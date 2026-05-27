Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
13h

"Whenever anyone gets seriously promoted by the corporate media, you should be suspicious of them. It should be a survival instinct by now."

Graham Platner is in the house.

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
29m

"[Bolivians] sometimes throw dynamite sticks at passing government officials. Now, that’s creative! "

I admire their determination and drive! (Read: "What Would the Red Ponchos Do?" https://therevolutioncontinues.substack.com/p/what-would-the-red-ponchos-do )

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