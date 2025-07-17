Speaking of blows, and of blowing it, the following is my summary of the evolution of Donald Trump’s position on the Epstein Files:

Grab ‘em by the pussy! When you’re rich you can do that. They love it!

Epstein’s a great guy who really knows how to have a good time!

There’s some sort of sick weird Democrat pedo thing going on down there.

There’s a massive Democrat pedophilia ring and the corrupt Democrats are covering it up! Release all the Epstein Files now!

The Epstein Files will be released in full any day now.

The Epstein Files do not exist, but if they do exist, they were written by Obama and are therefore very very boring.