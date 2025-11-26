Somebody named Polymarket tweeted on X that incoming Mayor Mamdani would require New York public schools to teach Arabic numerals, and hilarious panic ensued. The Arabic numerals start with 0 and end with 9. The end is nigh!



Fortunately, Mamdani met with Trump and both were all smiles, so we can rest easy knowing that they are both members in good standing of George Carlin’s Big Club that you and I ain’t in.

To be fair to Mamdani and New Yorkers, if he persuaded Trump not to cut off Section 8 federal housing subsidies to NYC, I don’t think those folks care anything about my cynicism.

Meet Stacey Plaskett, Congressional Delegate from the Virgin Islands(Delegate because the VI are an American colony and thus get no vote, but that’s OK because their chosen delegate can still grift), Democrat, and private property of the Epstein Estate. I don’t know whether it took temerity or cowardice for Plaskett to allow Jeffrey Epstein to dictate her questions, in real time, in a congressional hearing by text message, but that’s exactly what she did.

You probably know the UN Security Council passed, 13-0, a US resolution that will continue the occupation of Gaza, with troops from countries yet to volunteer because they won’t, and that Russia and China abstained.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, to Russia’s credit, gave a press conference to alternative media, including Danny Haiphong, who asked her to explain Russia’s abstention. She started her answer by saying it was a “challenging question,” and then rose to the occasion with a lengthy display of her excellent evasive skills. She wasn’t willing to say the unadulterated truth, for it’s brutal, but I am.

You may not know that the countries which voted Yes include Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, India, and South Africa. Many of you are no doubt surprised and appalled. I’m not happy, but I am not surprised. Here’s an imperialist speaking an anarchist and Stalinist truth:

None of the respective leaderships of any of these nations care more for the Palestinian people than they do for their own national interests. All of those who would like to see the decline of the US Empire voted as they did for one of two reasons, depending on the culture:

Machiavelli approves. Who is going to pay for this? American taxpayers. Who is going to suffer? Palestinians, of course, but more importantly to their calculations, the American people in general. Whose troops are more likely to mutiny? Whose people are more likely to revolt?

and the Trump Administration is walking the United States straight into it.

Trump did it! The US has bombed Somalia 100 times AND 1000 planeloads of American weapons have flown to Israel just this year! I’m so glad the peace candidate won.

And just look at Trump’s A whopping 21% of Americans are in favor of military intervention to overthrow the Maduro regime in Venezuela, and up to 31% support regime change by other means! A full 29% approve of the military blowing up alleged drug boats with no evidence whatsoever. It gets better. A solid 51% of Americans oppose extrajudicial executions, even if the President orders it. All these things prove that Donald Trump is the Most Popular President Ever. If you don’t believe me, just ask Donald Trump or someone on Xtwitter named Cat Turd, or something like that.

Oops. Our black cat really doesn’t like that Xbot. Sorry, Angel.

Bottom line: Most Americans think the Trump Administration is, at best, incompetent, and at worst, downright traitors. Most real red-blooded Americans are already thinking And Nicolas Maduro just had his birthday. Isn’t that nice? Happy Birthday from the American people, Sr. Presidente.

Speaking of X, they briefly showed the home country of account users. Then, somebody noticed this one and they dropped the feature. I wonder why.

The Venezuelan Interior Minister said security agencies have video proof that Vampire of the Empire and Nobel “Peace” Prize winner Maria Machado left that country on her own, in anticipation of upcoming claims she was rescued in a Rambo-style extraction operation. Look at her try to reel in the other vampires here. You can almost see the fangs.

Meet Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa, whose family initially made a fortune off of bananas(and thus are probably longtime compradors of Empire), but in recent years has been hip deep in the cocaine trade. Of course he’s an ally of the US Empire and wanted American military bases in Ecuador.

President 42% approval rating Trump of the USA at least greenlighted a color revolution financed by billionaires to overthrow President 73% approval rating Sheinbaum of Mexico over a week ago. Guess who is still President of Mexico?

There’s a big hoopla over a bunch of national security state Democrats calling on the military and intelligence folks to disobey the unlawful orders—they don’t say which ones—presumedly coming from Donald Trump, and Trump responding by accusing them of sedition and calling for their arrest and execution. No, that won’t happen. In every video about this I’ve seen, a politician mentions active duty service members calling congressional offices to ask if Trump’s orders are lawful. Most seem to be about the mob-style hits being ordered on alleged drug boats. Two things are happening. First, there really is a lot of resistance in the military to Trump’s insane bullshit. Those calls are real. Second, a faction of the kleptocracy, probably the MIC, is signaling that it’s OK to disobey Trump and call for his ouster. Otherwise, there is no way those congresscritters would ever have done that. Trump, this particular tolling bell is all yours, you stupid Sopranos wannabe.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, which is at least easier to pronounce than Buttigieg, urged all airline passengers to “dress with respect,” say please and thank you, and instructed women passengers to smile more, and, hey presto! Air travel will be great again. Who needs overpaid and ungrateful air traffic controllers, anyway? Just smile, smile, smile! Why am I thinking of Nancy Reagan?

Bill Maher explained his decision to quit stand up comedy:

I feel like it was a great choice because I don’t want to be out there in this country in this political atmosphere. I could get shot by the left or the right.

Very cool! I volunteer for the left side of his hypothetical firing squad. Any takers for the right?

European Union bureaucrats said they were trying to “scrape together” $156 billion more for Ukraine, in spite of all the recent reports of graft by the Ukrainian government, prompting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to say,

Did anyone from the Brussels bureaucrats or from those nations that pump Ukraine full of money explain it to their taxpayers that they have to endure and suffer? Maybe, there are some beneficiaries as well. I rule out nothing.

Trump’s envoy to Sudan, Mossad Massad Boulos, demanded all warring parties accept his ceasefire proposal without conditions. The Sudanese army already rejected it because it left the RSF, which is UAE-funded and committing most of the atrocities, in place.

Indeed, the second in command of the Sudanese Army alleged that the UAE is waging a “race war” against the Sudanese people. It’s possible. The UAE may be trying to establish its own colony to gain more agricultural land, not to mention lots of resources.

The Australian government banned anyone under 16 from viewing social media. I wish them the very best of luck with that one. They’ve never even been able to stop the kids from drinking beer. Cheers, Aussie kids!

Jeff Bezos pays a fine of $1000 per month so the fence around his Beverly Hills home can be more than three feet high.

Remember,

Finally, in a triumph of mutual aid, people from Good Boy Dog Recovery and the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center of Delaware County, Pennsylvania, rescued Lady Sly the Fox from a plastic pipe around her neck. They didn’t even need to sedate her. The video’s a must watch.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, good luck, and if you are dreading Thanksgiving dinner with your aunt or uncle who repeats Fox or MSNBC talking points, forgive them, for though they do not know what they say, they are still family.

