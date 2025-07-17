Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Flip Flops Amidst the Usual Atrocities
Plus London gets snaky
The government of Mexico City announced a plan to fight rising housing prices caused by “digital nomads”(syn. gentrifiers) in BNBs driving up rents triggered a massive protest on July 4 which violently assaulted well-heeled turistas with WORDS written in glaring English:
Ukraine’s government did a cabinet reshuffle within days of BlackRock announcing it will not make any further investments in a country that may not exist in another six months.
Well, Ukraine, what do you expect from a megacorporation whose CEO is literally a Fink?
Trump is threatening massive tariffs on Brazil, not because of the controversy swirling around former President Bolsanaro, but because he wants to strike a blow at BRICS.
Speaking of blows, and of blowing it, the following is my summary of the evolution of Donald Trump’s position on the Epstein Files:
Grab ‘em by the pussy! When you’re rich you can do that. They love it!
Epstein’s a great guy who really knows how to have a good time!
There’s some sort of sick weird Democrat pedo thing going on down there.
There’s a massive Democrat pedophilia ring and the corrupt Democrats are covering it up! Release all the Epstein Files now!
The Epstein Files will be released in full any day now.
The Epstein Files do not exist, but if they do exist, they were written by Obama and are therefore very very boring.
If you are still talking about the Epstein Files, you’re stupid and no longer a friend of Trump and you’ll be sorry! Just you wait!
And, in the background, Trump’s dwindling number of supporters repeat the mantra, I have faith my President! Why does this picture come to mind?
Fun fact: Trump’s approval rating is at 41% and dropping. He is underwater on every polling issue. 15% of Republicans say Trump’s policies have already hurt them. That number will only grow.
Israel bombed the only Roman Catholic church in Gaza, injuring several including the priest. Israel delenda est.
Israel bombed Damascus, it says, to protect the Druze minority in Syria against persecution from the Al-Qaeda government which it helped to install. You know how some cats will show they love you by pissing on your dirty clothes that you left on the floor? That’s how Israel is with bombs.
Genocide Ben’s trial in Israel on charges of bribery, theft, breach of trust, and using his executive power to avoid trial by waging
genocide andwar actually got underway for a few hours.
These charges are so transparently ridiculous that US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee appeared at the trial to show American support for the Great Man so he’ll stop reminding Trump what’s in those nonexistent Epstein Files.
Haaretz, OTOH, saw Huckabee’s visit as an “American, Mafioso-like intimidation tactic on a democratic ally’s independent justice system for the sake of protecting its political partner.”
Wow. Good thing Israel bombed Damascus so the trial had to be suspended again so Genocide Ben could get back to work, and Huckabee could go back to praying for the stupid Jews to build the Third Temple as Jesus-bait so Christ will return and burn them all in Hell forever.
A group of immigrants filed suit in Federal Court alleging that ICE’s seizures of immigrants waiting to attend scheduled immigration hearings violate their Fifth Amendment rights. Do ICE’s kidnappings actually violate the Fifth?
South Korea’s OCI Holdings and Japan’s Tokuyama are building a great big new and shiny semiconductor grade polysilicon factory in Sarawak, the Malaysian part of Borneo.
Meanwhile, the German polysilicon manufacturer Wacker(how perfect is that?) announced it is laying off workers at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
France handed its last two military bases in Senegal over to Senegalese authorities.
That Mars rock I previously mentioned was in fact sold at auction for $5.3 million to some anonymous rich fuck. When people have millions to blow on a gods-damned rock that doesn’t even have any oil or gold in it, they have way too much money and are raving lunatics. That’s all there is to it.
From the Necessity is the Mother of Invention Files, Cambodians have found an ingenious way to find all those land mines buried in past imperial wars—African giant pouched rats. The 18 inch-long rodents literally sniff the mines out, and people say they are quite friendly and make great pets.
Finally, in London, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was summoned to rescue a python rampaging through a fish & chip shop, only to discover it was just somebody’s pet corn snake and to reunite him with his owner.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
Always entertaining. Thanks again.
Tightly written, appreciated!