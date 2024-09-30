Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Transparent Frauds Abound
and a bear bounds into a school
The Justice Department charged three Iranians with hacking into Trump’s presidential campaign. So far, no hard evidence has been published. Chances are no hard evidence ever will be published. I smell Israeli propaganda and/or US Empire bullshit. Besides, those two guys on the left look way too stoned to be able to handle the tedium of a Trump campaign site.
Plus, just a couple of days earlier the National Security Council said Iran was trying to assassinate Trump. Everybody with any common sense knows that whenever the NSC says anything, it’s a lie until proven true.
Whatever the reason, this deflects from the undisputed evidence that the Secret Service practically invited the Pennsylvania assassin within rifle range of Trump on July 13th. Now we’re supposed to think Iran’s trying to knock Trump off?
Meanwhile, Donald Trump spoke to the Israeli American Council and talked about how much he loved the Adelsons and other wealthy Jewish donors, and how he came through for them by recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights. Jimmy Dore’s 8 minute video is the only place I’ve seen this latest Trump Truth Gaffe.
The US Agency for International Development, headed by Certified Vampire of the Empire Samantha Power, and the State Department’s Refugee Bureau issued a memo last April stating that Israel was deliberately blocking American food supplies from reaching Gaza. Certified Vampire of the Empire and Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress in May,
We do not currently assess that the Israeli government is prohibiting or otherwise restricting the transport or delivery of U.S. humanitarian assistance.
Um, yes, we did. We as in part of the Imperial Blob itself. Why would Samantha Power sign off on such a report? Well, she’s part of the Destroy Russia First crowd, while Blinken has dual Israeli/American citizenship and is clearly more loyal to Israel than to American law.
After all, it’s illegal under US law to supply arms to a country that is deliberately preventing US humanitarian aid from reaching literally starving people, and Blinken knew that, but the grift must flow, Israel must not be questioned, and Blinken himself is literally an Israeli.
As for the fraud called Israel, the war and genocide it is perpetrating isn’t exactly making its future more secure. Quite the reverse, in fact.
Kamala Harris went to Cochise County on the Arizona/Mexico border to manufacture some word salad about immigration. My personal favorite:
Solutions are at hand if we focus on fixing a problem and not running on a problem.
See? $kamala was “Border Czar” for four years and she focused on the problem! If you say she didn’t do anything about it, then you are a misogynistic bigoted threat to America and should be banned from social media.
Speaking of social media, Elon Musk proved his commitment to free speech by totally capitulating to Brazilian demands to censor XTwitter.
Never trust a billionaire. ANY billionaire. —Me
The House Armed Services Committee “expressed concern” over stories that faulty welding is being “knowingly done” in the construction of Navy submarines and aircraft carriers.
Safety goes out the window when the grift must flow.
That principle also applies to the Ukrainian electrical grid, where not only Russian strikes but poor maintenance is shutting down power plants. Ukrainian electricity generation has dropped from 22 gigawatts to 9 since the war began, and winter is coming. Again.
Israel is jubilant because it nearly wiped out the entire top military leadership of Hezbollah, along with hundreds of Lebanese women and children. Therefore, victory is at hand, right? Wrong.
“The Zionist criminals need to know that they are far too weak to be able to inflict any significant damage on the solid structure of Lebanon’s Hezbollah,” and “The massacre of the defenceless people in Lebanon once again … proved the short-sighted and stupid policy of the leaders of the usurping regime.”—Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Talks between Boeing and striking machinists broke down as Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched a Dragon spacecraft to bring back two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station by Boeing’s inherently dangerous and defective product called Starliner. (Below lies the Dragon)
Hurricane Helene killed over 5 dozen people and left millions without power after slamming into Florida’s Panhandle and then heading up straight over Atlanta.
Meanwhile, middle school students in Aspen, Colorado got a break from class after a black bear cub wandered into the cafeteria. You must admit he has good taste in views.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
So, are we moving from Russia did it to Iran did it for all the bad stuff?
I thought the button at the bottom said “Buy Me a Bear 🤣🤣”