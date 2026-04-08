Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
2h

Did I see a McDonald's sign in one of those craters.

Reply
Share
MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
7m

One can only imagine how expensive water will be when we mine it on the dark side of the moon and ship it back to earth. 🤦🏻‍♀️

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ohio Barbarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture