Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Hope, Power Plays and Exploding Heads
Plus cat steals the show from Russians in Istanbul
No Zionist-owned media outlet will share this story of how the entire community of Lawrence, Kansas is treating Algeria’s World Cup team. Because this is why Israel’s destruction is inevitable—do you think any of these people want to finance a pack of genocidal maniacs? (Below: patrons of Johnny’s Tavern welcoming the Algerian football team)
On Monday, multiple Big Oil executives warned Trump that gasoline prices in the US will skyrocket unless he ends his stupid war and gets the Strait of Hormuz open again, like right fucking now! And this is why:
Plus all of those ships and planes deployed to the Mideast are either at or past their operational limits. Remember, this stuff is designed to require frequent maintenance because maintenance is profitable, but that policy does have serious real world drawbacks, like shit breaking down. A lot.
Apparently, Big Oil + Pentagon > Israel because Trump immediately announced a pending agreement to reopen that pesky Strait. Then JD Vance said it had already been signed digitally, and millions of Zionist heads exploded.
My favorite was Halie Sofer of the National Jewish Democratic Council—surprise, surprise, an NGO affiliated with the Democrats—who said, “Donald Trump was so desperate to get a deal with Iran that he was unabashedly willing to push Israel aside, demonstrating — yet again — that Trump has no loyalty or commitment to anyone other than himself.”
Lol. Yet again, a Zionist demonstrates that nobody can project like a Zionist. Trump could truthfully say the same about them.
Elon Musk is a trillionaire and I don’t care. Billionaire, trillionaire, the cure for capitalist sociopathy is unchanged.
Director of National
IdiocracyIntelligence Tulsi Gabbard dropped a truth bomb on her way out the door, revealing that the US Government funded biolabs making all sorts of nasty stuff in over 30 countries, most definitely including Ukraine, and all the talking heads dependent on Big Pharma advertising revenue exploded.
Of them all, that shameless Goebbels of Zionism, Laura Loomer, wins the Best Self-Reveal by Projection Award of the Week with this massive pile of chutzpah:
“ODNI is being praised by Russian media today. The same Russian media that spreads lies that Trump killed Charlie Kirk and lies that Trump is a pedophile. Disgraceful. Zero self awareness.”
All y’all fanatics and fools still pushing Zionist propaganda should have listened to Caitlin Johnstone back on October 8 or so when she warned you there will be a reckoning for enabling genocide some day. That day is almost a thousand days closer right now.
Y’all really need to start paying attention to mirrors and start looking for an exit while you still can. Just tryin’ to help. I will not do so again.
Venezuela’s oil exports reached their highest level in seven years.
Venezuela’s acting president replaced half of her cabinet, leading some to speculate she’s trying to make nice with the IMF, which is probably a
Empire media remains silent on the Sahel Alliance. Benin appears to have informally joined it and given it access to the sea, and Ghana is making some moves to break away from the IMF. (Source: Frontline Africa)
The names of the members of megabillionaire Peter Thiel’s Dialog Society have been exposed. Senators Ted Cruz and Cory Booker, Palantir’s Jon Lonsdale, Elon Musk, and propagandist Ezra Klein are all members.
The society met in sessions called things like “Preparing for WWIII, Build-a-cult,” and, inevitably with these freaks, “How’s your sex life?”
You can take the billionaire off the Island, but the Island lives on in the billionaire’s squirmy twisted mind.
Today is the last day of the G7 summit, where our Mad Emperor and his vassals gather together to say things like “Great things are going to happen in the Middle East,” and “Russia is very bad” and “The fundamentals of the economy are sound” and bullshit like that.
Gavin Newsom said on XTwitter that our Mad Emperor ordered the Justice Department to investigate him, over what nobody seems to know.
I have no doubt that Newsom is a criminal—he is Governor of California, after all—so what really bothers me is that now the Democrats will try to turn that sleazebag into a martyr for democracy. I’ve got to agree with Carlson on that prospect.
The FBI says it foiled a planned drone attack on our Mad Emperor’s UFC circus in front of the White House. Plain English translation: The FBI planned it and found some idiots to entrap so they can justify their unnecessary existence.
As for the circus itself, I think my mama would have called it either tacky, tasteless, or maybe even peculiar.
The French version of the CIA, the DGSI, proved there is some actual intelligence in the French intelligence community by kicking Palantir the hell our of their systems. The French government also ditched Microsoft for Linux.
Hmmm. Dammit. I might have to learn Linux yet.
It seems Trump really did lift the blockade. Iranian tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman without harassment by the US Navy. (Below: the aforementioned tankers, June 16 2026, photo courtesy AP)
I understand there’s something called the World Cup going on in the US, where it never caught on because football, as played by the rest of the world, does not allow time for television advertisements.
As a result, my coverage of the event is limited to channeling the Duke of Wellington—If there is anything about which I know absolutely nothing, it is FIFA football.
Finally, a cat crashed the final scene of a Russian ballet company’s performance of Romeo and Juliet in Istanbul and stole the show.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
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Just as you mention no advertising during matches the greedy ass powers that be have come up with "hydration breaks". They have one per half, but the first one is like 20 minutes into the match, not even towards the end, lol. It was only a matter of time with these damn money grubbers.