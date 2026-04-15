Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Simp Of Human Progress (M)'s avatar
Simp Of Human Progress (M)
17h

Thank you for covering sudan and western sahara. I also have a personal question I left inbox. When you have time you can check it out.

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Maloyo's avatar
Maloyo
13h

Whenever Les Wexner's name pops up , i remember he owned chains The Limited, Bath and Bodyworks, and...Victoria's Secret. Bought it in 1982. sold in 2021. The entire time he, Epstein, Maxell and others were preying on young women, millions were dropping serious bucks in Wexner's stores. More earnings for him to spend, at least in part, on abusing women. In the early years, people were unaware of his activities but Epstein's eventual conviction should have opened some eyes. Never happened that I could tell. Those stores are usually among the busiest in any mall or shopping center to this day.

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