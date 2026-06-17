Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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DDTuohy's avatar
DDTuohy
24m

Just as you mention no advertising during matches the greedy ass powers that be have come up with "hydration breaks". They have one per half, but the first one is like 20 minutes into the match, not even towards the end, lol. It was only a matter of time with these damn money grubbers.

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