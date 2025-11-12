Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Spiraling Down
Plus sea lion closes road
Great news! According to our Mad Emperor, since Wal-Mart dropped the price of its Thanksgiving dinner by 25%, inflation is fake news.
Fun fact: Wal-Mart did reduce the price by 25%. They also reduced the amount of food in the dinner by 50%(source: Wal-Mart). Hey Trump!
That goes double for the Israel First Trump cultists out there.
On the bright side, Donald Trump is well on his way to becoming the worst President of the United States ever. He’s gonna do it! He’s gonna be
I think that would look great in the White Palace’s new ballroom.
Historically, Donald Trump is racing to polish James Buchanan’s long-tarnished legacy at warp speed. Never before has a President broken every single campaign promise but one to his voters in such a fast and furious frenzy of fuckery.
It’s almost as Trump hated his own base all along, and now that he doesn’t need them anymore, he takes pleasure in tormenting them.
Not to be outdone, Senate Democrats didn’t even have the decency to let their base pretend—even for a week—that the Democratic Party might actually fight to prevent 22 million Americans from losing tax credits for their rapacious health insurance
rentpremiums and to fantasize about a new “progressive” hero in New York City.
Nooooo….the spoilsports capitulated—again— and passed a resolution to end the Federal budget shutdown while doing absolutely nothing to protect Obamacare insurance subsidies to many tens of millions of Americans.
These good people, many of whom are True Blue Dems, now face things like $3000 per month premiums instead of the current $1200 per month they’re paying now, which should be unimaginable in the first place.
There are two reasons just enough Democratic Senators caved when they did. First and foremost, active duty military people would not have been paid on November 15 if they didn’t.
Historically, that’s a really bad idea if you’re the government. Below: Russian Navy sailors storming the Winter Palace, 1917
Second, the few 2025 elections were held last week, so the Party doesn’t need its voters again until next year. Besides, are Democrat voters really going to stay home a year from now when things will probably be far worse? Does Charlie Brown ever decline the chance to kick harder?
Congresscritter-elect Adelita Grijalva of Arizona said she heard she will be sworn in today, which means not only that the House has to be called back into session to rubberstamp that horrible Senate budget extension(it’s only good thru January 30), but Tom Massie of Kentucky should get his chance to force a vote on the release of the Epstein Files. Grijalva’s the Yes vote that would put his motion over the top.
Speaking of Epstein, Substack’s own Drop Site News just dropped two more truth bombs on Israel. It seems that Epstein worked with Ehud Barak, the former Israeli PM who Virginia Giuffre said brutally raped her, to secure a deal for Israel to sell a surveillance state to Ivory Coast’s octogenarian dictator, and let a top Mossad officer stay at his palatial Manhattan apartment for months at a time.
Good reporting, Drop Site News!
Trump’s already cooked your home ownership dreams if you don’t own one already, and your children if you do, by his solution to the home affordability crisis: 50 year mortgages.
Debt peonage for life! You will own nothing and like it, peasant!
Meanwhile, in a forgotten corner of the MAGA basement:
The US Empire’s military has now murdered more than 75 people in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific on the orders of its Mad Emperor. Could this be why the admiral in charge of the operation resigned last month?
Venezuela welcomed 100 of its citizens back home from the clutches of ICE, including several children who had been forcibly separated from their parents.
I’m sure that scenes of masked ICE thugs tearing Latino families apart on the street has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that the Latino support Trump built for Republicans has collapsed. The electoral coalition that elected him is
In Ukraine, it is another day and another city has fallen to Russian forces.
Also in Ukraine, a man reportedly fired on authorities who were trying to impress him into the army and got away. Expect more stories like this.
Seriously, from everything I’m seeing from both Ukrainian and Russian sources, the Ukrainian army is on the verge of collapse. It could be months, or it could be days. And all for what?
Don’t tell me the human species cannot create a global economic system that does not need war in order to exist. Capitalism requires expansion and scarcity to serve its directive of more profits soonest. Lenin said that meant capitalism makes war inevitable, and nothing has proven the old boy wrong about that yet. We need to do better.
The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a car bomb in Islamabad which killed a dozen people.
Meanwhile, another car bomb killed a similar number of people in Delhi, India. And they tell me East Cleveland’s dangerous.
I swear I smell either CIA Chanel or Mossad Musk around those bombings, but they’re very similar scents, so I’m not sure.
The US Africa Command—WTF are we doing with a freaking Africa command?—said that the US military has bombed Somalia, one of the poorest nations on Earth, 90 times so far this year alone.
Let’s see. Each strike had to cost at least $2 million or so. But the United States can’t afford to repair infrastructure, much less provide food, shelter, and medicine for its own people. I’m so
What’s left of the Government Media Office in Gaza figures Israel has violated the most recent ceasefire 282 times.
Israel delenda est. It’s the common sense foreign policy.
Finally, in Cosmopolis, Washington, a sea lion decided that a rainy day was a good day to close Blue Slough Road. State Fish & Wildlife officials, and some guy from the NOAA who was probably furloughed and had nothing better to do, managed to persuade him back to the river from whence he climbed and all was right with the world again.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider making a one-time donation by buying me a beer, or becoming a paid subscriber at the lowest available rates on Substack, to help me keep scribbling.
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"I swear I smell either CIA Chanel or Mossad Musk around those bombings, but they’re very similar scents, so I’m not sure."
just think of a world if these 2 organizations were downsized.
Another great litany of shitfuckery. Not to mention the orange dictator is poking at the BBC aided by the Quisling branch of the U.K. media. I don’t have a lot of time for the BBC, especially coming from Scotland, but what the hell!