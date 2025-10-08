Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack McCord's avatar
Jack McCord
24mEdited

The problem with cutting off arms and money to Israel is that not just Trump, but very likely a bunch of his underlings now reckon - with some justification - that if they issue even preliminary orders, they'll catch bullets in the neck.

As Candace would say, we don't '*know* know' precisely what happened to Charlie Kirk or who did it. But we know, all the same: The 'investigation' is plainly a cover-up, and even the local authorities seem to be in on it. Publicly released evidence has been brazenly faked (the quaint texts, then autopsy, weapons and ballistics claims that are mutually inconsistent). The crime scene was sanitized - literally paved over! - while we watched. The shooting bore all the hallmarks of a professional military or paramilitary hit, and the FBI would not be trying to hide the truth if it weren't something really big.

That is, most likely, the news that our national security bureaucracy has been 'occupied' by agents of a foreign power. Some have warned us not to ignore a possible Ukrainian angle, but the Ukrainians are mostly dopes; all their vaunted operations against Russia seem to have been carried out with intensive MI6 hand-holding.

That leaves the Israelis. (Not that they mightn't subcontract a hit to the Ukronazis, with whom they cooperate closely, just for the sake of deniability.)

It looks as though the Israelis hold a sort of 'ballistic veto' over all US policy related to Israel. That's the simplest explanation that fits the facts we know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture