Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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The Passionate Progressive's avatar
The Passionate Progressive
11h

I heard some news late last night that reflects the impact of the times we are experiencing.... that Iraq has declared its support for Iran and is joining the conflict against the evil empire(s) (aka the Epstein crime syndicate). My knowledge of West Asia is so limited - whether or not Iran is 'woke' the important litmus test for me is where they stand on Palestine....and are not in this conflict for 'democracy'/capitalism.....I do believe that this struggle will be long and my hope is that whatever emerges from the ashes, the new world order will implement some form of limits to the accumulation of wealth/private property.

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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
10h

I'm so sad to hear of your wife's friend's catastrophe. It's gutting to experience such loss, I know, and then be slapped with the news that you should get your prepaid funeral before bankruptcy. My 63yo friend has been in the hospital nine weeks today. Awaiting a heart transplant, thanks to myocarditis a decade ago. Can only imagine the bill. I was thinking our music community could have a fundraising concert. Then laughed at myself. Even superstars can't raise THAT kind of money. Makes me think: what's a good outcome here? Not to mention the amount of suffering endured for the privilege. Cheney didn't have to wait, tho. Twice. 🤦🏻‍♀️

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