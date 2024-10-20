Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Murder, War, Grift, Idiocy and a Launch
Plus the cat who will not be moved
It took them over a year, but the Most Moral and Competent Army in the World finally managed to kill Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who went down fighting like a Viking warrior according to Israeli drone footage. (Below: Sinwar on a better day)
Israel has blocked all food and other aid to northern Gaza since October 1st. The Biden Administration responded by saying it might cut some military aid to Israel if the blockade wasn’t lifted by the day after the US presidential election.
Plain English translation for the Biden team: We ain’t gonna do shit!
Leaked intelligence documents show Israel is preparing for some sort of strike on Iran. What’s Iran’s reaction to this news?
Just to show the Lebanese they haven’t forgotten about them, the Israelis launched at least a dozen airstrikes on Beirut.
Raytheon CEOUS Secretary of State Lloyd Austin made noises about excessive civilian casualties, but no weapons shipments were harmed by Austin’s statement so it’s all good.
Al-Shabab(Remember them? They’re the ones Bush the Greater and Slick Willie Clinton went after. Yep, still there, just like Al-Qaeda.) claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia. (below: scene from Black Hawk Down)
The War on Terror is an oxymoron and can never be won because it makes no sense.
US B-2 bombers fired bunker-buster bombs at the Houthis in Yemen. The Yemeni blockade of the Red Sea continued unabated, and Israel’s economy continued its slow collapse.
South Korea and Ukraine alleged that North Korea is sending troops to fight alongside the Russians in Ukraine. So far I have seen no hard evidence for this, but we know NATO soldiers are on the ground in Ukraine, so if it’s proven true Moscow will just say it’s tit for tat.
A ferry dock, allegedly maintained by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, collapsed, killing seven. The dock was on Sapelo Island, one of the offshore islands to where many escaped slaves fled back in the day, one of which was the scene of the wedding in The Patriot. (I always liked Rene Auberjonois)
When the choice is American infrastructure or war pig profits, the latter always wins.
Speaking of war pig profits,
American Deep StateWall Street Journal admitted that at least a million people have died in the Ukraine War, the overwhelming majority of them soldiers. The article had anywhere from 7000 to 12,000 Ukrainian civilians killed.
Compare that to Palestine and Lebanon. It’s almost as if the Russian and Ukrainian militaries are trying to avoid slaughtering civilians or something.
Of course, the war pigs are not satisfied. Ukrainian President Zelensky recently said he had no plans to lower the draft age from 25 to 18. The fact that he felt he had to say it means he’s being pressured to do it. You see, the more Ukrainians there are who can die in this war, the longer MIC grift can flow and the more Dick Cheney, and the candidate he endorsed, will smile and cackle!
The US government indicted a former Indian intelligence officer for plotting to kill a Sikh-American activist.
This isn’t because of any US Empire sympathy for Sikh independence. It is instead US Empire reaction to India’s refusal to be a good vassal. I mean, they still buy oil from Russia, right? Bad, bad Indians!
Meanwhile, India’s former master and the US Empire’s bestest lap dog government ever over on Airstrip One is saying anyone who says anything critical of Israel is glorifying terrorism and must be repressed.
I swear a 21st Century version of these guys in going to show up in England sometime soon, and then it will turn into a happening place real quick. Who will it be?
or
Damn, look at Cromwell’s eyes. You can see your death in them. There’s a man capable of rousting a corrupt Parliament, that’s for sure. Wouldn’t it be nice to see those eyes focused on Starmer? I’m sure the Irish wouldn’t mind.
Quote of the week:
Don't vote for somebody who does not respect you. Don't vote for somebody who makes fun of people because they're not like them. Don't prey on people who are weaker than you. It's about values. It's about character.—Barack Obama
That’s the best argument for not voting in this election that I have seen so far. It applies to far more than just the presidential candidates, especially when you throw in the values and character bits. I’ll take your advice, Barack.
It is clear by now that all the Democrats have left is projection. They have consistently acted as the disrespectful people Obama described since at least 2000. Obama himself has acted as their Chief Projectionist so many times that he’s insultingly obvious about it now! (Below: The Wag of the Finger to black men in Pittsburgh)
Anne Applebaum of The Atlantic wrote a classic TDS piece titled Trump Is Speaking Like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini, prompting Glenn Greenwald to quip,
When you spend eight years calling a person every bad name you can think of—including Hitler—and it doesn’t work, so you desperately decide to call him all the bad names at once.
NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft was launched on a SpaceX rocket on its mission to Europa to try to figure out if Jupiter’s ice-covered moon might have water, and life. The probe should reach Europa in 2030.
Finally, proving that intelligent life does indeed still exist in England, the management of the London Ambulance Service reversed its decision to evict Defib the Cat from an ambulance station where he has lived for 16 years after more than 62,000 British citizens signed a petition in his defense.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
