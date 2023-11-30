Why does Wolf Blitzer look so sad? Because an Israeli Defense Force dude said a room full of dead children in the ruins of a children’s hospital was justified because they thought a Hamas leader was in a tunnel underneath the hospital.
Plus he knows that even his audience isn’t going to swallow that one.
Politico said some Biden Administration vampires didn’t want a truce of any sort because then journalists might get into Gaza and take pictures like this
which might turn Americans against Israel. (photo courtesy New York Times)
They don’t know how right they were. They will.
Norway made a record $31 billion in natural gas sales in 2022. Norway also helped the United States do this
Any questions?
Incredibly ignorant people like Juliana Margulies publicly saying things like American college students accusing Israel of being a settler-colonialist state should apologize to Native Americans and go back to Europe if they’re not going to support Israel doing the same thing now are not exactly helping the Zionist cause.
And to think I loved her in The Mists of Avalon. Why can’t actors just act if they don’t know anything about something?
According to a recent study from Yale University(not peer-reviewed yet) there is this thing called Post-Vaccine Syndrome. The top four symptoms are resistance to exercise, fatigue, numbness, and brain fog. (Source: Good ol’ Dr. Campbell, TJDS)
Nick Cruse ofthinks people at CNN, BBC, the Guardian, WaPo, NYT are all openly criticizing Israeli statements now because Israeli propaganda is so ridiculous it offends them that they’re expected to pretend to believe it. He may have a point.
The first naqba was in 1948. That was just three years after Americans became aware of the horrors of the Holocaust, and before there was even television news. The news about Israel was so controlled that even I didn’t know what the naqba was until Israelis told me they wanted to do a second one last month.
Times have changed. What worked in 1948 will not work in 2023.
(Gaza) seems a bit dangerous right now.—Elon Musk, today, on why he declined an invitation from Hamas to visit Gaza himself.
Elon, this is for you:
Netanyahu, who committed one of the greatest atrocities of the last century in Gaza, has already inscribed his name in history as the “Butcher of Gaza.”—Turkish Recep Erdogan, today.
If there’s not some Armenian reading that last somewhere and thinking that the Turks should certainly know a genocide when they see one I’ll eat my hat.
Ukraine was cynically chosen as a battering ram, and assigned the role of merely expendable material.—Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.
Israel has now killed twice as many women and children since October 7 as Russia has during the entire Ukraine War(source: United Nations)
Why am I thinking of German-like efficiency?
Bernie Moreno, Republican candidate for US Senate for Ohio, is running TV ads already, saying he will put America First by building the wall and waging war on Mexican drug cartels. I don’t see Americans first in any of that. WTF.
The last guy to run ads for Senate this early was a Democrat named Ryan. They were the same, except he talked China, China, China instead of Mexico. He lost.
Finally, Joaquin Phoenix actually played a pretty good Napoleon, IMHO. He’s a bit over the top, but then again, so was Napoleon. And I loved Rupert Everett as the Duke of Wellington—he plays a great arrogant, aristocratic asshole.
Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.
