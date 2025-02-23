This happened at a Conservative Political Action Committee(CPAC) meeting in Maryland. What was the Argentine president doing in Maryland?

Elon Musk enthusiastically accepted a chainsaw presented to him by Argentine President Javier Milei, and then proceeded to autistically wave it about to thunderous applause.

Especially after Genocide Ben just made impossible demands of Hamas to continue the ceasefire.

In spite of my limited telepathic skills, I swear I just heard dozens of people thinking “false flag.” Weird, huh?

Genocide Ben Netanyahu ordered an escalation of the Israeli ethnic cleansing campaign on the West Bank after three buses mysteriously exploded in the middle of the night, and, even more mysteriously, failed to injure anyone.

Unless you’re a billionaire, no billionaire is ever on your side. Even if you’re a millionaire, they’re not on your side. In fact, they may target you before they target me because you have more money they can grift. Why do you think the millionaires of the time mostly left Marx alone? That man was broke!

Marx would say the capitalist would-be Lord Milei is deliberately creating a large lumpenproletariat class of desperate people to keep wages down.

Not to mention the poverty rate in Argentina rose to 53% after Milei took his own chainsaw to the Argentine government support system, and is now “only” 38% or so.

Perhaps he is more popular there. At home, there are calls for his impeachment after he was implicated in a cryptocurrency pump & dump scheme.

The argument that since the Israelis have made Gaza unlivable for human life then we have to force the remaining Arabs out for their own good is every bit as disingenuous as saying a guy with a cock-and-balls is a woman just because he says so. I don’t see Elon Musk wielding any chainsaws in Israel’s direction, either. Wouldn’t it be better to grift that money going down the drain in Israel for SpaceX, Elon? Wait! Don’t call me anti-Semitic!

Great news! Former British Prime Minister Liz Lettucehead Truss is back! She is demanding a DOGE-style audit of the British deep state. I wonder if that idea will last longer than a head of lettuce on Airstrip One.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said that Ukraine will be a buffer state between Russia and NATO.

Seriously, being a buffer state is way, way better than being no state at all, which is the only other alternative for Ukraine now.

In response to President Trump’s peace initiative with Russia, many of my liberal acquaintances have changed their Facebook and X avatars to this:

They’re accusing Trump of betraying Ukraine and saying that because he wants peace with Russia and for young Ukrainian men to stop getting killed for no purpose, Hillary Clinton’s and Rachel Maddow’s thoroughly debunked Russiagate fantasy must be true. That’s like saying Nixon went to China because he was the Manchurian Candidate.

OK, I will. Some reeling Democratic strategists are calling for Democrats to get out in the real world and actually rub shoulders with and listen to the working class!

Silly strategists. Surely they know that liberals find the working class

Hell! Democratic voters can’t even go into a grocery store without rushing home to their laptops to tell all their lib friends they were traumatized by seeing someone in a MAGA hat. Asking them to listen to those cognitive dissonance generators now after years of warning against the dangers of disinformation and other cooties seems to be a bit much.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump, no doubt at the behest of his Musky South African financier, offered asylum to white South Africans. Actual white South Africans said they wished Trump & Musk would STFU because they’re still privileged as fuck and they know it.

The eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is a bloody mess as Rwandan-backed rebels seized control of more territory. $omebody’s backing Rwanda to back the rebels to get at the minerals there, and $omehow Musk’s DOGE has not touched that particular flow of grift. (Below: M23 rebels in Bukavu, DRC)