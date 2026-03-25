Ben Shapiro was so outraged at the prospect he declared his forehead will remain a wooly bear sanctuary until the court does the right thing and keeps the Israeli State Secret secret.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is deciding whether or not to order the Federal Government to release a secret congressional report on the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty in 1967. (Below: The Liberty being towed into Malta after the attack)

Meanwhile, the Nuestra America Flotilla, composed of people from 33 countries, arrived in Havana with some supplies and provided some free and no doubt welcome entertainment and solidarity from Kneecap. Good on them, but I do hope the Cubans provide some advice on how to dress for the tropics. That kind of head gear is just unhealthy for such climes.

Cuba’s electrical power grid collapsed for the second time due to the Trump Administration’s illegal and unconstitutional oil embargo, but power is slowly being restored.

I bet if BBC had been around in the 1850s, it would be gushing about what a good idea it would be for a light brigade of horse cavalry to charge into a valley with very large guns shooting down at them from three sides. That worked so well! Got a poem out of it and everything.

This time, however, it would be Dien Bien Phu with missiles and drones; no charges against machine gun nests required by the indigenous forces. Damnably clever Persians. It’s like they’ve had a civilization for 3000 years or something.

Or they can try supplying them by air, you know, like the French did at Dien Bien Phu. I’m pretty sure the Iranians have heard of that one.

The Marines would have to be supplied by sea. Note the Strait of Hormuz to the right. US Navy ships carrying those supplies, not to mention the Marines themselves, would have to run a gauntlet of Iranian missiles.

BBC is practically salivating at the prospect of 5000 US Marines invading Kharg Island, Iran. OK, let’s look at Kharg Island. There it is, in the red square toward the top left corner—

If only Pete Hegseth’s tats were as difficult to see.

I anticipate that just enough Democrats will vote with just enough Republicans to pass it. Probably. Maybe not, too! Difficult to see is the future indeed, especially in times when decades of history can happen in weeks.

Secretary of War Tats Pete Hegseth announced that the Administration will be seeking $200 billion more from American taxpayers to insure that the ongoing imperial catastrophe in the Middle East has the necessary funding to be the Most Colossal Catastrophe in History because Donald Trump and Israel deserve nothing less.

False flag “attacks” abound as Mossad desperately tries to recreate the atmosphere of late 2001 in the West, as Council Estate Media describes. I don’t know about Europe for sure, but in the US everybody just assumes it was the FBI or Mossad or somebody. That well ran dry years ago.

Iran denies the conversations, which means Trump has been having conversations with other people, like oligarchs whose interests are being harmed by his latest imperial folly.

Plain English translation: The old pedophile’s looking for an off ramp.

Our Mad Emperor said he will not destroy all of Iran’s energy infrastructure if when they don’t lift their blockade of the Persian Gulf, due to “very good and productive conversations” in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Director of the National Economic Council said, in effect, that the economic pain of American consumers caused by the War of Trump’s Folly is the very last of their concerns. Such confidence in the acquiescence of the lower orders. What could possibly go wrong?

A magical creature indeed is the Gay Creature from the Soros Lagoon. No more fantastical story was ever performed at a Drag Queen Story Hour. Here he is casting a spell on a congressional committee.

The Gay Creature from the Soros Lagoon, aka Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, announced that the US was suspending sanctions on Iranian oil “already at sea,” but all that oil being sold in Asia and Europe won’t profit Iran at all!

And people still wonder why I absolutely refuse to fly in the US. For the record, I’d never pay a TSA agent again. We don’t need all that stinking airport authoritarianism. Make planes nice flying buses with decent food and great cocktails again! (Below: Bar on a Boeing 747, 1970s)

How exciting! Pepper spray, zip ties, and beatdowns of anyone who looks like some damn furriner are coming to an airport near you!

Our Mad Emperor’s solution is to send ICE , who are getting paid because both Democrats and Republicans gave them a huge budget surplus—gotta pad that private prison stock!—to the airports to take their place.

Astonishingly, Democrats did something and blocked funding for the Department of Homeland Insecurity due to popular reaction to ICE’s murderous brutality, so the TSA agents who haven’t kept us any safer since 9/11/2001 now also haven’t been paid for a month. It seems most TSA employees are unwilling to keep working at a job where everybody hates them for no pay. Such brazen disloyalty to the Emperor. Who knew?

Qatar’s doing even better. QatarEnergy just declare force majeure, or inability to deliver due to unforeseeable circumstances, on its LNG contracts. Yeah, kinda hard to make liquid natural gas when somebody’s bombing your production facilities. I’m not so sure about the unforeseeable part, though. (Below: Ras Laffen gas facility, Qatar)

The completely foreseeable results of Operation Epic Flail are going so swimmingly for Ukraine that Zelensky’s trying to score a deal to import liquid natural gas from Mozambique.

Just as things start getting desperate for Israel, we are led to believe that Iran has done the one thing that might give Israel a chance of winning this war: launch attacks on Europe…

Something either did or did not happen at the UK/US base on the island of Diego Garcia. Genocide Ben Netanyahu said Iran lobbed a couple of missiles at it, well outside of their known range. The Iranians, who would have bragged about it if they did it, denied it. NATO refused to confirm it. No hard evidence has surfaced, but Lindsay Graham says we must make Iwo Jima-level sacrifices because Israel. OK, Lindsay, you childless and corrupted old idiot, this is a portion of the American invasion fleet off of Iwo Jima in 1945(source-US Navy):

Notice how many ships there are. Notice they are very close to an island whose defenders have no ability to strike those ships short of literal suicide bombing. Kharg Island is not Iwo Jima. 2026 is not 1945. Lindsay Graham is non compos mentis. Buy me a Beer

The New York Times said that Genocide Ben, who finally popped up in person after enduring a week of mockery over his attempts to turn himself into a hologram, is upset with Mossad for failing to deliver on its promised regime change in Iran. Pointing fingers at your own already, Benny? It took the Nazis a solid four years after Hitler began his war to start doing that. You’ve managed it in less than three. Well done! You’ve proven your Jewish supremacy beyond all doubt! Enjoy, you

I am beginning to detect the aroma of a fine Persian delicacy. As our Mad Emperor’s favorite character would put it:

According to retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor, Putin has almost certainly warned Netanyahu that if Israel exercises its Samson Option, Russia will return the favor in spades. It’s not quite MAD; more like just AD because there’s nothing mutual about it, but it’ll do. It is not important whether you or I believe it. It is important that Netanyahu believes it.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel(WTF kind of made up name is that?) Smotrich declared that Israel’s northern border must be the Litani River, meaning that a quarter of Lebanon simply must be annexed by Israel. Israel has been trying to annex southern Lebanon for over 40 years. The first time, a US Marine barracks in Beirut got all blowed up.

Funny how it’s never Israeli barracks. Always American ones. Huh.

History rhymes again, louder and clearer than usual.

If only it was just Israel, but it’s the whole damned rapacious capitalist system. To wit, a girlfriend of my wife’s since her 20s is now a widow. Her husband was in a horrific car accident, weeks after he was declared healthy by MDs after a stroke. He was in the hospital for maybe four days before he died, and she just got the bill for all that. For $4.2 million. That’s right. There’s American freedom for you. The poor man’s “very good” health insurance may pay 80% of that absurd total, but still! This widow in her early 60s will almost certainly be forced to file for bankruptcy protection, which is to say she must pay thousands of bucks to one part of our predatory system—the legal part—in order to fend off the the worst of what the capitalist vampires of the medical and insurance parts can do to her life.

It’s enough to make a fellow downright ornery.

Late Empire American capitalism is nothing more than one rapacious racket feeding off the next, a system which worked so well for our ruling class in colonization and war that they extended it to everything. It cannot and should not endure. We can do better.

Speaking of colonies, this is Oahu after it got pounded by a winter storm system, and after DOGE, FEMA just isn’t what it used to be. Neither is American press coverage of natural disasters, and especially their aftermaths.