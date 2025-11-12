Fun fact: Wal-Mart did reduce the price by 25%. They also reduced the amount of food in the dinner by 50%(source: Wal-Mart). Hey Trump!

Great news! According to our Mad Emperor, since Wal-Mart dropped the price of its Thanksgiving dinner by 25%, inflation is fake news.

That goes double for the Israel First Trump cultists out there.

These good people, many of whom are True Blue Dems, now face things like $3000 per month premiums instead of the current $1200 per month they’re paying now, which should be unimaginable in the first place.

Nooooo….the spoilsports capitulated—again— and passed a resolution to end the Federal budget shutdown while doing absolutely nothing to protect Obamacare insurance subsidies to many tens of millions of Americans.

Not to be outdone, Senate Democrats didn’t even have the decency to let their base pretend—even for a week—that the Democratic Party might actually fight to prevent 22 million Americans from losing tax credits for their rapacious health insurance rent premiums and to fantasize about a new “progressive” hero in New York City.

It’s almost as Trump hated his own base all along, and now that he doesn’t need them anymore, he takes pleasure in tormenting them.

Historically, Donald Trump is racing to polish James Buchanan’s long-tarnished legacy at warp speed. Never before has a President broken every single campaign promise but one to his voters in such a fast and furious frenzy of fuckery.

I think that would look great in the White Palace’s new ballroom.

On the bright side, Donald Trump is well on his way to becoming the worst President of the United States ever. He’s gonna do it! He’s gonna be

There are two reasons just enough Democratic Senators caved when they did. First and foremost, active duty military people would not have been paid on November 15 if they didn’t.

Second, the few 2025 elections were held last week, so the Party doesn’t need its voters again until next year. Besides, are Democrat voters really going to stay home a year from now when things will probably be far worse? Does Charlie Brown ever decline the chance to kick harder?

Congresscritter-elect Adelita Grijalva of Arizona said she heard she will be sworn in today, which means not only that the House has to be called back into session to rubberstamp that horrible Senate budget extension(it’s only good thru January 30), but Tom Massie of Kentucky should get his chance to force a vote on the release of the Epstein Files. Grijalva’s the Yes vote that would put his motion over the top.

Speaking of Epstein, Substack’s own Drop Site News just dropped two more truth bombs on Israel. It seems that Epstein worked with Ehud Barak, the former Israeli PM who Virginia Giuffre said brutally raped her, to secure a deal for Israel to sell a surveillance state to Ivory Coast’s octogenarian dictator, and let a top Mossad officer stay at his palatial Manhattan apartment for months at a time. Good reporting, Drop Site News!

Trump’s already cooked your home ownership dreams if you don’t own one already, and your children if you do, by his solution to the home affordability crisis: 50 year mortgages. Debt peonage for life! You will own nothing and like it, peasant!

Meanwhile, in a forgotten corner of the MAGA basement:

The US Empire’s military has now murdered more than 75 people in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific on the orders of its Mad Emperor. Could this be why the admiral in charge of the operation resigned last month?

Venezuela welcomed 100 of its citizens back home from the clutches of ICE, including several children who had been forcibly separated from their parents.

I’m sure that scenes of masked ICE thugs tearing Latino families apart on the street has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that the Latino support Trump built for Republicans has collapsed. The electoral coalition that elected him is

In Ukraine, it is another day and another city has fallen to Russian forces.

Also in Ukraine, a man reportedly fired on authorities who were trying to impress him into the army and got away. Expect more stories like this.

Seriously, from everything I’m seeing from both Ukrainian and Russian sources, the Ukrainian army is on the verge of collapse. It could be months, or it could be days. And all for what?

Don’t tell me the human species cannot create a global economic system that does not need war in order to exist. Capitalism requires expansion and scarcity to serve its directive of more profits soonest. Lenin said that meant capitalism makes war inevitable, and nothing has proven the old boy wrong about that yet. We need to do better.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a car bomb in Islamabad which killed a dozen people.