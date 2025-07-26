Yet another Federal Judge ruled Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship is unconstitutional on its face. This one was unusually clear:

South Park took satirical aim at Trump and hit a sensitive spot—his famously tiny penis—in one of its funniest episodes ever. Trump protested; the creators said they were sorry not sorry, just as they have done for 23 years. Trump’s in a devilish amount of trouble.

“American-born babies are American, just as they have been at every other time in our Nation’s history. The President cannot change that legal rule with the stroke of a pen.”

As for Trump, he is upholding the fine American presidential tradition of going golfing when the going gets tough. He went all the way to Scotland, where my Scottish cousins love him so much that he feels no need to hold public events.

Like only Nixon could go to China, only a conservative American Christian can go to Teheran.

Here’s my wild-assed conspiracy theory: They’ll force Trump to resign in a few months to a year, and replace him with JD Vance, who has that nice family to whom it would be a shame if something happened, and use the change to flush Israel down the toilet right along with the Devil’s abuser portrayed above.

This means Wall Street has had enough of Trump and decided he has to go. The walls are really closing in on him this time. Why not? They already got their tax cut from him, and his tariffs are Bad for Business.

The Wall Street Journal wrote an article claiming that Donald Trump is named in the Epstein Files multiple times, and Trump is suing them for defamation.

France’s First Couple is suing American podcaster Candace Owens in a Delaware court for alleging that Mrs. Macron is a transgender woman in a move that makes no sense at all. They can never prove Owens was maliciously lying, which they have to do in order to win.

Why not just do a cheek swab and show the missus has the XX chromosome? Why not just publish a picture of her as a little girl?

And how can Candace Owens defame the Macrons any more than they have already done themselves? After all, they admit Brigitt was 39 when she started grooming her future spouse at the tender age of 15. How is being transgender any more defamatory than that?

As for Candace Owens,

Israel delenda est.

Over 150,000 people have fled their homes as Thai and Cambodian troops shoot at each other over some stupid border dispute which no doubt goes back to the days of the French Empire. (Below: a Thai convenience store near the border)

The Trump Administration is now deporting allegedly convicted criminal immigrants to the Kingdom of Eswatini(formerly Swaziland) and other African countries. For some strange reason, not all Eswatinians are happy about that, and no amount of colorful dancing will change their minds. (Below: file photo of King Mswati III)

Malaysians took to the streets to protest their government’s failure to do anything about rampant inflation. Look closely, Americans, this could be you next year:

From the Money Talks and Bullshit Walks Files, the Trump Administration quietly gave Chevron approval to restart operations in Venezuela.

Venezuela rescued 252 of its citizens from the Salvadoran torture prison to which Trump had sent them.

The ruling party of the Republic of China, aka Taiwan, which wants full Taiwanese independence from China, staged a recall election to remove “pro-Chinese” Chinese from the Taiwanese Parliament, and failed miserably. On the bright side, an invasion by the People’s Republic just became a lot less likely.