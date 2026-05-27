Established journalist David Hearst wrote a very good article declaring that Iran has won the war and the UAE will lose the peace.

The US attacked southern Iran because the American military seems averse to launching any more suicide missions into the heart of the country, and because Trump thinks he can bomb Iran into a deal like Nixon did the Vietnamese. The problem with that last bit is that it isn’t true. The North Vietnamese signed the deal due to both Soviet and Chinese pressure to end the war. Nixon claimed the Christmas Bombing did it, but American Presidents make all sorts of nonsensical claims.

It is specifically US Air Force propaganda which says wars can be won by air power alone. That has never happened. But hey! Gotta keep that funding for billion buck jets coming! The grift must flow.

Iran is so intimidated that they are now demanding the Gulf States and Jordan pay “full compensation” for the damage caused by US attacks launched from bases in their respective countries. Can you really blame them? (Below: a bridge broken by American strikes in Teheran last month)

After Ukraine launched at least three waves of drone attacks on a Russian college dormitory last week, killing 21 people, Russia advised all foreigners to leave Kiev and Kievan residents to avoid “military, industrial, and government sites.” Zelensky’s murderous shit is about to hit the fan. Here he comes now…

Up to half a million Ukrainians have successfully dodged the draft, leading conscription officers to list thousands of the already departed as being on active duty. South Vietnamese officers did this as well, creating what Americans called the Ghost Brigades. Tip o’ the hat to all those Ukrainian “deserters” for upholding an ancient imperial tradition.

A spokescritter for the Director of National Idiocy Intelligence denied reports that the CIA raided former DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard’s office to seize files related to both MK-Ultra and the JFK assassination. Meanwhile, back on the CIA ranch at Langley,

The Venezuelan government gave permission to the US to conduct a military drill in Caracas, allegedly practicing for an emergency evacuation of the US Embassy, and ordinary Venezuelans are livid. Yeah, I wouldn’t like a bunch of military anything flying around my city, either.

Anti-government protests demanding the resignation of Bolivia’s comprador President continue to paralyze the country. Highways are blocked by demonstrators, who sometimes throw dynamite sticks at passing government officials. Now, that’s creative!

6 out of 15 gold mines in Burkina Faso are now majority owned by Burkinabe companies, with three of them under total state control. This is why France and the US Empire really hate President Ibrahim Traore.