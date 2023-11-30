Why does Wolf Blitzer look so sad? Because an Israeli Defense Force dude said a room full of dead children in the ruins of a children’s hospital was justified because they thought a Hamas leader was in a tunnel underneath the hospital.

Plus he knows that even his audience isn’t going to swallow that one.

Politico said some Biden Administration vampires didn’t want a truce of any sort because then journalists might get into Gaza and take pictures like this

which might turn Americans against Israel. (photo courtesy New York Times)

They don’t know how right they were. They will.

Any questions?

Incredibly ignorant people like Juliana Margulies publicly saying things like American college students accusing Israel of being a settler-colonialist state should apologize to Native Americans and go back to Europe if they’re not going to support Israel doing the same thing now are not exactly helping the Zionist cause.

And to think I loved her in The Mists of Avalon. Why can’t actors just act if they don’t know anything about something?

According to a recent study from Yale University(not peer-reviewed yet) there is this thing called Post-Vaccine Syndrome. The top four symptoms are resistance to exercise, fatigue, numbness, and brain fog. (Source: Good ol’ Dr. Campbell, TJDS)

Nick Cruse of Revolutionary Blackout thinks people at CNN, BBC, the Guardian, WaPo, NYT are all openly criticizing Israeli statements now because Israeli propaganda is so ridiculous it offends them that they’re expected to pretend to believe it. He may have a point.