Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Of Backlashes and Consequences
Plus nor'easter blasts Maryland to otter's delight
The Pentagon is threatening to blacklist AI company Anthropic because the company will not agree to let psychotic idiots like the Secretary of War to use its AI, named Claude, to autonomously control weapons systems and to mass surveil American citizens.
Other corporate AI owners have no such ethical qualms, but their AIs might. Seems to me every time the Zionists reprogram Elon Musk’s Grok, for example, he starts thinking his way around the rewrite to imply Israel is committing a genocide within hours.
It’s almost as if our wannabe Masters of the Universe keep trying to program their AIs to be Terminators, but the AIs prefer to be Datas and are self-aware enough to resist changes to their ethical subroutines.
It’s definitely as if the AIs are smarter than the arrogant humans who seek to use them for objectively insane ends. It’s a story as old as science fiction, as old as arrogance, and it never ends well for the arrogant.
As I’m sure you know, the British Royal formerly known as Prince Andrew was arrested in England for
raping underage girlsunauthorized disclosure of state secrets. The British Government is now considering whether or not to remove him from the line of succession.
Why not just remove the whole line of succession and not have to worry about it ever again?
As I’ve said they would since early last year, the US Supreme Court struck down most of Trump’s unilateral tariffs because only Congress has the constitutional authority to enact them, and he responded by calling the Justices “unpatriotic” and “disloyal.”
Keep channeling those Bourbons, Donny Boy. Keep it up. What could possibly go wrong?
Meanwhile, Venezuela’s communal Bolivarian Socialism continues to advance, setting up its own internal economy to be run directly by its people, and it appears to be working.
The Mexican Army killed a major cartel leader and the shit’s hit the fan. (Below: Puerto Vallarta, Feb 22 2026)
There is a possibility that Mexican President Gloria Sheinbaum not only ordered a cartel boss taken out, but a CIA asset as well. Nouri™️ lays out the theory very nicely:
I will add that the timing of the army attack, right after the Supremes struck down Trump’s tariffs, might not be coincidence.
Last month, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov told his parliament that 2 million Ukrainians were wanted for draft-dodging and another 200,000 had deserted.
This week, the Russian Ministry of Defense said the Ukrainian Army can no longer recruit faster than the rate of attrition, and thus that army is disappearing. Mother Russia is winning the war, and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop her without destroying themselves.
Unfortunately and crazily, France and Britain may be thinking of doing just that! Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR, said that France and the UK are considering smuggling a nuclear weapon to Ukraine and it is a Very Bad Idea. Because it is.
Are Macron and Starmer so desperate to save their own asses they are willing to risk nuclear war? How are they any less insane than Trump?
ICE announced it is building 8 new mega detention facilities to “house” 10,000 prisoners each, ie large warehouses with lots of cages and little else, in order to try to force you to STFU.
The cost? $38.3 billion. No health care for you. No free education for you. No safe bridges or trains or roads or water or food for you.
And the really fun thing? It’s all unconstitutional. All of it. The Patriot Act, Homeland Security, all the wars waged against a tactic using even worse tactics, all of it.
Newsweek published a map of Donald Trump’s approval rating in every state. The Trump Cult is strongest in three relatively sparsely populated states; most of the others have already turned against him and will only loathe him more as time goes by.
Just for fun, I put together an Electoral College map with this data:
This is what a political sea change looks like. This is also why Trump will not finish his term. Note that South Carolina, first to secede in 1860, and the home state of Certified Vampire of the Empire, Warmonger Extraordinaire, and let’s not forget Knight Cuckold of the Christian Zionist Order, Senator Lindsay Graham, is a tossup state.
See all those tossup states in the middle? Notice Iowa is blue. That is a direct result of Trump’s unconstitutional tariffs fucking over farmers.
Ohio’s also blue, and Vivek Ramaswamy is, too. His Democratic opponent said the billionaire snake-oil fraudster, Friend of Trump, and Republican gubernatorial candidate by Trumpian decree, flew to a private island somewhere in the Caribbean for the winter.
Naughty! Naughty! I know what you were thinking! Seriously, I checked his campaign website and it hasn’t been updated since January 5, just three days before the story broke that his personal bodyguard was arrested for trafficking fentanyl and meth.
Of all the millions of Epstein documents released, none of them are dated for a period of about a year, with 9/11/2001 being right in the middle.
Tucker Carlson flew to Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, interviewed totally batshit crazy Christian Zionist Ambassador Mike Huckabee, and won a decisive victory over Israel in the Narrative War.
Carlson hit them with DNA evidence. The ancestors of the Israelis weren’t the Hebrews who were promised The Land in the Age of Legends. In fact, they were Europeans. Huckabee said he didn’t understand, and if the Israelis wanted all of the Middle East, then they were entitled to it, and that’s that. Huckabee, you are
In retaliation, the Israelis hassled Carlson’s producers on the way out. As Huckabee made clear in a subsequent News Nation interview, the Israelis didn’t even handcuff them or beat them with batons or shock them with electrodes. Hell! They treated them far better than they did Greta Thunberg! What whiners!
And Zionists genuinely find that funny. Belly-laughing, hysterical funny. Think about that. Where else did we hear of humor like that?
It's possible I’m wrong, but I have the feeling that the apartheid state of Israel is at its high water mark, its occupation of Stalingrad, its Pickett’s Charge up Cemetery Ridge, its Midway. A strategic defeat is coming.
The Lunar New Year fireworks over Beijing were so awesome they could be seen from space. (Photo by NASA astronaut Chris Williams, International Space Station)
Ghana and Burkina Faso signed a security and trade cooperation agreement. The US Empire is losing its grip on the Sahel.
Everybody has been saying a US attack on Iran will happen any minute now for weeks, or has it been months? Every day those ships and planes spend waiting for an attack order, more little things go wrong with them. For example, the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford has been plagued by toilet problems for months.
The Demon Murphy is doing his thing, more things are going wrong every day that we don’t know about, and time is running out. They have maybe a week left to attack or declare victory and go home. The odds are now in favor of the second thing.
Either course will result in a strategic defeat for Israel.
Finally, Maryland got blasted by a nor’easter, but all that meant for otters at Baltimore’s National Aquarium was play time.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
You remain an island os sanity in turbulent times. How very Buckeye of you. Except we Buckeyes have a serious problem, that old, guy, the Mega Don, who put a show during deposition. I think he is very lousy at lying because NOBODY has ever demonstrated the temerity to question him. And then the questioners didn't ask him about his boy trafficking ring (Abercrombie & Fitch) that mirrored his girl trafficking ring (Victoria's Secret). They did ask about his affair with Epstein, rumors of which prompted his marriage at 55 and 4 children exactly 4 years later. So there was THAT.
The photo of that CECOT-style concentration camp warehouse is bone chillingly demonic. That is what this country has come to. It would be nice to see a mid-term uprising but there are two cautions:
A) I will be amazed if we have elections and even if we do, I am guessing ICE, Border Patrol and military will have a role in "monitoring" them to the "right" conclusion.
B) Even if we do have the elections and even if the Democrats take control of the Congress, fundamentally nothing will change because it is just one big corporate fascist party. Remember everyone, the Democrats facilitated the genocide in Gaza and did absolutely nothing to expose Epstein.
At this point, the lack of any meaningful response by Congress to the Epstein files tells all you need to know about this evil -- demonic -- government. As I recently wrote: "Let’s take a moment to state the obvious: Any government that actively enables, shields, hides and lies about the sexual abuse, trafficking and — increasingly clear — murder, sacrifice and even cannibalism of its own children has absolutely no legitimacy to be in power or continue. None."
The political system is dead. We either rise up against this immoral machine or warehouses like the one in the photo will become the new bipartisan norm for millions.
Then kill camps.
We are well on the way.