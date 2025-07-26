Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

The Watchman
1d

Good recap once again . "Any First Words" meme/cartoon will get you BRANDED a You Know What ( 🐄⬅️ "ouch" )

Linking as usual @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

Don a.k.a. MRDMK
1d

Just for the shake of the upside down world, let us start with Leonardo da Pinchy. If you look closely at the provided pic, except for the glove, many of those socks can be paired up. Now if I had to bet my last mouse, I would bet that is really good for a cat. A little to good for a cat. Just like Trump's on-going deals, they are a little to good. In one direction that is...

Now to summarize our second first six months of President Trump. Like the first first six months of President Trump's attempt at leading a nation, he picked the worst people to assist him in this endeavor. As a matter of fact, Trump's picks are so beyond stupid, he had to have help. No one person could be that stupid. Which leads to the eternal question, did Trump choose them, or did them choose Trump, or did the cosmic forces put these people in the same garbage heap and they are now stuck with each other? Maybe we should ask an inside person Ghislaine Maxwell, she seems quite talkative as of late!

As evidence shows, being an enemy of Trump can be dangerous, but being a friend of Trump can be deadly. As for an evaluation by history books on Trump in the future, my prediction is history will be short and to the point, RUN!

