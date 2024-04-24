Russian Deputy Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russian forces are in control of the battlefield and pushing back the Ukrainians steadily back, plus this little gem of material reality—”Our servicemen have dispelled the myth of the superiority of Western weapons.”

In what must be sheer coincidence, that same day Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine will deny consular services for any Ukrainian man between the ages of 18 and 60 because they should all be going home to volunteer to quite likely die in a futile attempt to stop the Russians instead of living elsewhere. But hey! There’s billions of bucks on the line! The grift must flow, cowards!