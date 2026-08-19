Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
10h

OB. It'd be SO much funnier if it weren't so horrifying. So full of shame for the US military. Even if the "commander in chief" (roflmao) is an asshole, these senior military officers are a disgrace to the uniform. 🤬

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1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
2hEdited

"...State-of-the-art weapons systems are simply more profitable than boring supply chains."

Yep, it's all about the profits for the war profiteers of the MIC. It would never be about taking care of our soldiers and sailors--who cares about human beings, right? We can replace them with AI drones in the near future, so why treat them with empathy and compassion and actual food and mental health stops at ports now? It is absolutely the most reprehensible action taken on the Trump admin's part--and that's saying a lot since they've done so many reprehensible things!

Karoline finally figured out the score--Trump is more than willing to let everyone on board of Air Force one be shot down and killed just so he can get away with his own hide intact. Says it all.

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