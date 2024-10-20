It took them over a year, but the Most Moral and Competent Army in the World finally managed to kill Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who went down fighting like a Viking warrior according to Israeli drone footage. (Below: Sinwar on a better day)

Israel has blocked all food and other aid to northern Gaza since October 1st. The Biden Administration responded by saying it might cut some military aid to Israel if the blockade wasn’t lifted by the day after the US presidential election.

Leaked intelligence documents show Israel is preparing for some sort of strike on Iran. What’s Iran’s reaction to this news?

Just to show the Lebanese they haven’t forgotten about them, the Israelis launched at least a dozen airstrikes on Beirut. Raytheon CEO US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin made noises about excessive civilian casualties, but no weapons shipments were harmed by Austin’s statement so it’s all good.

Al-Shabab(Remember them? They’re the ones Bush the Greater and Slick Willie Clinton went after. Yep, still there, just like Al-Qaeda.) claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia. (below: scene from Black Hawk Down)

The War on Terror is an oxymoron and can never be won because it makes no sense.

US B-2 bombers fired bunker-buster bombs at the Houthis in Yemen. The Yemeni blockade of the Red Sea continued unabated, and Israel’s economy continued its slow collapse.

South Korea and Ukraine alleged that North Korea is sending troops to fight alongside the Russians in Ukraine. So far I have seen no hard evidence for this, but we know NATO soldiers are on the ground in Ukraine, so if it’s proven true Moscow will just say it’s tit for tat.