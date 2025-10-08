Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Revulsion, Defiance, and Just Plain Weird
Plus the cutest little rhinoceros in Cleveland
Hamas defied expectations by agreeing to release all of its hostages in exchange for a halt to bombing, which, of course, Israel isn’t about to do.
It’s real simple, people. If Trump is serious about making Israel do anything, he will cut off arms shipments. Anything less is just bad theater.
Erika Kirk looks much more like a loyal daughter of Empire who just inherited the keys to a brand new toy called TPUSA than she does a grieving widow. (Below: Mrs. Erika Kirk on the Charlie Kirk Show, 9-27-2025):
Fun facts: Hubby Charlie was assassinated in spectacular fashion 17 days before this appearance. Plus Erika was Miss Arizona
for a Trump-sponsored beauty pageant and the Donald introduced her to Charlie and her parents are as Deep State as fuck, with ties to Israel and Erika and her mom maybe profited from pimping out Romanian orphan girls to NATO soldiers who enjoy extraterritorial protection from Romanian law and all of this shit is just
Former Army intel Captain Josephine Guilbeau and former Green Beret Lt. Colonel Anthony Aguilar were arrested for telling the vampires of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee they were violating their oaths of office by enabling a genocide back on September 5.
Recent rumors of them being arrested for refusing to fly weapons to Israel are false. Come on, folks, real live active duty military people may start refusing orders soon enough. No need for this bullshit.
Greta Thunberg was released from the bedbug-infested Israeli dungeon where she was forced to drink toilet water by the Most Moral Maniacs in the World. Here she is in Athens, and see what she has to say for yourself.
I’ve seen a lot of people on social media saying Greta deserved what she got, that she’s just a spoiled little rich bitch going for attention on Instagram.
True, when Greta Thunberg was a teenager, some rich assholes figured she’d be a great tool to sell their Western capitalist version of the Green Grift and other nefarious things. It is also true that Greta the young woman made a conscious decision to defy those expectations and literally risk her life not once, but twice, in the name of simple human decency, in order to oppose a genocide. That takes
and is worthy of our respect, not our contempt.
THIS is worthy of our contempt:
I was proud that we treat the ‘flotilla activists’ as supporters of terrorism.—Israeli National Security Minister
Son of Grendel Ben-Gvir.
Where is that Beowulf when we need him, anyway?
One of Macron’s own former prime ministers said that he must resign so new elections can be held in France.
Ukraine’s Energy Minister said that Ukraine must increase its natural gas imports by 30% this winter due to recent Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian production facilities.
My first thought: How very American of the Russians!
My second: Ukraine has been hitting Russian oil and gas infrastructure for months now, and its cheerleaders at BBC even bragged about it. Sec. of War Hegseth, you’re not the only one who knows the meaning of
Once upon a time in the 1990s, the CIA used the Venezuelan National Guard to smuggle Colombian cocaine safely onto planes that flew from Caracas to Miami and other places in the southeastern USA.
The Bolivarian Revolution put an end to that lucrative CIA drug smuggling route through Venezuela, which is why the US Empire worked so hard to install a good little vassal government in Ecuador, from which the drugs now flow unimpeded to California.
This is also one reason the US Empire wants to overthrow the current Venezuelan government. It’s still about the oil, but it’s also about the coke. Guns & Drugs & Oil R Us.
Speaking of Venezuela, Russia observed that the US is violating international law by sinking Venezuelan boats and killing everyone aboard for alleged drug smuggling without CIA approval. (Below: The latest extrajudicially executed threat to national security)
Took them long enough. Most of us around here figured that one out right away. After all, even our cops don’t go around firing rocket launchers at alleged drug smuggling cars and trucks.
House Speaker Mike Johnson is refusing to open a congressional session because Representative Tom Massie of Kentucky has the votes to force the release of the Epstein Files. (source: Congressman Massie his own self, and on this subject, his word is good enough for me)
That’s OK. If you’re a MAGA sucker, just go on worrying about Antifa trannie terrorists hellbent on murdering you in church or drooling because James Comey may finally get his. If you’re a shitlib sucker, go on convincing yourself the shutdown is about Medicaid.
Yes, let’s move on to more traditional bread and circuses, shall we? The NFL trolled Trump and everyone else in MAGA who failed Geography by naming Bad Bunny to lead the Super Bowl halftime show this February.
Yeah, I know. I’d never heard of him, either. But he has refused to perform in the continental United States because he was afraid ICE would arrest some of his fans, and Homeland inSecurity Secretary Kristi Noem promised ICE will be “all over” the Super Bowl.
AS IF illegal immigrants will by buying seats that start around $6000.
AS IF Bad Bunny cannot possibly be a US citizen because he is from Puerto Rico.
This is a brilliant publicity move by the NFL. Those clever little billionaire owners saw which way the wind was blowing and they got out in front of it. As for everybody else who got triggered by this, take it away, Bugs.
Finally, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo—that’s right, my own zoo in my own county—is asking for your help in naming this new baby eastern black rhino, who is waving to you with typical Ohio friendliness:
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
The problem with cutting off arms and money to Israel is that not just Trump, but very likely a bunch of his underlings now reckon - with some justification - that if they issue even preliminary orders, they'll catch bullets in the neck.
As Candace would say, we don't '*know* know' precisely what happened to Charlie Kirk or who did it. But we know, all the same: The 'investigation' is plainly a cover-up, and even the local authorities seem to be in on it. Publicly released evidence has been brazenly faked (the quaint texts, then autopsy, weapons and ballistics claims that are mutually inconsistent). The crime scene was sanitized - literally paved over! - while we watched. The shooting bore all the hallmarks of a professional military or paramilitary hit, and the FBI would not be trying to hide the truth if it weren't something really big.
That is, most likely, the news that our national security bureaucracy has been 'occupied' by agents of a foreign power. Some have warned us not to ignore a possible Ukrainian angle, but the Ukrainians are mostly dopes; all their vaunted operations against Russia seem to have been carried out with intensive MI6 hand-holding.
That leaves the Israelis. (Not that they mightn't subcontract a hit to the Ukronazis, with whom they cooperate closely, just for the sake of deniability.)
It looks as though the Israelis hold a sort of 'ballistic veto' over all US policy related to Israel. That's the simplest explanation that fits the facts we know.