Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
1dEdited

Damn, love that first photo!!!

Nice to see a bit of good news in the midst of the crumbling empire's nonstop shitshow.

Yes, use cash. Whenever possible, shun self-checkout and go to a human cashier. I was recently encouraged by a WalMart manager to step out of line to use self-checkout. I said, "No thanks. I prefer to support human beings having jobs."

While the wait for a cashier may be longer it gives me a chance to peruse the National Enquirer cover headlines.

I don't use apps. I have minimized auto-pay as much as possible and use cash as much as possible.

Now for some more photos, check out these of the most obscene loser imaginable: https://mark192.substack.com/p/urrp-sen-teddy-bare-cruz-always-cruisin

Resist

Persist

Don't be complicit!

Reply
Share
MrMickeysMom's avatar
MrMickeysMom
1d

This is what protest fatigue feels like... I believe if I were still working my M-F schedule, it would not have crept in this hard. You consume independent news (not failing Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, not Amy fucking Goodman, who still is interviewing Academy Award anti-Putin teacher documentaries "Mr. Nobody", and uses the phrase, "Russian Invasion"). I feel I have a handle on what are the main issues. But, the ebbs and tides of this keep whirling around and I can't imagine who's answering machine I'll call next to ask why there are no actions at the Senate level. Fetterman, in response to this, has decreased his web form to 1200 characters.

I continue to go on record to remind all of the answering machines that this was never a thing the American people wanted, or were officially polled to show they wanted... So, I think cosmically and try my VERY best to act locally to help those who are failing in their ability to "hang in there". I have a feeling that this week will end with a large foot stepping on some high official for good.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ohio Barbarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture