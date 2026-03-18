Finally! The first of his crew has abandoned Trump’s sinking ship. Joe Kent, who has the advantage of possessing one of the most forgettable names in the English language, has resigned :

Trump himself went to a clearly unairconditioned ICE detention facility warehouse in Northern Kentucky to campaign against his Epstein File nemesis Tom Massie, said “We won the (Iran) War,” and not even his diehard fans who drove four hours to see him(few people from Massie’s district could be found) even bothered to clap. Sad.

Plus, all of our electricity rates are going up because of data centers owned by other Friends of Trump, and Ohio Democrats are—in an astonishing display of competence—making sure Ohio voters know it.

Ohio voted for Trump by comfortable margins three elections in a row. It’s not just him. There’s the First Energy Bribery Scandal , which already brought down the House speaker in Columbus and just recently featured the testimony of US Senator Ken Husted. Basically, most of the Ohio Republican Party leadership is under a cloud.

Democrat Amy Acton leads Republican, snake-oil billionaire, and Friend of Trump Vivek Ramaswamy in the race for Ohio governor, 53% to 43% .

Blackrock’s private credit fund received requests to withdraw 9.5% of its assets from jittery billionaire investors. They only released 5% .

The RSF, Sudan’s version of the Ethnic Cleansing Brigade, condemned Iranian attacks on the UAE because the UAE supplies them. This might be very good news indeed for the Sudanese people.

St. Patrick’s Day in Cleveland began with a boom as a small asteroid, only about 6 feet across and with a mass of 7 or 8 tons, exploded over Medina County to the south. A Weather Service dude caught the fireball.

And now I see Jimmy Dore saying that he believes the Lincoln was hit because it had that 30 hour-long fire, except it was the Ford that had that fire, a thousand miles away. I understand ignorance of things military, but if you’re going to report on this shit, you have a duty to your viewers to learn a few basics and keep your facts straight.

Meanwhile, the USS Gerald Ford is definitely withdrawing to Greece after it took its crew 30 hours to put out a fire which allegedly started in the laundry and then spread due to piss-poor but no doubt highly profitable design. What started the fire? <crickets> from the Navy so far.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is withdrawing from the Gulf of Oman after being struck by an Iranian missile, according to Iran . The US Navy says it’s a lie and the carrier is operating normally.

Israel has produced at least three obviously fake AI videos to prove that Genocide Ben Netanyahu is still alive. Why don’t they just send him to Florida to pose with his son? The possibility that there is nothing left to send grows with each passing day. It gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling.

I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby. —US National Counterterrorism Director Joe Kent

Maersk reported that ten container ships were trapped in the Persian Gulf by the Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This is why the shipping lines consider the Strait closed:

Nope, not a US Navy destroyer in sight. Sailors aren’t suicidal. Admirals are afraid to give orders they know will not be obeyed.

Iran declared war on the petrodollar, announcing it will allow oil tankers and other merchant ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on the condition they pay for their goods in Chinese yuan. Guess who is investing some of his savings in the new global reserve currency? Moi, that’s who. I am no financial advisor, but I’m a pretty good economic historian and I know a reserve currency shift when I see one. Hard currency can be a very good thing to have.

It’s easy. You can order yuan at most banks, for a fee, of course.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed Cuba is in talks with the US. Meanwhile, two Mexican Navy ships arrived with humanitarian aid.

Russians can file for divorce online, and the national birthrate is dropping so sharply the Deputy Head of the Public Chamber’s Demography Commission wants to make divorce harder in order to encourage childbearing. The cynical, Machiavellian part of my mind immediately thought of all of those Ashkenazi Jews, many of whom have children, the poor dears, who will soon be in search of a new home, and how Russia is so comfortingly far from Ohio, or Cyprus, or Thailand, or Brazil, or Sri Lanka, or anywhere else people have had enough of genocidal maniacs living in their midst. (Below: John Demjanjuk of Ukraine when he was in the SS, and later of Ohio when he was in hiding)

And there’s that nice Jewish Autonomous Oblast on the Amur River, the red spot which is also comfortably far from Moscow and St. Petersburg. It’s even out of Iranian missile range.

Sorry, Russia, it’s got to be you. America will be happy to help. Who knows how to relocate entire populations better than Russians and Americans, anyway? We’re experts!

Far closer to St. Petersburg, hundreds marched in Riga to honor Latvians who fought for the Waffen SS in World War II. Shame on you Latvians who did that; I’m descended from Confederate veterans but you will never see me waving the Stars and Bars about, and one of those vets would haunt my ass if I did. Are there no ghosts in Latvia?

Meanwhile, ICE’s war on American residents is a brutal and deadly routine. On average, one person dies in ICE custody every six days. As usual, the best reporting on the subject is on Substack: Austin Kocher ICE Detention Kills Afghanistan War Veteran Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal, 12th Custodial Death This Year ICE announced today that Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal, a 41-year-old veteran of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, was surrounded and arrested in his vehicle in front of his children on Friday and taken to the ICE Dallas Field Office processing hold room. Less than a day later, he was dead. The fact that Paktiawal survived the Taliban but couldn’t survive ICE pa… Read more

Donald Trump asked China on XTwitter to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and, left unsaid, to send their sailors to die for Israel because there really are some jobs that Americans just won’t do. Beijing fell into the stunned silence of disbelief for a few moments…

Then the astonishment wore off and President Xi had a memorable belly laugh that lowered his blood pressure so much that it extended his life span by at least six months.

Lebanon reports that over 1 million people have been displaced since Israel invaded the country at the beginning of the new war with Iran.

FIFA is thinking about moving its World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico. Sounds like a no-brainer to me—what athlete wants to play championship games before people who don’t even know the rules and might throw him in a private ICE prison for looking like a foreigner? Share

The UK’s Reform Party is attacking the pollster YouGov for showing them at a lackluster 23% support. YouGov is a US Democrat-leaning pollster, and they’re not the most accurate, but they’re not that bad. Attacking pollsters, OTOH, is usually a bad sign for the party doing the attacking.

The Taliban says a Pakistani air strike on Kabul destroyed a drug treatment hospital and killed over 400 patients. Pakistan denies the claim, citing the “pin-point accuracy” of their weapons. Where have I heard that one before? Color me skeptical, Islamabad. Here’s the Taliban’s photo:

US and Israeli attacks on Iran have damaged several UNESCO World Heritage sites, such as the Jameh Mosque in Isfahan. As a historian, I find this utterly reprehensible.

CENTCOM admits that 13 American servicemen have been killed in action and over 200 wounded in the illegal and unconstitutional war against Iran on behalf of a particularly vicious settler-colonial society. Those figures are probably fairly accurate. If the Iranians had captured Delta Force members, as former MP George Galloway claimed, they would have published their names and ranks by now.

Besides, Iran seems to be targeting weapons and infrastructure more than human beings, which is suspiciously civilized behavior on their part.

Israel delenda est.

Imperium Americana delenda est. Every base wrecked, every ally abandoned—all the Gulf States, the Kurds, South Korea, Japan, Ukraine, that means you, so far—and every oil purchase in yuan instead of dollars brings that glorious day just a little closer.

Every cash transaction is an act of rebellion in today’s Empire. It costs Jamie Dimon or some asshole a few bucks in fees every time you pay cash, and my Aunt Thelma taught me to never miss a chance to stick it to The Man. Plus, if we lose cash, then all our digital currency is only so much company scrip, because you will spend it only where they give you their permission to spend it. Fuck that shit. We can beat them on this one just by keeping cash alive. Digital currency is about their control, not your convenience. Don’t be a good peasant.