The Passionate Progressive
14h

As always a great read. Reading this can not help but evoke Prof. Seyed Marandi's definition of the mafia class running our country = 'the Epstein class' and by extension revealing (unfortunately) that our system is unsalvageable and irredeemable......I just read a highly commendable RT article about yesterday being the 19th anniversary of Vladimir Putin's speech at the Munich Security Conference.....In which he observed the previous decade of wars on Iraq, Yugoslavia, Afghanistan and four years later bombed Libya...With readers' indulgence here are just a few quotes from the RT article and Putin's message.

" To Russia, the 'rules-based international order' has always been shorthand for a system in which the US makes the rules and issues the orders."

'However one might embellish this term, at the end of the day it refers to one type of situation, namely one center of authority, one center of force, one center of decision-making,' Putin told the audience in Munich. 'It is a world in which there is one master, one sovereign. And at the end of the day this is pernicious not only for all those within this system, but also for the sovereign itself because it destroys itself from within.'.......'No one feels safe,” Putin stated in 2007, “because no one can feel that international law is like a stone wall that will protect them.'

10h

Whew! THAT was a chock-a-block page full of news white knuckle news... Thanks for including the few items of good news...

I have used this last week in part to explain again to older boomer sisters that devoting time to reading non-fiction is a good thing, even dense material like Whitney Webb's books. They are worth reading because years later, as this story is now unraveling, you might find the dog eared pages to recall paragraphs describing the way Les Wexner's dealt with an alter ego. He's fucking demon class. He had SUCH difficulty, too with reality. He saw Epstein as the son he wanted to finance his pain for the innocent. Many will understand that Zorro ranch should be excavated. And, who are we kidding? The entire model for incorporating Mafia style trade for goods and services is explained in volume I of Whitney's book.

I am pretty sure everyone understands the mob, as Hollywood has glorified it, so if you explain it to Mr. & Mrs. America and throw in the bad pictures, they will finally understand.

