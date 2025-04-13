Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Money Talks and Bullshit Walks
and a penguin revolts
Iran and the US engaged in “constructive talks” in Oman over Iran’s nuclear program and American sanctions, and scheduled meetings for more.
Big Oil and the Pentagon do not want a war with Iran, and are not bound by 24 year old PNAC plans to destroy regimes, no matter what doomers on the net so wishfully think.
It’s not 2001 anymore. Iran has hypersonic missiles. They don’t.
Israel wants a US war with Iran. Poor widdle Israel. They’re not going to get one.
Poor widdle Israel has become a serious annoyance to Big Oil and the Pentagon, who are realizing that these Zionists are both
and a serious risk to their own profits if they get their way.
Throw in the fact that fewer than half of Americans sympathize with Israel over the Palestinians, a number that is plummeting right now because of those massacred medics, and Big Oil and the Pentagon start to see advantages for themselves in ending the Zionist ethnic cleansing project.
Shout out to my friend, who was quoted in that Middle East Eye article about the massacred medics. Good job, Alon!
The profits whisper Israel delenda est!
Did you hear those two big bells quietly tolling, Netanyahu? Your destiny is closer than you think. Expect a large American oil company announcing divestment from your insignificant country by the end of the year. Now you’re up against the real movers and shakers of the Empire. Do you begin to feel the weight?
Speaking of insignificant countries in the eyes of the Empire, Ukraine will have to cede those 4 ethnic majority Russian eastern oblasts to the Russian Federation. The same dude who went to Oman to negotiate with the Iranians said of them,
There have been referendums where the overwhelming majority of the people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule.
Zelensky, that last bell was just for you. It’s always bad news for imperial puppets when a US Empire official starts quoting popularity polls of the people who actually live in their countries. Start planning your exile, dude.
The European “coalition of the willing” to continue to support the Ukraine War consists of the two internally unstable and declined imperial powers of Britain and France, an unnamed country that’s probably Germany, and the three Baltic State yap dogs of Gotterdammerung.
Just in case you didn’t notice, Trump dropped the tariffs on the penguins and everybody else, except China, to a flat 10% to allow time to renegotiate trade deals.
China will not and cannot capitulate to the US over this, because of something called the Century of Humiliation. If you don’t know what that is, don’t worry, I’ll post an in-depth video on the subject very soon.
Donald Trump should definitely watch it.
Bottom line: The Chinese will deal, they will make peace, but only if they are treated with the respect that their 3000 years of civilization, and their recent magnificent accomplishment of lifting a billion people out of poverty, so richly deserve.
Is that really so hard to do?
The Trump Administration admitted that they mistakenly deported one Kilmar Garcia to El Salvador, but since he is in El Salvador, guess what? They can’t do anything about it now!
OTOH, the same story says that the President of El Salvador will soon meet Trump in the White House. Don’t be shocked if Garcia is quietly released afterwards.
The
KleptocraticDemocratic Party sent its two most expendable assets, Bernie Sanders and AOC, to Los Angeles to protest something they call oligarchy. They use that term a lot. I do not think they know what it means.
The UN says a child was raped every half hour in January and February in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
35 Venezuelan migrants who were detained, slandered, libeled, and then sent to Guantanamo by the Trump Administration have been repatriated to Venezuela. Apparently, tattoos don’t mean gang membership after all. Who knew?
LOL. Trump’s tariffs on China exempt smartphones.
The British Government took control of British Steel again since it’s so unprofitable even the Chinese gave up on it, but has no clue as to whether its furnaces will ever start up again.
The BBC is shocked, shocked that Russia admits it has sensors around the UK to track British submarines, but the real shock is the Russians also said British subs are so antiquated they hardly bother anymore.
Colonel Susannah Meyers, commander of the Space Force base in Greenland that JD Vance visited, was fired for sending an email that said Vance’s comments “were not reflective” of the attitudes of the American military personnel at the base.
I think the real reason is that she told Vance he doesn’t know jack shit about Greenland. Just look at the man’s expression. It’s like he’s being told he won’t get his favorite toy for Christmas.
Finally, a penguin caused a helicopter to crash in South Africa by interfering with the controls. Fortunately, no one was hurt and the penguin is doing fine. There is no word over whether the penguin’s protest was over Trump’s tariffs or simply being confined in a cardboard box.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
Just two cents: I think Bernie and AOC totally know what "oligarchy" means. AOC, especially, knows that the money is there. She wants a piece.
I have read that a lot of those 30,000 strong crowds seem to leave at the same time to get back to their buses. And that their cell phone triangulation data, whatever that is, is interesting, but I am sure that is just jellus GOP talk. The thing is, I seem to recall that Bernie's huge crowds meant nothing at all when he was running for the nomination, so why would I be impressed with them now? Would not throw either one of them a vote.
That helicopter that lost its rotors and dropped into the Hudson like a stone is a horrific thing. Comments on Youtube - and there are some videos that explain clearly what could have happened - are pretty much all yikes I won't fly on a helicopter again. Lots of advice to not ride on tourist helicopters. Some were trying, unsuccessfully so far, to pull Trump into the scenario. My favorite comment - someone said it is fishy that only rich people die in these accidents, and someone answered - as opposed to all the minimum wage workers who ride in those things? I did fly in one over the Great Barrier Reef, maybe 30 years ago. That's it for me. And maybe that penguin just did not want to be in a helicopter at all.