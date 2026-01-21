This is potentially a very effective tactic and can no doubt be refined and improved upon. Good on these people for being the first to try.

This, OTOH, really did happen. A Federal District Court Judge in Minnesota ruled that ICE cannot arrest, detain, retaliate against, tear gas and/or pepper spray peaceful protestors, nor can they stop motor vehicles and then arrest the drivers.

I wonder if growing jaded in new ways is good for older adult brains? I certainly hope so. I’m growing a new jade every week in these Days of the Decadent Dickheads.

This did not happen in Minneapolis, but it should have. Nonetheless, AI has now proven itself capable of comedy, as well as initially fooling a lot of people on YouTube, including my own jaded self.

Some Ukrainian MPs clearly recognize this fact, and so are quietly—and fearfully— calling to recognize that the Donbas is now part of the Russian Federation. History rhymes again:

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said that 200,000 Ukrainian soldiers are absent without leave, and 2 MILLION draft dodgers are nowhere to be found. Ukraine’s situation is clearly

Make peace, you fools!—Field Marshal Gerd von Rundstedt, upon being asked what Germany should do NOW—on the morning of June 6, 1944

Vice-President JD Vance had to cast the tie-breaking vote to kill the war powers resolution on Venezuela. This war powers situation in Congress isn’t tenable, either. Fun fact: Antiwar congresscritters can try again and again until they succeed, and that stubborn Kentuckian named Massie will not give up.

Our Mad Emperor now has an overall approval rating of 39%, but that number falls to 29% with independent voters. For Republican midterm hopes, not to mention any of those that Trump has of finishing his term, that last figure is a

The Dept. of Homeland Security is using $8 million to pay social media influencers to post ICE propaganda, including right here on Substack.

So next time you see a post saying Renee Good assaulted a Federal Agent, ask them how much they are getting paid and mock them for being idiots if they reply in the negative.

Yes, it is that clear. When I served on the grand jury, I indicted people for second-degree murder on far less evidence than that against the Minneapolis ICE Murderer, and my grand jury set a county record for no bills, meaning the prosecution had to work for an indictment.

The same goes for anybody saying that Trump’s orders are lawful just because he is the President. In fact, he is prohibited from issuing some orders precisely because he is the President. Here’s some ammunition from UCMJdefense.com: