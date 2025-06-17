Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Passionate Progressive's avatar
The Passionate Progressive
5h

This isn't about WMD and not about Netanyahu.....if the US had not liked what Netanyahu was doing he would have been regime changed long ago...To think the war criminal is not only allowed to come into the US, he is celebrated at the highest levels of government.....This is about neutralizing BRICS....As I argued last week before the Israeli strikes, WWIII had started long ago, due to nuclear weapons it's now done through proxies as well as economics.........It's the 'rules based order' against the rest of the world....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
JohnT's avatar
JohnT
5h

I guess it takes a squid to really get some yucks out of this statement.

Thanks, OB for a good start on a rainy day.

"Come on, vets, when grunts march like squids you know shit’s fucked up."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture