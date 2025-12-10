1000 American pastors will soon be returning home after an all expenses paid trip to Israel in an effort to stem the incoming tide of anti-Zionism in America. Somewhere in the afterlife, Canute was heard to laugh.

Not to be outdone, British Prime Minister Queer Stormer Keir Starmer said he is “ready and willing” to send British troops to Ukraine to “keep the peace,” but admitted,

That’s like saying Russian jets flying into Chesapeake Bay is a routine training mission. Unfortunately for Trump, Venezuela didn’t bite, and Secretary of War Hegseth was rumored to say,

Practically begging Venezuela to kill American pilots to provide a remotely plausible cassus belli, two Navy F/A-18 fighter jets flew into the Gulf of Venezuela on a “routine training mission.”

A massive lawsuit alleging that Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates had their very own Epstein-style sex-trafficking & blackmailing operation was filed in Palm Beach County, Florida, but we are not supposed to notice because of all the other crazy shit swirling around that Trinity of Criminality.

Frankly, we haven’t got the numbers and we haven’t got the equipment to put a large force onto the ground for an extended period of time at the present moment.

Undoubtedly, Russia insists for us to give up territories. We, clearly, don’t want to give up anything.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro launched a “Transitional Government Towards Communal Socialism,” which is sure to trigger vast quantities of rabidly entertaining reaction from El Norte. Trump already bloviated that Maduro’s days were numbered. For about the fourteenth time.

I suppose it’s only fair for Nigeria to be Benin First so long as America remains Israel First.

Which is rich, since the Nigerian government cannot even protect its own people against CIA-funded Islamic nutjobs in the northern third of the country.

A group of young army officers attempted to overthrow the French puppet President Patrice Talon(how appropriate for a comprador to use an appendage of a bird of prey as his last name) of Benin in a military coup. It was apparently crushed by Nigerian intervention, probably at the behest of France. (Below: the coup leaders after they seized a TV station)

According to Israeli media, a record number of Palestinians were tortured to death died in custody since Itamar Ben Gvir(not his real name) took over as Security Minister.

Venezuela’s economy is expanding, and its consumer spending is rapidly increasing, in spite of US Empire sanctions. Why? Venezuelan exports, including lots of gold and iron ore, surged while imports fell. When was the last time the US could say that? The socialist reforms giving a lot of workers control over the means of production just might have something to do with it, too. Shhhh!

Thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest against any war on Venezuela, including one a few miles down the road in Cleveland, and this one in Columbus.

Donald Trump proved beyond any reasonable doubt that he only wants to to protect Americans from evil Latin American drugs by pardoning former Honduran President Orlando Hernandez, who was serving a 45 year prison term in the US for using his good offices to smuggle more than 400 tons of cocaine to American consumers.

Guns ‘n Drugs ‘n Oil R US.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced a bill to withdraw the United States from NATO. It will fail. This time.

Donald Trump laid to rest any thoughts that he might be at all narcissistic by making his birthday, June 14(thank the gods he didn’t wait a week and be born a Cancer like me), a free admission day to the National Parks. To be sure no one mistakes him for being a liberal giving people free stuff, Trump abolished the previous free days of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and Juneteenth, when enslaved Blacks in Texas learned they were free.

Trump just wants to make sure they know freedom isn’t free, unless you were born into lots of money like he. No racism whatsoever.

But don’t worry! There is one National Park in these United States that never charges an entry fee—Cuyahoga Valley National Park in northeast Ohio. Yes, the same park that removed the charcoal grills at Michelle Obama’s behest once upon a time, only to restore them in less than a year due to popular outrage(never, ever mess with an Ohioan’s grill. They’re as touchy as Texans). And it’s real pretty, too.