Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Death and Chaos
Plus bandit-masked ingenuity in South Carolina
Dick Cheney is dead and I’m alive and I like it that way. Say hello to Don Rumsfeld for me, the Ass of Evil who preceded you to some well-earned hell, you dick.
Federal District Court Judge Karen Immergut, a Trump appointee BTW, ruled she found “no credible evidence” that protests in Portland were out of control when Trump federalized the Oregon National Guard, and ruled he can’t order them into the city.
Oh, yeah. The suit was brought by the City of Portland and State of Oregon.
Another two Federal Courts ordered Trump to immediately release Dept. of Agriculture contingency funds to send SNAP benefits to the states for disbursement during the government shutdown as required by law.
Unimpressed, our Mad Emperor first said no benefits will go out until the Democrats acknowledge his greatness, then backpeddled and said they will send SNAP recipients half of their allotments.
Even more disingenuously, the White House announced it will “fully comply” with the court orders.
Meanwhile, millions of Americans don’t know if, when, or how much of their benefits they will receive in November. This guy’s corner of the basement’s getting crowded.
The RSF militia captured a city in Sudan and massacred so many people the blood stains can be seen from space.
Who are these Rapid Support Forces making satellite photo history? Well, they seem to mostly belong to one or two ethnic groups, are emphatically not Islamic staters, and if they’re being supported by the UAE, they’re also being supported by the CIA.
Which is perhaps one reason why other African countries have done so little about yet another African bloodbath. No wonder many Africans see the African Union’s silence on the subject as treason, and this guy wields the English language like a machete. I find his rant admirable.
Russia proposed removing Sudan’s Darfur region from the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court because the ICC hasn’t done squat except to make things worse for 20 years.
Speaking of genocides, there’s been one going on in Western Sahara since 1975 when the US Empire’s vassal kingdom of Morocco annexed it after the Spanish left. It even has a 1677 miles-long berm to keep the ethnically cleansed Sahrawi people out, mined with US mines, surveilled with Israeli equipment. Most of the Sahrawi live in refugee camps in Algeria.
Yes, that Al Jazeera article is ten years old. That’s how little coverage the Sahrawi get. Had you even heard of them?
The Federal government is still shut down, panic is starting to set in and anger to build in tens of millions of American households, but everything must be cool because otherwise Kash Patel would not be using a government jet to go see his girlfriend at taxpayer expense just to see her sing the national anthem at a wrestling match. Would he?
And it’s especially OK because Patel went out of his way to deny that she is an Israeli spy. Of course she’s an Israeli spy, and a honeypot at that.
Yesterday was Election Day in America! Once again, my fantasy protest ticket was fraudulently denied ballot access by the corrupt government.
Nonetheless, there are already a few interesting results. The CIA will now exercise direct control over the Commonwealth of Virginia straight from the Governor’s mansion with the election of Abigail Spanberger, but I’m told that’s all good since she’s an LGBTQIA+?+? ally.
And New York City just elected an anti-Zionist Muslim mayor who plays a socialist on TV. Let the Zionist and kleptocrat meltdowns begin!
Oh noes! Now I’m seeing Israelis saying they’re not going to visit New York City anymore! Which makes me think two things:
Maybe I’ll visit next year. It’s been awhile.
Muslims can now get elected mayor anywhere Israelis like to play tourist, for to know them is to loathe them. Look at New York! If it can happen there, it can happen anywhere.
Certified Vampire of the Empire Lindsay Graham, and never-Trumper just a few months ago, told the Republican Jewish Conference,
I just want to say, I feel good about the Republican Party. I feel good about where we’re going as a nation. We’re killing all the right people, and we’re cutting your taxes.
Trump is my favorite president. We’ve run out of bombs, we didn’t run out of bombs in World War II.
MAGA people who hated Lindsay Graham less than a year ago, and are now cheering him on, are just as pathetic and cultist as Democrats who voted for $kamala Harris because they felt the joy. Please don’t interbreed. Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Several fatalities were reported after a UPS cargo plane crashed into buildings outside Louisville, Kentucky’s Muhammad Ali Airport. Musk’s FAA cuts are performing brilliantly. This is what winning looks like for people like him:
Israelis clearly seem to think “ceasefire” means the other side ceases while they continue to fire, and they’re doing things like mutilating lambs just because they’re owned by Palestinians. Israel delenda est.
Finally, a couple out for a dawn walk along a South Carolina beach road noticed a raccoon struggling in the water below, and enterprisingly rescued it by lowering a traffic cone, letting it grab hold, and pulling it to safety. American ingenuity lives!
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
Sadly, as you say, most people don't know about Morocco and their take over of Western Sahara.
Pity poor Satan, having to exist for all eternity with Dickhead Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld AND Henry Kissinger. Even Satan shouldn't have to live with that kind of evil. Poor guy.