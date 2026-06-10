Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Bluster, Treason, Madness and Backlash
Plus a devil has a good time Down Under
I call the shots! I call the shots! (Netanyahu) doesn’t call the shots.—our Mad Emperor to the Financial Times on Sunday, to which ghosts from across political spectrums past replied, in perfect harmony no less,
Plain English translation: “Donald Trump is full of shit with his threats.”—libertarian commentator Dave Smith
The US Defense Intelligence Agency raised its counterintelligence threat level to the max for our oh so trusted friend and ally Israel, because Mossad is doing all it can to spy on top Pentagon brass.
Maybe the DIA is worried about the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA), which passed the House Armed Services Committee after a flurry of amendments from both government parties was defeated.
Among them was an effort by Ro Khanna(D-CA) to remove Section 224, which essentially integrates the Israeli MIC, and their decisionmakers, with the American MIC. In fact, it was written by Netanyahu himself! (source: Letter from Netanyahu to Congresscritter who cosponsored it, Jimmy Dore and Glenn Greenwald covered it)
American patriots of all stripes are quite alarmed by this flagrant violation of sovereignty. Military.com, a subsidiary of Randstad, ran a great in-depth article explaining why this is a terrible idea.
I dare call it
Russian President Vladimir Putin turned down an offer for a face to face meeting from Ukrainian President and comprador extraordinaire Volodomyr Zelensky, saying there’s no point until Russia’s goals are met and the terms have been agreed upon. He also said he didn’t believe Zelensky was serious.
Maybe it had something to do with Ukraine firing over 140 drones at St. Petersburg on the last day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Below: Smoke rises after a drone strike on the first day of the forum, June 3)
Zelensky’s not doing too well with a western neighbor, either. Polish PM Donald Tusk denounced Ukraine for giving the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists(OUN) hero status, and said Poland will henceforth use “hard business decisions” to conduct relations with the Neonazi regime.
Fun fact: The OUN massacred at least 100,000 Poles on behalf of the Nazis during World War II. Their version of Ukrainian Nazism is a match for Zionism in its repugnance.
The US Empire is doing its best to foment a color revolution in Mexico. This fun fact-filled Orinoco Tribune article, written by a Mexican BTW, never uses that term, but so many of them have happened that I know one when I see one even way before the Empire media(I think I’ll call it that from now on) starts barking about it.
A big bell tolled for Republican hopes of maintaining control of the US Senate come November, as a Fox News poll shows former Senator and Democrat Sherrod Brown already crushing incumbent Republican Jon Husted 53-45%.
Husted is the former Ohio Secretary of State who Governor DeWine appointed to fill JD Vance’s seat after he became VP.
Fun fact: The poll found 57% of Ohio voters now have an unfavorable opinion of our Mad Emperor, and every single Republican candidate has thus far campaigned on being a Friend of Trump.
Finally, the dawn breaks on some Republicans:
Yemen’s Houthis announced a ban on all Israeli shipping in the Red Sea. We already know they can do this thing. Europeans, if this goes on, you could be looking at 3 euros/liter gasoline in six weeks.
The US Empire-backed political party won Armenia’s elections, but not an absolute majority. Armenians, my government will betray you at its earliest convenience. You’re better off dealing with the Russians and the Iranians. Strange but true.
It appears that leftist candidate Roberto Sanchez will win the Peruvian presidency. He trails US Empire candidate Keiko Fujimori by less than 0.1% of the vote, with the 6% of uncounted ballots nearly all coming in from Sanchez’ rural strongholds.
I can find no Empire media stories on Mali dated later than the beginning of May, but African sources such as Frontline Africa and Africa Pulse say the Sahel Alliance is defeating Tuareg rebels and Empire-funded jihadists on every front. It is probably no coincidence.
Back in May, Empire media bragged about American air strikes on a Nigerian village called Metele, claiming they killed 175 “terrorists.” They didn’t say that number included dozens of women and children whose only crime was living in the village.
Nigerians, the leaders of the Sahel Alliance care far more about you than anyone making US Empire policy does, but since that’s partly your own government, you probably already knew that.
Empire media seems puzzled that Bolivian protestors are refusing to negotiate with their comprador Presidente, demanding nothing less than his immediate resignation. (Below: La Paz on May 29, courtesy AP)
See what those No Kings protests have done? The libs have staged so many protests without any demands that now Empire media treats those that do as if they are incomprehensibly weird. Another frickin’ psyop!
The deadly knifing of 18 year old Henry Nowak by a 23 year old British Sikh named Vickrum Singh Digwa, and the atrociously criminal police handling of the situation, has rightly produced a shitstorm in England, but Zionists and other lowlifes are taking advantage of the situation.
My British friends, look at just who initially promoted the story as one of the State backing “brown” immigrants against “white” natives—they were all Zionists, therefore they don’t give a damn about you.
Their message seems to be: Join us! You too can cleanse those nasty people just like we do! Just elect this batch of predatory clowns! You’d be better off with these clowns in charge:
Speaking of insane clowns, our Mad Emperor just ordered a new wave of attacks on Iran. What could possibly go wrong? It all went so well before.
And they’re all stand-off attacks, meaning they are attacking areas around Iran’s coasts and maybe western borders, not daring to venture very far inland. So, once again, lots of
Which country is perceived by the global human population as the biggest threat to the world? Yep. It’s US. Only the Japanese think China’s the biggest threat, and only some Europeans think Russia is. Even Americans believe our government is the biggest threat to ourselves.
The criminal US blockade of Cuba continues. The Israeli genocide of Arabs continues in at least two countries, and Sudan is still a sprawling disaster.
Farm bankruptcies soared 46% in the US last year, and will be even worse this year due to the fertilizer shortage caused by Trump’s insane war, so much so that law firms are publishing how to guides for creditors to liquidate those farms.
Finally, a Tasmanian devil named Mary who escaped from the Paradise Country wildlife park in Queensland was caught on a home security camera, narrowing the search, but as of this writing Mary still prowls free.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
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"Even Americans believe our government is the biggest threat to ourselves. "
Because we are a threat to ourselves. If we keep going down this road of endless wars and funding genocide, we're just practicing on how to do in our most vulnerable... The US is one big threat that needs to end.
But you gotta love the Bolivians. They know how to get things done.
Go Mary go!