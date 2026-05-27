Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Flows of Grift, Resistance, and Outright Shite
Plus quick piglet stymies Louisiana police...for a spell.
Established journalist David Hearst wrote a very good article declaring that Iran has won the war and the UAE will lose the peace.
The US attacked southern Iran because the American military seems averse to launching any more suicide missions into the heart of the country, and because Trump thinks he can bomb Iran into a deal like Nixon did the Vietnamese.
The problem with that last bit is that it isn’t true. The North Vietnamese signed the deal due to both Soviet and Chinese pressure to end the war. Nixon claimed the Christmas Bombing did it, but American Presidents make all sorts of nonsensical claims.
It is specifically US Air Force propaganda which says wars can be won by air power alone. That has never happened. But hey! Gotta keep that funding for billion buck jets coming! The grift must flow.
Iran is so intimidated that they are now demanding the Gulf States and Jordan pay “full compensation” for the damage caused by US attacks launched from bases in their respective countries. Can you really blame them? (Below: a bridge broken by American strikes in Teheran last month)
After Ukraine launched at least three waves of drone attacks on a Russian college dormitory last week, killing 21 people, Russia advised all foreigners to leave Kiev and Kievan residents to avoid “military, industrial, and government sites.” Zelensky’s murderous shit is about to hit the fan. Here he comes now…
Up to half a million Ukrainians have successfully dodged the draft, leading conscription officers to list thousands of the already departed as being on active duty. South Vietnamese officers did this as well, creating what Americans called the Ghost Brigades.
Tip o’ the hat to all those Ukrainian “deserters” for upholding an ancient imperial tradition.
A spokescritter for the Director of National
IdiocyIntelligence denied reports that the CIA raided former DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard’s office to seize files related to both MK-Ultra and the JFK assassination.
Meanwhile, back on the CIA ranch at Langley,
The Venezuelan government gave permission to the US to conduct a military drill in Caracas, allegedly practicing for an emergency evacuation of the US Embassy, and ordinary Venezuelans are livid.
Yeah, I wouldn’t like a bunch of military anything flying around my city, either.
Anti-government protests demanding the resignation of Bolivia’s comprador President continue to paralyze the country. Highways are blocked by demonstrators, who sometimes throw dynamite sticks at passing government officials. Now, that’s creative!
6 out of 15 gold mines in Burkina Faso are now majority owned by Burkinabe companies, with three of them under total state control. This is why France and the US Empire really hate President Ibrahim Traore.
The Trump Administration is investigating socdem journalist Hasan Piker and Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin for violating illegal US sanctions by taking some beans and stuff to Cuba in defiance of the criminal American blockade of the country. I think it’s time to
Starbucks pissed off most of the South Korean population when it used Tank Day, a solemn memorial day to remember that time in 1980 when the military dictatorship sent in the tanks and massacred hundreds of protestors. Now, they’re protesting the South Korean head of Starbucks.
The US Empire has been desperately seeking new supply chains for rare earth minerals ever since China cut off its MIC, and the Indian Government is cooperating with it.
Considering that Genocide Ben recently said that India is a “love fest” for the genocidal apartheid state, India, you’re
Yuckadoodles! The Porthdinllaen beach in Gwynedd, North Wales, was literally turned to shit after a suspected sewage leak. (Photo courtesy Daily Mirror)
Australia is spending $11 billion to keep its fleet of six whole diesel-powered submarines in service.
Why does Australia need submarines in the first place? Oh, that’s right. The grift must flow.
The Myanmar regime recently passed a law enabling mandatory conscription, so now thugs both official and unofficial are literally kidnapping young men and selling them to the Army. There’s free enterprise for you.
In a rare outburst of sanity from the German government, Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said Europe must not allow “tech bros” like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel to control the future of AI in Europe.
Speaking of AI, a record heat wave is killing people in Western Europe, with London having a high temp of 95F. This tells me Europeans need more power for my favorite household god,
not for giant, polluting, electricity megasucking, job-killing AI data centers the European peoples do not need.
Central air really is great stuff. You don’t know just how great until you have it.
In case you didn’t already know, famed feminist Gloria Steinem was a CIA operative whose mission was to prevent the feminist movement from demanding economic equality for women and to prevent American women from developing class consciousness. And she was largely successful.
Whenever anyone gets seriously promoted by the corporate media, you should be suspicious of them. It should be a survival instinct by now.
Texas is no longer a sure thing for Republicans. Per Real Clear Polling, Democrat James Talarico has a small lead over Republican Ken Paxton, who in turn defeated incumbent and Trump cuck John Cornyn in yesterday’s Republican primary runoff.
Rising electricity rates directly caused by AI centers connected to people connected to Epstein might be the #1 issue this fall in Ohio. If it is, it will result in Democrat control of both houses of the legislature, and the governorship, for the first time in literally 20 years.
Meet the future of naval warfare. That’s right; it’s a drone carrier.
Nope, it’s not Russian, nor even Chinese, and it sure as shit ain’t American because it doesn’t cost nearly enough for our MIC vampires. It’s Portuguese. NRP D. João II, built in Romania, went into service last month.
The cost? $153 million, not billion. And those drones can sink any aircraft carrier afloat.
The aircraft carrier is officially obsolete, so what does the US Navy do? Build even more expensive ones. That grift sure does flow nice, though.
The bullshit human trafficking charges Trump’s Department of
JingoismJustice brought against Kilmar Abrego Garcia were dismissed in Federal Court in Tennessee, with the Judge stating,
The objective evidence here shows that, absent Abrego's successful lawsuit challenging his removal to El Salvador, the government would not have brought this prosecution.
Abrego was the guy with tats that weren’t MS-13 tats who was sent to a Salvadoran torture prison. Oh yeah, vindictive prosecutions are still technically illegal in the US.
Israel delenda est.
Finally, police in Slidell, Louisiana managed to coax a piglet found wandering in a motel parking lot out from underneath the police car dispatched to find it. It apparently took awhile, but bribery worked in the end.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
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"Whenever anyone gets seriously promoted by the corporate media, you should be suspicious of them. It should be a survival instinct by now."
Graham Platner is in the house.
"[Bolivians] sometimes throw dynamite sticks at passing government officials. Now, that’s creative! "
I admire their determination and drive! (Read: "What Would the Red Ponchos Do?" https://therevolutioncontinues.substack.com/p/what-would-the-red-ponchos-do )