Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

TheRepublicIsDead
1d

Happy Thanksgiving OB.

Tomorrow I get to join a Thanksgiving dinner with a mix of Trumpers and Hate Trumpers. I am going to lubricate the good times with whiskey. Should be more fun than trying to digest a Kamala word salad.

Reply
ChatterX
1d

No shit.. another fake co-opted "leftist"?

What a surprise..

What most ppl fail to understand is that Capitalist establishment has ALWAYS tried to CO-OPT (appropriate) the socialist agenda/rhetoric in order to mobilize the working class on their side.

And they will ALWAYS continue to do so.

youtube.com/shorts/sMy-ukNNK-g

That's why there are so many idiots who believe Hitler was a socialist just because he used "socialist" named party to get to power..

youtube.com/watch?v=X9ez6w5BUMM

youtu.be/LEQ9-uwjPc0?t=889

***

How the "Compatible Left" Upholds Imperialism:

youtube.com/watch?v=2zo5iAn7pkA&t=2411s

***

"Nazism began its destructive path. An unprecedented terror against the people of Socialism is going on under the mask of "socialism". For this, its propaganda had to erect the revolutionary façade with the decoration of The Paris Commune.."

-Ernst Bloch, German philosopher ( 1885-1977)

***

"Whenever fascist parties acquired power, they did nothing to carry out any anticapitalist threats.

"Once in power, fascist regimes banned strikes, dissolved independent labor unions, lowered wage earners' purchasing power, and showered money on armaments industries, to the immense satisfaction of employers."

-Robert Paxton, "The Anatomy of Fascism"

Reply
