Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
8h

"Even Americans believe our government is the biggest threat to ourselves. "

Because we are a threat to ourselves. If we keep going down this road of endless wars and funding genocide, we're just practicing on how to do in our most vulnerable... The US is one big threat that needs to end.

But you gotta love the Bolivians. They know how to get things done.

Go Mary go!

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