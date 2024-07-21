Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Curiouser and Curiouser
Plus a little monkeying around
US Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi admitted that the SS did refuse several requests from Donald Trump’s detail for more personnel and resources, according to the New York Times.
The Hill published a piece titled Why We Need Hillary More Than Ever, because Hillary is leading Trump 43% to 41% in one poll.may be right after all.
If Hillary wants to play the goat for Democrats, well, I must say that nobody does it better. Here she is saying you are a deplorable person for not celebrating how great America has been for the Clintons.
Speaking of goats, King Charles III proved why England still needs royalty by pointing to a goat on Guernsey and declaring it a royal breed. The Golden Goat. Sounds like a football mascot, but at least it’s alliterative. Nobody else could have pulled off such a miraculous feat.
Israel said that its port of Eilat is now bankrupt, thanks to the Yemeni blockade. That mission accomplished, the Yemenis drone-striked an apartment building in Tel Aviv because they can, killing one Israeli. Israel responded with a much more severe bombing raid on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah because they can:
The International Court of Justice ruled that the Israeli presence in both the West Bank and Gaza is illegal. Somewhere in Jerusalem, a bell was heard to toll. Elsewhere in Israel, up to 60,000 businesses may close before the year is out, and a bell would have tolled in the Golan Heights as well but a Hezbollah drone took it out.
The Kenyan police banned all protests against the puppet US Empire regime in Nairobi, but the Kenyan Supreme Court swiftly suspended the ban, which is fine by the Empire since Kenyan President Rufo dispatched another 200 Kenyan police to Haiti so Americans don’t have to go there. What a guy! He’s even Vampire of the Empire-approved!
Bangladesh’s Supreme Court demonstrated discretion is the better part of valor by scaling back the quota of government jobs reserved for descendants of veterans of the War for Independence from Pakistan in 1971, from 30% to 5%. It was either that, or more of this:
The aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower is back home in Norfolk, Virginia after a 275 day deployment to the Red and Arabian Seas that totally failed to disrupt the Yemeni blockade of Israel. That’s OK, though, for my cousin’s son is home safe and the Ike still has the coolest number designation in the Navy.
The Russian Ministry of Defense report that Russian forces are advancing in both Ukraine and Donbass, while Richard Grenell, widely reported as auditioning to be Trump’s Secretary of State, said that the Ukraine War is the EU’s problem because it is in their back yard.
Donald Trump said that he would consider Jamie Dimon, certified kleptocratic vampire and Friend of the Holy O, as his Secretary of the Treasury. Way to drain that swamp, Donny Boy!
JD Vance is by no means perfect, and he is backed by one faction of the kleptocracy, namely Peter Thiel of PayPal and Palantir infamy, but he is also hated by some of the very best people to be hated by: Neocons.
Russia said it intercepted several American B-52 bombers flying too close to the Russian border on the Arctic Ocean. The bombers simply changed course when the Russian fighters showed up, which has happened at least 300 times in my lifetime so I really wish people would stop saying this sort of thing heralds the End of the World.
A populist leftist(real leftists, not fake ones like American Demoncrats or British Labouridiots) coalition which won the plurality of seats in the French Chamber of Deputies still can’t agree on a pick for Prime Minister. I thought I’d offer them a new logo:
Tens of thousands of middle class Chinese whose livelihoods were destroyed by the Chinese government’s utterly insane Zero Covid policy have immigrated to the United States. Over 37,000 of them were detained at the Mexican border just last year.
Crowdstrike, the software security company that helped fabricate Russiagate, reminded the world it was still around by doing something so stupid it brought the dreaded Blue Screen of Death to Windows operating systems everywhere. I feel so much safer now!
A retired Canadian couple who were trying to sail around the world in a “eco-friendly” yacht, meaning they removed the diesel engine from it and relied on solar and wind power only, were found dead in a life raft six weeks after setting sail from Halifax in June.
Sailing in the North Atlantic without a reliable emergency power source to virtue-signal one’s dedication to the New Green Scam is only a good idea if you want to win a Darwin Award. Please don’t try this at home.
Finally, firefighters in Indiana rescued a monkey that had decided to go climb 35 feet up a tree at a campground and got its leash tangled so it couldn’t get down on its own. Neither monkey nor firefighters were injured.
Thank you for reading, good day or good night, and good luck always.
Sigh. How do I avoid the chaos of the next four to six months?
The Dems have nobody who can beat Trump. That includes HRC. Have they already forgotten her loss in 2016?