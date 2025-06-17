Where’s Genocide Waldo Ben? It seems that his plane, anyway, is safe from Iranian retaliation in Athens . Meanwhile, this.…is Tel Aviv:

The US Empire effort to isolate China along the Pacific Rim is succeeding brilliantly— Vietnam just joined BRICS .

Trump finally got his gweatest birthday pwesent evah! A $45 million military parade! Yee-haw. However, according to reports, only 10% of the crowd of maybe 10,000 were wearing MAGA hats, but there were children who were excited to see the tanks, and soldiers shuffled by the Prez out of step instead of marching and the stupid schmuck probably didn’t even notice.

This is another sure sign of a divided oligarchy.

Senator Tim Kaine, corporate Democrat par excellence, introduced a resolution for Trump to obtain direct congressional approval for any American military action against Iran.

First reports suggest the guy may have been an anti-abortion fanatic, and may also have had some direct dealings with the politician in the past. And he was white. Not a peep about terrorism. Sorry, Bibi.

The Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives was assassinated by a man who posed as a cop to get into her house.

OTOH, Iran struck Israel’s largest refinery in Haifa, so maybe that’s not such a good idea for them, after all. (photo courtesy of Times of Israel)

Israel bombed a natural gas field and an oil refinery in Iran. They want the Iranians to shut down the Persian Gulf oil supply to try to force the US to directly intervene.

Not a Palestinian flag in sight. And what is that green drink, anyway? Sure doesn’t look like a proper gin martini. I went elsewhere.

Out of curiosity, I swung by a Soros-sponsored “No Kings” rally last Saturday, and found a lot of white people holding signs like this:

Neither did Rolling Stone. Liberals are so willfully and proudly ignorant of things military that they missed the equivalent of the US Army raising a big fat middle finger at the person they hate the most.

Come on, vets, when grunts march like squids you know shit’s fucked up.

I just heard on the local news that 1 out of 5 children in the Cleveland area suffers from “food insecurity,” a sickening euphemism for hunger. Yet I’m supposed to be worried about this guy instead of hungry kids?

In Ukraine, the Russians are steadily advancing on a broad front. They are in the Dnepropetrovsk area now, which means Ukraine is in serious trouble, which is why the US Empire media is happy not to talk about it.

“Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, ‘IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!’”—Donald Trump Why not? It would bring Mutually Assured Destruction to the Mideast. There’s nothing more stabilizing than MAD. Just ask Gaddafi or Kim. Well, it’s easier to ask Kim in Pyongyang. He’s still alive and is a BIG fan of MAD, just like me. And so cute and cuddly, although my cat thinks he’s a chipmunk and swats at his image.

The Russians are building a gold refinery in Mali, with most of the profits going to…Mali. Isn’t it interesting that the French never did that?

In what’s become just another day at the office for twisted souls, Israelis murdered at least 5 dozen people in Gaza who were desperately lining up for food where the Israelis told them to.