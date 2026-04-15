Let’s recap. Trump started a war with Iran because Israel wanted him to, the Israeli plan failed miserably, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz but only if you insist on paying in dollars, so the US Navy will now blockade the Strait from at least 500 miles away so its ships don’t get sunk until Iran denies its own sovereignty over its half of the waterway. That is not a blockade. That is piracy on the high seas, one ship at a time across an awful lot of ocean, and it cannot possibly work.

Or maybe it’s nothing at all. Reuters reports ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz on the first full day of the alleged blockade is unchanged.

And now Trump’s on Fox declaring the war is almost over. Well, the winner is clear; we’re just waiting for the loser to declare victory because that’s how Empires admit defeat.

Iran has not only won the missile and drone war; it has also won the narrative war. This less than 2 minute long lego video is brilliant. Catchy tune, too.

I wonder if Trump really did go to Epstein’s Island 40 times. His Slovenian wife—her maiden name is Knaus, did you know that?—now denies she was an Epstein-ordered bride, which means she almost certainly was. I don’t know what she’s so ashamed of. There really are lots of jobs that Americans just won’t do, and one of them is staying married to Trump. Even Mitt Romney figured that out.

The USS Poppy George HW Bush was spotted off the coast of Namibia headed for the Cape of Good Hope. That means it is cruising all the way around South Africa to get there from Norfolk instead of taking the shorter Mediterranean/Suez Canal/Red Sea route because if it did that the Houthis would sink it.

The IMF said “The global outlook has abruptly darkened following the outbreak of war.”

Donald Trump and JD Vance both attacked Pope Leo XIV for saying Trump’s threat to destroy Iranian civilization was “truly unacceptable.” Trump was so upset that he promoted himself to Messiah in a Truth Social post. Take that, Pope! And my bathroom’s gaudier, so there!

Is that Ba’al up top with the three-horned helmet and wings?

And why does everyone in it look so…northwestern European?

Speaking of modern Ba’al worshipers, Benjamin Netanyahu claims members of the Trump Administration brief him every day about any negotiations with Iran, so who is really making the decisions here?

Senate Republicans were not amused by any of the above, and began making noises objecting to Trump’s “extreme rhetoric,” and of his attacking the Pope in particular. Interesting. First, the New York Times paints Vance as reasonable and very much opposed to the Iran War, now Republican Senators openly criticize Trump with the E word—I think they’re setting the stage to 25th Amendment his ass. I just can’t say when yet.

As for Pope Leo, he responded by declining an invitation to visit the US for the 4th of July and announced he will go to Lampedusa, the Italian island where so many refugees land, instead. LOL, Leo…

Remember the birthday card Trump sent to Epstein? This one(WARNING: image has been known to suppress appetites in ordinary human beings who are not pedophiles):

Well, Trump sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion in damages for publishing it. A Federal Judge just dismissed Trump’s lawsuit as

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel went on Meet the Press—which is astonishing—to be asked what Cuba would do if the US invades. He replied, “We will defend ourselves and if we need to die, we'll die,” which isn’t astonishing at all.

Protests in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, near New Delhi, turned violent. It seems that workers in a neighboring state were given a 35% raise, the ones in this state weren’t, and they’re also pissed about the War of Israeli Aggression that’s making everything worse.

Russian Foreign Minister and Master of One-Liners Sergey Lavrov is meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing to discuss our Mad Emperor’s latest shitshow, and I found the perfect meme for what they simply must be thinking.

Two US Congresscritters resigned after facing a storm of accusations of engaging in gross sexual misconduct against women for many years. One Democrat and one Republican, of course. Now that’s what we call fair and balanced.

Ohio State students have started “redacting” billionaire, sick fuck, Friend of Epstein & Trump and general lowlife Les Wexner’s name off of campus buildings. (Below: file photo of Wexner all buddy-buddy with Epstein, on a protest sign in Columbus)

Wexner is a huge campaign contributor to Ohio Republicans, and some Dems too, and like AIPAC, he’s becoming a campaign issue. He has pushed for the construction of literally hundreds of data centers in the state, our utility rates are soaring as a direct result, and Republicans will be blamed. Buy me a Beer

This is so obvious that even Ohio Democrats see it, and let me tell you, they tend to be downright slow about noticing such things. They introduced a bill which would freeze utility rates for a year, which means they are going to run on this issue. Republican losses this November should be epic. There are lots of these guys in Ohio, you see.

Italy announced it suspended the automatic renewal of its “defense cooperation” agreement with Israel. Apparently, the 100+ Israeli air strikes on hospitals and apartment complexes in Beirut was the last straw for them. Our Mad Emperor was displeased, saying of Prime Minister Meloni, “I’m shocked at her. I thought she had courage, but I was wrong.”

I do believe that is the first time Donald Trump has ever admitted he was wrong about anything! Giorgia Meloni, you win a

Things are getting worse in Sudan. Some 42% of the country’s community kitchens, upon which much of the population depends for food, closed in the last six months due to a lack of funds and supplies. 21 million people, almost half of the population, are hungry. Fuck that “food insecure” shit—they’re hungry, and famine is very possible now that Trump’s War of Colossal Stupidity has disrupted agricultural supplies like fertilizer.

Mali withdrew its recognition of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, the government-in-exile of the Sahrawi people of Western Sahara, and backed a Moroccan plan for autonomy in its de facto colony. Please see my post on the subject if you would like to learn more about the 50+ year long campaign to ethnically cleanse Western Sahara.

Interestingly, Pope Leo is in Algeria, the first pope to ever visit the country and St. Augustine’s old stomping grounds of Hippo, for the start of his Africa tour. Algeria is where most of the Sahrawi live in exile, so I’m sure his hosts gave him an earful on the subject.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum denounced the growing number of fatalities in ICE warehouses as “unacceptable.” 15 Mexican citizens have died in ICE custody since January. ICE should not exist.

Peru is having a presidential election, there’s a Fujimori running, a leftist candidate from Lima says polling stations where he had the most support were closed, and there’s some other guy running described as “right-wing,” which probably more accurately translates as “death squad.” I smell CIA—cheat any socialist, scare ordinary people with the really vicious Fascists, get somebody like Fujimori whom corporate America finds acceptable.