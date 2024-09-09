Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Defiance and Many Dickish Returns
Plus a happy ending to an incredible journey
Once upon a time, just 20 years ago, Democrats loved this bumper sticker:
Now, they are celebrating because the guy on the left, the one with literally no heart, has endorsed Kamala Harris because Trump Bad.
Trump Derangement Syndrome is a terrible thing. Fortunately, there’s a cure. (I know. I posted this already, but I love it.)
The best thing Donald Trump has going for him is that he has all the right enemies. Plus the best campaign photo in history.
Heartless Dick’s endorsement means that $kamala will continue the neocon policy of Forever War, and continue to push the PNAC dream of destroying and subjugating Russia.
Therefore a vote for $kamala is a vote for Forever War, period.
Here’s a helpful hint for the Trump campaign: Remember this political ad from 1964. “The stakes are too high to stay at home…,” and you’ve got a Kennedy in your corner! This election is yours for the taking.
US authorities seized the Venezuelan equivalent of Air Force One in the Dominican Republic in what may be the pettiest imperial temper tantrum ever.
In this case, the tantrum came about because the latest attempt at a coup in Caracas failed, the American population refuses to get all upset about a guy its government doesn’t like being president there, and WAAAAAAH! They had to do something. That’ll teach that former bus driver the Venezuelans keep re-electing, right?
Wrong. The Venezuelan government just called it piracy, and that’s great because it’s traditional. Spanish-speaking peoples in the Western Hemisphere have been calling English-speaking ones pirates for centuries. It’s nice to see my government honoring that tradition so well. Below: Henry Morgan’s raid on Panama City, 1671.
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier said that President Macron appointed him because he would defend all of Macron’s policies.
I’m so relieved. I thought Macron was not appointing someone from the New Popular Front(NFP), which won the most votes, because he didn’t like democracy or something. Silly me.
Macron is earning his globalist bribes right now. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in protest, and NFP leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said the “French people are in rebellion. They have entered into revolution.” Well, somebody’s gotta do it some time. May as well be the French.
This is my favorite sign from the protests, a reminder the monarchs were decapitated. Ah, nostalgia!
There are Germans, however, who figure it may as well be them instead. The Alternative for Germany(AfD) and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance(BSW, the next generation of the old East German Communists who want to stop uncontrolled immigration as much as the so-called right-wing AfD) crushed the Federal government parties in state elections.
This result comes on the heels of the European Parliament elections when those two parties did the same thing, by German standards. Looks like a map of Cold War Germany, doesn’t it?
It happened in spite of all the state media news outlets painting the AfD in much the same way as Democrats paint Trump and Vance—the German version of Putin puppets and all that.
I know because I sent my expert BS investigator there to report on the state of establishment German media today, and he filed the following report:
Funny. It’s the same report he filed on the mainstream British and American media as well.
President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran called for moving the national capital from Teheran to a city closer to the southern coast because of “water shortages, land subsidence and air pollution,” and other bad things.
It would also move the capital back to the historic Persian heartland. Modern Teheran is just above the R in PERSIAN. Also a friendly reminder of just how long the Persian civilization has been around.
Israeli bulldozers have destroyed over 70% of the Palestinian city of Jenin, as the genocidal maniacs bring another Naqba to the West Bank.
Fun fact: West Bank Palestinians never voted for Hamas, so yet another Zionist argument for why Gazans deserve to be exterminated went right down the toilet.
Israelis, with efficiency the likes of which the SS would admire, murdered a Turkish-American activist by having a sniper shoot her through the head in the West Bank. RIP, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.
Thousands took to the streets of Islamabad to demand the Pakistani government, which is riddled with US Empire vassals, release former PM Imran Khan from prison.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Ukrainian offensive into Kursk oblast has not distracted from the Russian offensive in Donbas. Whether it had anything to do with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky firing half of his cabinet is another question. Whatever is going on in Kiev, it doesn’t resemble stability and unity.
There was some good news from
Airstrip One the UK. The Fascist bastards are still at least a little sensitive to public pressure.
Boeing, Boeing, gone! A possible miracle happened in space when the Boeing starliner, which NASA didn’t trust to safely return its astronauts from the International Space Station, returned to Earth safely without the astronauts or tearing holes in the station when it detached.
Finally, Shoto the Cat was found in Massachusetts almost three years after he disappeared from his Texas home. How he got to Massachusetts is his secret, but he looks happy enough to be reunited with his person.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
