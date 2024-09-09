Now, they are celebrating because the guy on the left, the one with literally no heart, has endorsed Kamala Harris because Trump Bad.

The best thing Donald Trump has going for him is that he has all the right enemies. Plus the best campaign photo in history.

Heartless Dick’s endorsement means that $kamala will continue the neocon policy of Forever War, and continue to push the PNAC dream of destroying and subjugating Russia.

Here’s a helpful hint for the Trump campaign: Remember this political ad from 1964. “The stakes are too high to stay at home…,” and you’ve got a Kennedy in your corner! This election is yours for the taking.

US authorities seized the Venezuelan equivalent of Air Force One in the Dominican Republic in what may be the pettiest imperial temper tantrum ever.

In this case, the tantrum came about because the latest attempt at a coup in Caracas failed, the American population refuses to get all upset about a guy its government doesn’t like being president there, and WAAAAAAH! They had to do something. That’ll teach that former bus driver the Venezuelans keep re-electing, right?