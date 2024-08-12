Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Offensives, Massacres, Concerns, Protests and Heat
Plus a ground hog having fun
Vladimir Putin announced Russia will not negotiate with Ukraine so long at it keeps attacking civilian targets like nuclear power plants.
The governor of the Kursk oblast accused Ukraine of using chemical weapons to attack Russian electrical workers restoring power.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the direction of Kursk continues. The BBC is cheering that “Russia’s war” is not going to plan. The Financial Times, OTOH, reports Ukraine pulled soldiers from the Donbass front for the operation, and are suffering heavy casualties.
Fun fact: Kursk was where the German Army was crushed by the Soviets in 1943 in the largest tank battle in history. To say attacking Russia in that direction is ill-omened is an understatement.
$kamala Harris and the Democults demonstrated the height of their intellectual maturity by conducting a pole dance without the benefit of either poles or Ohio’s halo law.
The pro-Palestine activists who heckled $kamala and were imperiously told by Her to vote for Trump and STFU because She was speaking announced they will heckle Her every chance they get. It’s nice to have something to look forward to besides pole dancers in pseudo business suits.
Israeli Defense Minister and Certified Genocidal Maniac Yoav Gallant told
Raytheon CEOUS Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that Iran was preparing a retaliatory strike against Israel for assassinating the lead Hamas negotiator in Teheran because Israel wants a war with Iran.
Wow. I must be prescient. I knew that was coming without the benefit of a phone call from anyone in the Israeli government. Or the Iranian one, for that matter.
Several US soldiers were injured by a drone attack by parties unknown on an American base in Syria. Why are we in Syria again? Oh yeah,
We’re there for the oil. We have the oil. The oil is secure.—President Donald Trump
Somehow, the oil doesn’t seem to be all that secure, and for some strange reason the Syrians want to be able to use their own oil. Those people are just so unreasonable! They just don’t understand that the US Empire is the indispensable Empire to the people who run it, and clearly don’t care about hurting their sensitive feelings, the savages.
The US Empire’s latest attempt to coup Venezuela by means of a color revolution appears to have failed. Those people have no respect for the feelings of rapacious American imperialists, either, the ingrates.
Another day, another massacre of children at another Palestinian school.
The White House said it was “deeply concerned,” and $kamala Harris said “far too many” have died(how many is too many, anyway?). Is it even possible for that deep concern for massacred children on the part of the Certified Vampires of the Empire to exceed their concern for the grift which must flow?
Protests continue to rock several African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. It seems that their leaders are in the habit of flaunting the rewards of their own corruption while their people struggle, and young Africans are sick and tired of being sick and tired of it.
Scenes like this, of a landfill in Uganda collapsing and literally drowning 21 people in a sea of garbage don’t exactly make governments look good.
It’s as if these all these people around the world got this idea into their heads that they should have the freedom to choose how they are governed and how they should live and even be able to decide that their kids should be educated! It’s a mystery where it could have possibly come from.
We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness…
Great news! The White House announced that it is proposing rule changes that will help Americans avoid “unnecessary headaches and hassles” in things like getting refunds and rebates.
The very fact that they used the word “hassle” shows how serious they are about appealing to voters. Clearly, only someone who wants to be hassled will vote for Trump now. Victory is assured.
Seven Athenian suburbs are being evacuated as a fire with flames up to 80 feet high approach the city.
French authorities said a record 700 migrants crossed the English Channel to the UK yesterday. It’s good to see the British PM is every bit as effective as the American VP at solving border problems.
The UK had its hottest day of the year so far, reaching 34C or 94F. Authorities say it’s not a heat wave. I say my favorite household god is needed in England more than ever.
Finally, a ground hog was rescued from a claw machine it had somehow gotten itself into at a Pennsylvania mini-golf park. Customers got a shock when they saw something moving underneath all of the stuffed animals. Here he is admiring himself in the mirror.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
I hear that the US is telling Maduro that if he and his government will just politely hand over power to the US-chosen-to-be-president person and step down, then the US will not charge them with being "narco-terrorists". The US is also enlisting other Latin American countries to urge Maduro to take this deal. Just when I thought heights of hubris had been reached.
I fear we have not seen the end of Zelensky's desperate Hail Mary moves. How can he NOT be a total liability to the west at this point? Plus - Zelensky can probably have his pick of Miami penthouse condos now, since the increasing insurance, condo fees, and special assessments are driving prices down as condo owners are bailing out. Hell, he can probably own an entire building! And set his own fees!
I think Russia was caught by surprise because the latest Ukrainian move is pretty stupid, even for Zelensky.
Maybe Tapper and Blinken went out for a drink and decided to just throw every hegemonic fantasy they have ever had out there, in case Trump wins the election.
What would I do without the groundhog story...The 'real' news is becoming harder and harder to read and Israel/US are both agreement incapable...Anyone really planning negotiation with them is living in fantasy land.....Michael Hudson pointed out the imperialist downfall would take what was it years??? or decades??? I maintain rather sooner than later and it wouldn't have happened w/o the special military operation....I'm looking forward to the next BRICS summit - I think it's planned for this fall.