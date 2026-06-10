Maybe it had something to do with Ukraine firing over 140 drones at St. Petersburg on the last day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Below: Smoke rises after a drone strike on the first day of the forum, June 3)

Russian President Vladimir Putin turned down an offer for a face to face meeting from Ukrainian President and comprador extraordinaire Volodomyr Zelensky, saying there’s no point until Russia’s goals are met and the terms have been agreed upon. He also said he didn’t believe Zelensky was serious.

American patriots of all stripes are quite alarmed by this flagrant violation of sovereignty. Military.com, a subsidiary of Randstad, ran a great in-depth article explaining why this is a terrible idea.

Among them was an effort by Ro Khanna(D-CA) to remove Section 224, which essentially integrates the Israeli MIC, and their decisionmakers, with the American MIC. In fact, it was written by Netanyahu himself! (source: Letter from Netanyahu to Congresscritter who cosponsored it, Jimmy Dore and Glenn Greenwald covered it)

Maybe the DIA is worried about the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA), which passed the House Armed Services Committee after a flurry of amendments from both government parties was defeated.

The US Defense Intelligence Agency raised its counterintelligence threat level to the max for our oh so trusted friend and ally Israel, because Mossad is doing all it can to spy on top Pentagon brass.

I call the shots! I call the shots! (Netanyahu) doesn’t call the shots.—our Mad Emperor to the Financial Times on Sunday, to which ghosts from across political spectrums past replied, in perfect harmony no less,

Zelensky’s not doing too well with a western neighbor, either. Polish PM Donald Tusk denounced Ukraine for giving the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists(OUN) hero status, and said Poland will henceforth use “hard business decisions” to conduct relations with the Neonazi regime. Fun fact: The OUN massacred at least 100,000 Poles on behalf of the Nazis during World War II. Their version of Ukrainian Nazism is a match for Zionism in its repugnance.

The US Empire is doing its best to foment a color revolution in Mexico. This fun fact-filled Orinoco Tribune article, written by a Mexican BTW, never uses that term, but so many of them have happened that I know one when I see one even way before the Empire media(I think I’ll call it that from now on) starts barking about it. Buy me a Beer

A big bell tolled for Republican hopes of maintaining control of the US Senate come November, as a Fox News poll shows former Senator and Democrat Sherrod Brown already crushing incumbent Republican Jon Husted 53-45%. Husted is the former Ohio Secretary of State who Governor DeWine appointed to fill JD Vance’s seat after he became VP.

Fun fact: The poll found 57% of Ohio voters now have an un favorable opinion of our Mad Emperor, and every single Republican candidate has thus far campaigned on being a Friend of Trump.

Finally, the dawn breaks on some Republicans:

Yemen’s Houthis announced a ban on all Israeli shipping in the Red Sea. We already know they can do this thing. Europeans, if this goes on, you could be looking at 3 euros/liter gasoline in six weeks.

The US Empire-backed political party won Armenia’s elections, but not an absolute majority. Armenians, my government will betray you at its earliest convenience. You’re better off dealing with the Russians and the Iranians. Strange but true.