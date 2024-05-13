Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Light Pierces the Darkness and Panic Ensues
Warning: One horrible photo of murdered children is contained herein, but just one.
A Jewish American student at the University of Chicago tells Americans that we all have blood on our hands because we are all paying for the Palestinian Genocide being livestreamed as I type this, and asks “When will you stop following orders?” in an anti-authoritarian, prescient interview that has gone batshit viral.
I say it is prescient because, in just a few years, his opinion will be the majority opinion of American Jews, and I say that because I know most of them are decent human beings who don’t really support things like the atrocity pictured below being done in their name, especially Jewish mothers on this Mother’s Day.
It is already the majority opinion of Americans as a whole. 70% of all likely voters now support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
Notice only a fifth of likely voters overall, and only a third of Republicans, oppose a permanent ceasefire. Only that many support the Israeli Government’s official position.
There is the so-called bedrock American popular support for Israel’s goal of an ethnically cleansed Palestine, whether or not they believe the Third Temple must be built as Jesus-bait. See? It’s not so much, not now, not in 2024.
There’s more light coming through in that Data for Progress poll:
In response to this hard evidence that their control of the narrative is slipping through their fingers, US Empire voices went into full hysterics. House Speaker Mike Johnson wants to have multiple House committees probing who is behind all of the “anti-Semitic” protests on college campuses.
Somewhere in one of the Hells of the Multiverse, Joseph McCarthy was seen to smile.
Donald Trump, who has clearly not seen any of the polls I just mentioned, attacked the Biden Administration for holding up one arms shipment to Israel by saying Biden was “…taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses," and thus attracting Bugs Bunny’s attention.
Mitt Romney proposed the No Bailouts for Campus Criminals Act, which would prohibit student loan debt relief to punish the protesters. At least old Mitt’s consistently as bad as this guy at hitting his targets, and no doubt as frustrated on multiple levels.
Brown, Rutgers, Northwestern, California-Riverside, and the University of Minnesota are all considering divesting from corporations that do business with Israel, and therefore are all pro-Hamas.
Columbia and USC canceled their scheduled graduation ceremonies because of the roving gangs of anti-Semitic Americans the
Anti-Defamation League keeps screaming about but no one else ever sees. Most other universities in New York and California are acting as if there are no threats to the safety of Jewish students.
This is probably because the only Jewish students injured in the protests so far have been pro-Palestine protesters attacked by
domestic jackbooted thugspolice or foreign jackbooted thugsIsraeli army veterans.
"It is reasonable to assess that defense articles or weapons have been used by Israeli security forces in instances inconsistent with its international humanitarian law obligations."—US State Department report designed to plausibly deny denying plausible Israeli acts of genocide, May 10 2024.
See? It’s all right. It’s not a pattern of genocide or ethic cleansing after all! Those silly students are exaggerating. It’s just inconsistent instances, you know, like neutralizing opposition or destroying villages in order to save them.
Whose writing this garbage at State, anyway? Sounds like Yosemite Sam on postmodernist crack cocaine. Talent like that can only come from the Ivy League!
The Times of Israel is comparing the pro-Palestine protests to the Dreyfuss Affair, and urging Jewish students in America to use an “anti-Semitism reporting toolkit,” which appears to mainly be a way of tattling on anyone they don’t like to organizations like the
Anti-Defamation League.
Apparently, according to the Times of Israel if you’re a Jew and you’re not Zionism founder Theodor Herzl today, then you are an unspeakably bad person. Does that mean that anti-Zionist Jews turn into Amalekites or something if they keep wrongthinking too long?
Former Undersecretary of State and Certified Vampire of the Empire Victoria Nuland said the US didn’t want Ukraine to negotiate with Russia before because Ukraine was not in a strong enough position to negotiate, so therefore it must keep getting weaker by sacrificing its men in a hopeless war of attrition now in order to obtain a stronger negotiating position sometime in the future, maybe.
Not to be outdone in the inanity department by some mere foreign policy apparatchik, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors Jared Bernstein proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that he doesn’t know why the US Treasury borrows money, thereby proving the Biden Administration is the very flower of meritocracy. But don’t take my word for it, take his…
Finally, a zoo in China advertised that it had an exhibit of pandas. Zoo-goers were surprised and dismayed to find that the pandas were in fact dogs with dye jobs.
Reportedly the dogs suffered no permanent ill-effects. No word yet on whether the zoo’s management will share their good fortune.
Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.
Love the Pandas! At least the Chinese can have a sense of humor when they lie.
The US government would drop a fragmentation bomb on them.
While it's not as many civilians as Gaza, the invisible war in Ukraine continues. Yesterday Ukraine shelled a ten story apartment complex in Belgorod, north of Kharkov in Russia. A section of the building collapsed, and later the roof of the building as well.
It looks the Ukraine war nearer to Kharkov is escalating, but it's too early for me to make guesses.