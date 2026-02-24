Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Penelope Prill's avatar
Penelope Prill
1h

You remain an island os sanity in turbulent times. How very Buckeye of you. Except we Buckeyes have a serious problem, that old, guy, the Mega Don, who put a show during deposition. I think he is very lousy at lying because NOBODY has ever demonstrated the temerity to question him. And then the questioners didn't ask him about his boy trafficking ring (Abercrombie & Fitch) that mirrored his girl trafficking ring (Victoria's Secret). They did ask about his affair with Epstein, rumors of which prompted his marriage at 55 and 4 children exactly 4 years later. So there was THAT.

Reply
Share
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
16m

The photo of that CECOT-style concentration camp warehouse is bone chillingly demonic. That is what this country has come to. It would be nice to see a mid-term uprising but there are two cautions:

A) I will be amazed if we have elections and even if we do, I am guessing ICE, Border Patrol and military will have a role in "monitoring" them to the "right" conclusion.

B) Even if we do have the elections and even if the Democrats take control of the Congress, fundamentally nothing will change because it is just one big corporate fascist party. Remember everyone, the Democrats facilitated the genocide in Gaza and did absolutely nothing to expose Epstein.

At this point, the lack of any meaningful response by Congress to the Epstein files tells all you need to know about this evil -- demonic -- government. As I recently wrote: "Let’s take a moment to state the obvious: Any government that actively enables, shields, hides and lies about the sexual abuse, trafficking and — increasingly clear — murder, sacrifice and even cannibalism of its own children has absolutely no legitimacy to be in power or continue. None."

The political system is dead. We either rise up against this immoral machine or warehouses like the one in the photo will become the new bipartisan norm for millions.

Then kill camps.

We are well on the way.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ohio Barbarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture