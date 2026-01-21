Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Days of Decadence and Dickheads
Plus Swiss cow evolves before our eyes
This did not happen in Minneapolis, but it should have. Nonetheless, AI has now proven itself capable of comedy, as well as initially fooling a lot of people on YouTube, including my own jaded self.
I wonder if growing jaded in new ways is good for older adult brains? I certainly hope so. I’m growing a new jade every week in these Days of the Decadent Dickheads.
This, OTOH, really did happen. A Federal District Court Judge in Minnesota ruled that ICE cannot arrest, detain, retaliate against, tear gas and/or pepper spray peaceful protestors, nor can they stop motor vehicles and then arrest the drivers.
Minnesotans are calling for a strike and economic blackout of Minneapolis tomorrow.
This is potentially a very effective tactic and can no doubt be refined and improved upon. Good on these people for being the first to try.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said that 200,000 Ukrainian soldiers are absent without leave, and 2 MILLION draft dodgers are nowhere to be found. Ukraine’s situation is clearly
Some Ukrainian MPs clearly recognize this fact, and so are quietly—and fearfully—calling to recognize that the Donbas is now part of the Russian Federation. History rhymes again:
Make peace, you fools!—Field Marshal Gerd von Rundstedt, upon being asked what Germany should do NOW—on the morning of June 6, 1944
Vice-President JD Vance had to cast the tie-breaking vote to kill the war powers resolution on Venezuela. This war powers situation in Congress isn’t tenable, either.
Fun fact: Antiwar congresscritters can try again and again until they succeed, and that stubborn Kentuckian named Massie will not give up.
Our Mad Emperor now has an overall approval rating of 39%, but that number falls to 29% with independent voters. For Republican midterm hopes, not to mention any of those that Trump has of finishing his term, that last figure is a
The Dept. of Homeland Security is using $8 million to pay social media influencers to post ICE propaganda, including right here on Substack.
Fortunately, the best article on the subject is also right here on Substack.
So next time you see a post saying Renee Good assaulted a Federal Agent, ask them how much they are getting paid and mock them for being idiots if they reply in the negative.
Yes, it is that clear. When I served on the grand jury, I indicted people for second-degree murder on far less evidence than that against the Minneapolis ICE Murderer, and my grand jury set a county record for no bills, meaning the prosecution had to work for an indictment.
The same goes for anybody saying that Trump’s orders are lawful just because he is the President. In fact, he is prohibited from issuing some orders precisely because he is the President. Here’s some ammunition from UCMJdefense.com:
The Posse Comitatus Act was passed in 1878, this law says, in no uncertain terms, that the federal military can’t act as a domestic police force unless Congress or the Constitution gives them explicit permission (18 U.S. Code § 1385).
It draws a clear line in the sand from what is a police power, federal law enforcement, and the military responsibilities. Basically it doesn’t let the US Army, or another military branch, from coming into town and playing sheriff on Main Street.
A lawful order must be reasonably specific, not conflict with statutory or constitutional rights, and must pertain to military duty. Orders that are vague, overly broad, or intended to harass or humiliate a service member may be considered unlawful.
When attorneys who make their living from the Uniform Code of Military Justice wrote stuff like this before the invasion of Minneapolis was a glimmer in Trump’s beady little brain, it is reasonable to conclude that his deployment of ICE, much less any active duty military, anywhere, is unlawful.
It’s not often the law is on the side of revolution, but this is America, so it kind of figures. We’ve always been weird that way.
The largest pro-government demonstrations in the history of the Islamic Republic are taking place in Iran right now, according to Max Blumenthal.
The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem issued a statement, declaring in part that Christian Zionism poses an existential threat to the survival of Christianity in “the wider Middle East.”
They also mentioned that Christian churches are being targeted by Israelis in the West Bank.
If you are a Christian and support Israel, you support the murder of Christians who are the direct genetic descendants of the earliest Christians, which makes you, hmmm…
The longer it takes y’all to make up your minds, the more likely it becomes that y’all are the second thing, because now you can’t hide behind stupid anymore. Please think or meditate on the Sermon on the Mount or something. Preferably in the Gospels.
Sorry, Heimdall said all the Nazarene wanted me to say was, “What I said,” but I wanted to be sure all of my Christian kinfolk knew where to find those parts in their Good Book. Some of their preachers talk like Jesus wrote Revelations and charged admission for the reading, you know.
Israel demolished the Jerusalem headquarters of UNRWA, the UN Palestinian refugee agency. Jerusalem’s Deputy Mayor
Oy-VayAryeh King rejoiced, saying
God willing, we will expel, kill, eliminate and destroy all Unrwa personnel.
Those Israelis sure do have one sick God, don’t they? Huitzilopochtli must be jealous. The Aztecs were never capable of giving him so great of a blood sacrifice.
And Zionists say the Aztecs were savages. Talk about irony.
Israel delenda est.
Our Mad Emperor’s Mar a Lago Palace hosted the American Humane Society’s 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards Gala, complete with dog masks and costumes Marie Antoinette would feel right at home in.
I can’t make this shit up any more than Robespierre or Lenin could.
ICE
dickheadsagents broke down a US citizen’s door in St. Paul, arrested him in front of his daughter and 4 year old grandson, dragged him out of the house in his underwear, drove him somewhere, made him stand in the cold, and eventually released him.
Eventually, somebody’s going to shoot one of these assholes.
Archbishop Timothy Broglio, head of the Archdiocese for the Military Services—I didn’t know there was such a thing—said that US troops could refuse an order to attack Greenland on “grounds of conscience.”
Meanwhile, a Danish MP said that if the US invades Greenland, the Danes will fight; there will be war.
Who cares what some Danish MP has to say, right? Whatever, a solid 9% of Americans support a military conquest of Greenland, while an insignificant 72% are opposed, including more than half of Republicans.
On the bright side, this whole brouhaha inspired Greenlanders to create a new MAGA hat. Would it look too ridiculous to wear one in America?
Finally, a Swiss cow became the first bovine in history to use a tool, and what a fine tool it is. I’m a big fan of backscratchers myself.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
