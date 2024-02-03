Nancy Pelosi recently said on one day that pro-Palestine protestors were serving Putin. The very next day she said they were serving the Chinese.

Putin=Russia=Communism=Chinese Communist Party=Evil=Terrorism=Palestinians=Existential Threat therefore

“The modern champions of communism have selected this as the time, and ladies and gentlemen, the chips are down - they are truly down.”—Senator Joseph McCarthy, 1950

After over 70 years, those chips are really, really for sure, for real, absolutely, finally, positively down hard in this year of The Most Important Election of Our Lifetimes, right?

In fact, this election is so important that Genocide Joe Biden is going to bestow the blessings of his presence on East Palestine, Ohio this month.

to

“You’re doin’ a heck of a job, Brownie!”—George W. Bush, 2005, somewhere in the vicinity of New Orleans.

In 1832, the state of South Carolina announced that it was nullifying the collection of federal tariffs in its ports. In response, President Andrew Jackson declared that was treason, got the Force Act(we would call it Authorization for Use of Military Force) through Congress, and South Carolina capitulated.

Since 2023, the state of Texas has seized control of border crossings from federal authorities, arrested immigrants, and shipped them to other cities within the United States, including 16,000 to Denver alone since May. President Joe Biden has responded with lawsuits.

would have led the US Army into South Carolina and shot the governor himself. Joe Biden doesn't even know he is going to East Palestine yet.

According to the UN, some 250,000 children in Gaza are in famine conditions right now. The American judge at the ICJ said that Israel is plausibly committing genocide. The US Empire responded the next day by cutting off funding for the UN refugee agency that is trying to do something about that, and Israel bulldozed more buildings and cemeteries and schools and things in Gaza.

In 1944, after the Warsaw Ghetto uprising, all but a few hundred of the tens of thousands of Jews still alive in the Lodz Ghetto were systematically killed by the Germans. It’s almost as if genocidal maniacs and their enablers get in a hurry to get the job done when enough other people notice what they are doing.

Americans approve of everything Joe Biden is doing so much that if the election were held today, Donald Trump would easily win in a landslide.

And in some good news for the day, both Punxsatawney Phil

and Buckeye Chuck

agree that spring is coming early. May the darkness that has been with us since the New Year begin to be dispelled.

