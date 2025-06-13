Elon Musk said some things he said about Trump “went too far.” Plain English translation: Musk and Peter Thiel of Palantir and JD Vance-sponsorship have common interests, meaning they share some of the same grift.

Accomplished drinker, chat leaker, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that the US is slashing aid to Ukraine in hopes of finding a negotiated settlement.

RT hasn’t mentioned the Madleen or Greta Thunberg or the Freedom Flotilla once. Things that make you go

Now some Democrats are saying Palantir and Musk rigged the 2024 election so Kamala really won. They will never call for the obvious solution—handcounted paper ballots—because they like to rig elections, too.

Syria’s new Al-Qaeda government, imposed by the US Empire, has now thoughtfully required all women to wear full body suits on the beach, and a ban on alcohol is pending. I’m so glad Syria is finally free of secular tyranny.

The US has launched at least 32 airstrikes on Somalia so far this year. Who are they bombing? Who knows? The grift must flow.

I asked my Tarot deck what was going on in Greta’s head when that picture was taken. It told me she was hearing Bruce Cockburn’s Rocket Launcher. OK. Now that smile makes sense.

The Israelis seized the relief sailboat Madleen in an act of piracy to prevent fanatical celebrities from smuggling dangerous food and baby formula into Gaza, but they must be really nice people because they gave the crew sandwiches.

A former Ukrainian prime minister said that the US has already made the decision to remove Zelensky from power. It’s probably true. Better start packing for that posh villa in Belize or somewhere, you unfunny little troll.

Conservatives now must call for more Federal power, ie Big Government, in order to support Trump. Liberals are looking in their playbooks for talking points to defend States’ rights and support for small government, but they threw those away a lifetime ago.

This isn’t about Mexicans or any other immigrants. This is about setting a precedent for Federal control over sovereign state and local governments, IOW, States’ rights.

A couple dozen Mexicans waiting in Home Depot parking lots for day jobs does not constitute an invasion. In places like California, Texas, and Ohio that’s just a normal work day.

Donald Trump says he is sending Federal troops into Los Angeles to stop a foreign “invasion.”

Buy me a Beer

Speaking of Palantir, its stock hit an all-time high after Trump gave it all sorts of government contracts which will allow it to monitor you and share all of their information with the CIA and Mossad. Isn’t it nice to know that we have a President who gets along so well with the Deep State? Feel safer yet?

Israel attacked Iran, killing the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, two nuclear scientists, and some other people in their beds. They also struck at the underground Iranian nuclear facility.

As a result, oil prices have already surged and stocks have dropped. The next time you get gasoline, thank Israel for the price hike and thank Trump for being a good little to a pissant foreign country. America First, my blindingly white fanny.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz is now calling for sanctions against Israel. Trump should send ICE to Tel Aviv to deport the anti-Semitic Hamas-loving self-hating Jewish terrorists immediately since the IDF is so busy protecting them from starving women and children in Gaza.

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, fully fueled and bound for London, crashed and burned shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing all but one person on the flight. The one survivor literally walked away.

That’s bloody miraculous.

Witnesses on the ground said the landing gear and flaps were still down. The crew did get off a mayday.

After wheels and doors falling off Boeing planes over the last few years, this should not be a surprise.

US authorities say Americans shouldn’t worry because no Americans were harmed and a Great American Company profited by ignoring a few silly safety standards.

In some good news, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appointed Dr. Robert Malone to be a member of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee. During the Plandemic, Dr. Malone opposed the lockdowns, the masks, the experimental mandatory jabs, all of it, from the get-go because he knows what immunology is.