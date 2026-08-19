A German appeals court ruled that comparing Israel to Nazi Germany is protected political speech under German law, rejecting the Government’s contention that displaying or mentioning anything Nazi is “inherently criminal.” Zionists:

If an army marches on its stomach, then a navy stays afloat upon its own, but the US Navy is trying, and failing miserably, to do that without enough supply ships. Oops. Larry Johnson did a great write-up on this. I suppose state-of-the-art weapons systems are simply more profitable than boring supply chains.

The Navy announced that the aircraft carrier USS George Washington is on its way to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has set records for extended deployment without liberty, lack of even bad food, moldy showers, backed up toilets, suicide attempts by sailors, and rumors of mutiny.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that the US has gone through 25% of its Reaper drones—you know, Obama’s favorite assassination and wedding party crasher tool—during the war with Iran, and that doesn’t even count those lost to the Houthis.

Iran announced that it was prepared to wage war against the US Empire all the way through 2028 if necessary. They are not joking or exaggerating.

The images were mundane in a way that made them land harder than any battle footage: half-empty meal trays, a gray slab of processed meat, sailors rationing food among themselves so no one got more than anyone else. Through the spring and summer of 2026, the crews of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and the…

The Tail That Couldn’t Keep Up: How the US Navy Ran Its Own Sailors Short on Food and Soap

Never before in the history of the United States has a President ever said anything like that about active duty service members following his orders. He seems to be trolling for mutiny. What do you think of our Emperor, Bugs?

And to top it all off, when our Mad Emperor was asked if sailors had been deployed too long, he replied “No, not not nearly long enough!”

No A/C, no toilets, total helplessness in close to 100F degree heat. Join the Navy and find out just how much shit you can literally take. Lucky for them it wasn’t typhoon season.

The Navy’s supply chain failures are widespread, and they’re trying to cover them up. Last month, the USS Benfold, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer which was launched in 1997, suffered a complete power failure for 4 days in the South China Sea.

However, both the CIA and the Turks said the Israelis were bullshitting, probably to encourage him to wage more war, and it was the last straw for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who promptly quit when that news broke. Bye, Karoline, it was fun ignoring you.

It seems the Israelis told Trump the Iranians were going to shoot down his plane when it took off from Turkey, so he snuck off Air Force One in a catering truck to take another plane, abandoning some of his Cabinet, his press secretary, and the press corps to be the target.

Speaking of press secretaries, the former Biden one, Jen Psaki, said “We remember well when party leadership selected the nominees.” Yeah, like since the Civil War, with a few exceptions like McGovern, on. No worries, Jen; they still do. If they lose in the primary, we’ll see something like

George McGovern was a based veteran(he flew in World War II with my uncle) and real anti-imperialist—couldn’t have that. Then we had Reagan Democrats because Jimmy Carter actually cut the defense budget(gasp!), which was even worse.

Fun fact: Approximately 700,000 more people voted in the Democratic primaries in Michigan and Wisconsin than they did in the Republican ones. This is what political scientists call an “enthusiasm gap,” which means in this case that Republicans will probably lose a lot of seats come November.

Asian customers are demanding that the Saudis export their oil through another port, because this keeps happening when they try to run either the Yemeni or Iranian blockades of Israel and the Gulf States supporting the Empire(source: Yemeni military):

Fun fact: The Saudis have no ports out of range of either Iranian or Yemeni missiles, and the Empire has demonstrated, in spades, that it cannot protect them.

Here we go with a look at our MIC in all its grifting splendor. Raytheon was awarded a $22.9 billion contract to manufacture oodles of Tomahawk missiles. Never mind the fact that we’ve already used a thousand of them on Iran and it didn’t work. How about giving the Iranians and Yemenis $22.9 billion to reopen the respective Straits and start repairing the damage the Empire inflicted on them? Why, gas prices might drop to less than $3/gallon again!

Meanwhile, the UN says 650,000 refugees in South Sudan will lose food aid within weeks due to lack of funds. Just the cost of one missile could probably feed them for a year. Priorities, you see.

David Hearst has a nice piece on the defensive pact between Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia. Ultimately, it’s a defensive alliance against Israeli aggression, and neither the UAE nor Israel’s vaunted Mossad saw it coming.

Venezuela is seething with “bewilderment, contained anger, and repulsion at others deciding for us,” as the US Empire continues its “invisible invasion” of the country with Israelis, CIA assets, and other undesirable creatures. Buy me a Beer

Cuba continues to endure Trump’s unconstitutional and illegal blockade of the country. Another War Powers Resolution to attempt to lift the blockade is pending in the US Senate.

Ukraine continued its terror campaign against Russian civilians by firing over 620 drones at Moscow, leaving 5000 without power overnight and several injured. Absolutely no damage was done to Russian military assets or personnel. History rhymes again. (Below: London neighborhood after Nazi V2 missile strike, 1944)

Meanwhile, multiple reports, both Russian and Ukrainian, depict a Ukrainian Army headed for collapse while press gangs abduct Ukrainian men off the streets of every city under their control to be thrown into the fire. See Marta Havryshko in Substack Notes for video after video of exactly how democratic Ukraine truly is.