I do not know. Which will win out? Israel’s bribery, blackmail, and influence? Or military common sense? Such a difficult decision for our Best Carnival Barker Ever. Almost as difficult as this one:

Iran is offering a cap on its nuclear enrichment in exchange for the US Empire lifting all sanctions upon it. This is Trump’s chance to declare victory and turn all those Navy task forces around. Will he?

Nobody thought the English could have found a royal line even twistier than the Stuarts, but look! They succeeded brilliantly!

I am descended from a man who fled Germany during the Thirty Years War to join Cromwell’s New Model Army because that was the safer bet. He won that bet, was there when Charles I lost his head, fled to North Carolina to escape the wrath of Charles II, but who do I get? Kinky Charles the Turd. Here he exemplifies an empire so decayed it’s damned near desiccated.

The one thing all of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients undoubtedly have in common is a contempt for socialism. There is good reason for that. Socialists shoot pedophiles.

Which brings me to Venezuela, where American officials are of course acting in a high-handed manner yet have no actual control. The Orinoco Tribune analyzes the situation rather well:

And Canadians, that goes double for you when it comes to Ukraine.

Marco Rubio wants to restore his Cuban family to their former aristocratic privilege in Cuba. None of these exiled Latin American families should ever be allowed to hold any position that gives them influence, much less control, over American foreign policy.

A crisis is rapidly developing in Cuba, as the Trump administration’s efforts to block fuel from reaching the island have become increasingly effective since an executive order threatened tariffs on any country trading with Cuba. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has buckled under the pressure and halted oil deliveries to Cuba. Drop Site’s José Luis G…

The US Empire is preventing fuel from reaching Cuba, deliberately causing a humanitarian crisis there, and Marco Rubio is refusing all Cuban offers to talk about it. Another war crime in my name. I’m so proud.

Israel has effectively annexed the West Bank , and the ethnic cleansing campaign there has shifted into a higher gear. Israel delenda est.

Analysts claim that despite the fabrications in Washington and mainstream media regarding the US controlling Venezuela as a new colony, the chances of new US attacks are very probable, as Chavismo will not tolerate dealing with the US under duress for too long. They also argue that US imperialism is waiting for the right time to attempt to decapitate the Bolivarian Revolution, while the latter is managing tactical retreats to reorganize forces, correct the defense flaws evident during the Jan. 3 US military attacks, and prepare for a long military confrontation against US imperialism.

Plain English translation: The Venezuelans are essentially paying tribute to the Empire to buy time; time for rapid imperial decline to force the Empire to treat Venezuela with respect, or time to prepare for a people’s war if the Empire foolishly decides on military intervention.

The Sudanese Army drove RSF forces out of the city of Kadugli, population c. 100,000, and found appalling suffering within.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Australia, and the Australian Government was shocked—shocked I tell you!—that its own people had a wee problem with that. Welcome to Australia, genocidal maniac.

AIPAC didn’t like Congresscritter Tom Malinowski saying he wanted to “condition” US aid to Israel, so they spent oodles of dollars on attack ads against him in the recent primary. The result? A candidate who says Israel is committing a genocide won that Democratic primary.

Zionist campaign donations are rapidly becoming the Kiss of Death in American politics, and no matter how hard they try to conceal the source, the technology will allow us to find out. Some fun times cometh.

“I will never walk away from the country that I love.”—British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Well, if his country decides it doesn’t love him, I suppose that if he won’t walk, there’s always the Monty Python option:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says he expects a “significant reduction” in the ICE Gestapo’s numbers in the state next week. Typical Democrat. The people of Minnesota want a total reduction, as in zero ICE agents anywhere near them. Sounds reasonable to me, but not to Democrats.

New Mexico State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said she wants an allegation that three girls are buried near Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in the state investigated. Below: the ranch.

I am sure that formerly renowned journalist Michael Tracey will tell us that some random rumor of young girls being murdered and buried near a known pedophile and definite Mossad asset’s property is a nothingburger. I am also pretty sure that Tracey has no children, or is an absent father if he does.

And Zorro should damned well sue for defamation, or else use that sword of his in a productive fashion. Below: My favorite Zorro, George Hamilton as the Gay Blade(1981).

Seriously, as the father of a daughter and stepfather of a stepdaughter, I find the willingness to associate with a known pedophile at all to be probable cause to suspect something creepy, dark, probably evil and possibly criminal. Or, in this case, something Israeli, but I repeat myself.

Iran’s Foreign Minister said there can be no nuclear inspections without new security arrangements because there were several unexploded American bunker buster bombs from the 12 Day War inside Iranian nuclear facilities. Guess they busted the bunker but failed to go boom. It’s amazing how well grift and duds go together, all puns intended.

Oh. Unexploded means reverse engineerable. Guess who else knows how to make bunker buster bombs now, O Israel? Sleep tight and don’t let the ballistic missiles bite!

Dockworkers shut down over 20 Mediterranean ports in direct action against genocide, war, militarization, privatization, and the ICE Gestapo. For that last bit, thank you, Italy! Below: Ancona, Italy: