Throw in the fact that fewer than half of Americans sympathize with Israel over the Palestinians, a number that is plummeting right now because of those massacred medics , and Big Oil and the Pentagon start to see advantages for themselves in ending the Zionist ethnic cleansing project.

and a serious risk to their own profits if they get their way.

Poor widdle Israel has become a serious annoyance to Big Oil and the Pentagon, who are realizing that these Zionists are both

Israel wants a US war with Iran. Poor widdle Israel. They’re not going to get one.

Big Oil and the Pentagon do not want a war with Iran, and are not bound by 24 year old PNAC plans to destroy regimes, no matter what doomers on the net so wishfully think.

Iran and the US engaged in “constructive talks” in Oman over Iran’s nuclear program and American sanctions, and scheduled meetings for more.

Did you hear those two big bells quietly tolling, Netanyahu? Your destiny is closer than you think. Expect a large American oil company announcing divestment from your insignificant country by the end of the year. Now you’re up against the real movers and shakers of the Empire. Do you begin to feel the weight?

Speaking of insignificant countries in the eyes of the Empire, Ukraine will have to cede those 4 ethnic majority Russian eastern oblasts to the Russian Federation. The same dude who went to Oman to negotiate with the Iranians said of them, There have been referendums where the overwhelming majority of the people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule.

Zelensky, that last bell was just for you. It’s always bad news for imperial puppets when a US Empire official starts quoting popularity polls of the people who actually live in their countries. Start planning your exile, dude.

The European “coalition of the willing” to continue to support the Ukraine War consists of the two internally unstable and declined imperial powers of Britain and France, an unnamed country that’s probably Germany, and the three Baltic State yap dogs of Gotterdammerung.

Just in case you didn’t notice, Trump dropped the tariffs on the penguins and everybody else, except China, to a flat 10% to allow time to renegotiate trade deals. China will not and cannot capitulate to the US over this, because of something called the Century of Humiliation. If you don’t know what that is, don’t worry, I’ll post an in-depth video on the subject very soon.

Donald Trump should definitely watch it.

Bottom line: The Chinese will deal, they will make peace, but only if they are treated with the respect that their 3000 years of civilization, and their recent magnificent accomplishment of lifting a billion people out of poverty, so richly deserve. Is that really so hard to do?

The Trump Administration admitted that they mistakenly deported one Kilmar Garcia to El Salvador, but since he is in El Salvador, guess what? They can’t do anything about it now!

OTOH, the same story says that the President of El Salvador will soon meet Trump in the White House. Don’t be shocked if Garcia is quietly released afterwards.

The Kleptocratic Democratic Party sent its two most expendable assets, Bernie Sanders and AOC, to Los Angeles to protest something they call oligarchy. They use that term a lot. I do not think they know what it means.

The UN says a child was raped every half hour in January and February in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

35 Venezuelan migrants who were detained, slandered, libeled, and then sent to Guantanamo by the Trump Administration have been repatriated to Venezuela. Apparently, tattoos don’t mean gang membership after all. Who knew?