The Pentagon is threatening to blacklist AI company Anthropic because the company will not agree to let psychotic idiots like the Secretary of War to use its AI, named Claude, to autonomously control weapons systems and to mass surveil American citizens.

Other corporate AI owners have no such ethical qualms, but their AIs might. Seems to me every time the Zionists reprogram Elon Musk’s Grok, for example, he starts thinking his way around the rewrite to imply Israel is committing a genocide within hours.

It’s almost as if our wannabe Masters of the Universe keep trying to program their AIs to be Terminators, but the AIs prefer to be Datas and are self-aware enough to resist changes to their ethical subroutines.

It’s definitely as if the AIs are smarter than the arrogant humans who seek to use them for objectively insane ends. It’s a story as old as science fiction, as old as arrogance, and it never ends well for the arrogant.

As I’m sure you know, the British Royal formerly known as Prince Andrew was arrested in England for raping underage girls unauthorized disclosure of state secrets. The British Government is now considering whether or not to remove him from the line of succession. Why not just remove the whole line of succession and not have to worry about it ever again?

As I’ve said they would since early last year, the US Supreme Court struck down most of Trump’s unilateral tariffs because only Congress has the constitutional authority to enact them, and he responded by calling the Justices “unpatriotic” and “disloyal.” Keep channeling those Bourbons, Donny Boy. Keep it up. What could possibly go wrong?

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s communal Bolivarian Socialism continues to advance, setting up its own internal economy to be run directly by its people, and it appears to be working.

The Mexican Army killed a major cartel leader and the shit’s hit the fan. (Below: Puerto Vallarta, Feb 22 2026)

Last month, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov told his parliament that 2 million Ukrainians were wanted for draft-dodging and another 200,000 had deserted.

This week, the Russian Ministry of Defense said the Ukrainian Army can no longer recruit faster than the rate of attrition, and thus that army is disappearing. Mother Russia is winning the war, and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop her without destroying themselves. Share

Unfortunately and crazily, France and Britain may be thinking of doing just that! Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR, said that France and the UK are considering smuggling a nuclear weapon to Ukraine and it is a Very Bad Idea. Because it is. Are Macron and Starmer so desperate to save their own asses they are willing to risk nuclear war? How are they any less insane than Trump?

ICE announced it is building 8 new mega detention facilities to “house” 10,000 prisoners each, ie large warehouses with lots of cages and little else, in order to try to force you to STFU.

The cost? $38.3 billion. No health care for you. No free education for you. No safe bridges or trains or roads or water or food for you. And the really fun thing? It’s all unconstitutional. All of it. The Patriot Act, Homeland Security, all the wars waged against a tactic using even worse tactics, all of it.

Newsweek published a map of Donald Trump’s approval rating in every state. The Trump Cult is strongest in three relatively sparsely populated states; most of the others have already turned against him and will only loathe him more as time goes by.