro government’s migrant repatriation program which began in February.
Basically, the Venezuelan government sends planes to the United States, at its own expense, to collect its citizens ICE says shouldn’t be here. Why would a narco-terrorist state, whatever that is, do that?
No more Venezuelan fishing boats have been sunk, though. It’s almost as if the US military isn’t into massacring up unarmed fishermen or something.
The Italian defense ministry announced its warships would not escort the Global Sumud Flotilla within 150 miles of Palestine.
and equally courageous to boot.
Ex head of NATO Jens
Stilted BergStoltenberg said that Europeans should give up all of their nice things in order to support Ukraine no matter what, especially “health, education, and infrastructure.”
FINALLY! It’s about time all you coddled Europeans start dying of preventable illnesses and breaking your tie-rods on potholes like we Americans do in the Greatest Nation Ever every damned day.
Charlie Kirk’s letter to Netanyahu, that the jug-eared genocidal maniac bandied about shortly after the former’s demise, has been published in full by the New York Post. My initial reactions:
Oy. It’s seven pages.
Lol. Kirk’s own supporters were asking him the same uncomfortable questions I do that get me banned from places like XTwitter, and he’s asking Genocide Ben for answers!
Ha! Kirk suggests letting freed Israeli hostages do speaking tours of the US, and letting the American people know what the average Israeli man on the street thinks!is gonna love this.
No wonder Netanyahu and the Zionist billionaires wanted him dead soonest. If Americans, especially young Christian Americans, heard firsthand what most Israelis really think, life around Israeli consulates would get real interesting real quick. For starters.
Damn. Kirk knew nothing about Netanyahu calling for the destruction of Iran since he was a prepubescent child, which means he never did any of his own research outside of the Zionist Overton Window. Deadly mistake, that.
Ouch! Kirk asked Genocide Ben why nobody saw any Israeli relief planes bring supplies to American hurricane victims. He came close to saying he was hearing “This is Israel First, not America First!,” but he was too polite to say it.
Please feel free to let me know what you think of this letter. Tip o’ the hat to the NY Post for publishing it.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth harangued senior uniformed military members for being fat, trans, not manly enough, and other stuff that does absolutely enough to make this guy
inspire these guys
Look at those faces and tell me a military coup in America is impossible.
Meet Ian Roberts of Guyana, if that’s his real name:
He just resigned as Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools after being arrested by ICE on a deportation order signed by the Biden Administration. And he ran and hid in the brush and the cops had to get dogs to find him and he had an illegal gun and this is really, really weird.
A Clinton loyalist is a member of the school board and is running for Senate while defending Roberts from Trumpian persecution, meanwhile he has a checkered background in several states, sometimes holding down two six figure salary jobs at once, his degree is questionable, he’s not a citizen but he’s a registered Democrat in Maryland, and Dems are defending him and Trump’s people are pillorying him and…
Who cares? What has this to do with the Epstein Files, the genocide or the price of eggs? Oh. Maybe that’s the point. (Below: eggs in Manhattan. I did just pay $2 per dozen in Willoughby Hills, Ohio, but 5 years ago they were less than $1.)
Ho hum, another October 1, another Federal government shutdown. It’s become an almost yearly ritual. Trump, of course, will fire as many federal employees as possible because he thinks that’s what Ronald Reagan would have done.
(But no one in the Deep State. I’m putting this in parenthesis because we’re not supposed to talk about that.)
(Better to talk about that than the Epstein Files, though.)
The Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice(oh, the irony caused simply by typing that!) sued anti-Israeli protestors under a civil rights law designed to protect women entering abortion clinics from dedicated Right-to-Lifers.
Not to be outdone in the absurdity department by Trump’s buffoons, former British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said that Crimea must be made uninhabitable to force Russia to make peace. Well, that brings back memories…
And now for the good news. According to a New York Times/Siena poll, 58% of Americans are now opposed to Israel’s ethnic cleansing operation in Gaza, and 51% want to cut off all military and economic aid to the genocidal apartheid state.
The Zionist takeover of TikTok will only accelerate this trend.
Israel delenda est.
Finally, a bull moose was rescued from an old well in Maine after what authorities describe as “an elaborate, five hour procedure.” No doubt. Would you have gotten into the same hole with a bull moose? The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife is not for the faint of heart.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
News flash on the 7-page love letter from Charlie Kirk to NetanfuckU... Kirk, rest his soul, is not here to stand up for its legitimacy. So, I don't give it much credit as the love letter it was intended to be. I would normally send a "I hate your fucking guts" letter to all zionists, but it's all been said, and if it WERE said in the UK, I'd be in jail. You know, my best friend was ready to treat me to a trip across the pond in December, but I have grave concern after George Galloway and his wife were collectively detained in the UK airport for 9 hours. They wanted Gayatri to explain why she had the Palestinian flag painted on her fingernails. I'm afraid what I would have done with one of those fingers. This shit is getting real, Mr. & Mrs. America!
Thank you always for an animal world story. "Hey, Rocky! Watch me pull a rabbit outta my hat!"
Thank you for being my medicine in these difficult times. Hurrah for the moose! Welcome to the Twilight Zone!