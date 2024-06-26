First, the ray of light thing. Julian Assange decided living was more important than dying as a martyr for journalistic integrity and copped a plea to get out of prison and return home. Anyone who condemns him for that is, IMO, a boor and a turd. Assange has proven his integrity about as clearly as a supernova. Anyway, he’s back in Australia already and all people who believe in simple honor and human decency should be happy for him and his family.