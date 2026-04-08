Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Patterns of Farce and Catastrophe
Plus two-legged Smokey the Bear rescues four-legged cub
The Roman Catholic Archbishop to the US military declared that the Iran War is unjust according to Catholic teachings.
Then former congresswoman and MAGA head cheerleader Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted: Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians, and This is not making America great again, this is evil.
But wait! There’s more! Then Tucker Carlson, good Episcopalian that he is, was deeply offended by Trump’s Easter tweet mocking Allah and screaming at Iran to “open the fucking Straights” or else, describing it as “vile on every level” and, of course, offensive to Christianity and “evil.”
And still more! Alex Jones, Trump Pom Pom Man Extraordinaire, said of Trump, “How do we 25th Amendment his ass?” and “Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie.”
Apparently, the Army Chief of Staff and other generals may have felt the same way, or at least that the Iran War is a military catastrophe in the making, for Secretary of War Tats Pete Hegseth fired him and several others.
The Center for Conscience and War reports a 1000% increase in inquiries from active duty military members about how to apply for conscientious objector status. For the mathematically challenged, that’s 100 times more than before this latest War of Zionist Aggression began.
Taken together, all of this means that a military coup to overthrow the current Administration is now a real possibility. The unthinkable is now being thought by somebody with stars or eagles on their shoulders. Lol, I should add I personally know no active duty officers in any service.
Maybe one reason the war isn’t going so well for the Empire is that US and Israeli forces are concentrating on bombing things like hospitals, schools, libraries, a synagogue, and cultural heritage sites rather than military targets. All of which sounds pretty frigging evil to me.
Clearly, the Israeli goal is to wreck the Iranian nation so they can build a Zionist Empire in the same manner the Romans built theirs—by making it a desert and calling it peace. Israel, you pack of maniacs! It’s 2026 CE, not 148 BCE, but you shall still reap what you sow, be sure of that. (Below: The fall of Carthage, which does have a passing similarity to Tel Aviv these days)
Israel delenda est.
Oman is now talking to Iran about the future of their mutual Strait of Hormuz. Oman is the only Gulf state to have existed before the British Empire came along; it’s a survivor. I think it will survive this war.
The Israeli army announced that its goal of disarming Hezbollah is “unrealistic.” Perhaps Hezbollah’s claim that it has destroyed over 100 Israeli tanks is accurate. It’s not as if they haven’t been preparing for an invasion of Lebanon like this for many years. (Below: File photo of Israeli tank destroyed in Lebanon in 2006.)
There has been much ballyhooing over the American operation in Iran which successfully rescued some downed pilots, but what were they doing over central Iran in the first place? Iran thinks they were trying to steal some enriched uranium, using some 170 aircraft, even attempting to build freaking runways under fire, and they failed. Of course they failed! (Below: Wreckage of American aircraft, southwestern Iran, photo IRGC)
That does sound like something our Mad Emperor would try. In fact, he claimed that some military officers were against the rescue mission. I do not believe they would oppose a rescue mission. I do believe they would oppose a mission to steal Iranian uranium that could not possibly succeed.
Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin has ordered grain shipments to Egypt to stave off a possible famine caused, in part, by the Israeli war of aggression against Iran.
Former CIA Director and inspiration for the movie War Machine David
BetrayusPetraeus, who has been exactly wrong about everything since before he led Obama’s “surge” of additional troops in Afghanistan, said that Russia no longer has the upper hand in the Ukraine War.
Uh-oh, Ukraine. You’ve been cursed by the Betrayus! Maybe you ought to bring that Orthodox Church thing back.
So many Israelis are fleeing the country through Egypt that they are calling it a “reverse Exodus.” Somehow, this time I don’t see the Egyptians trying to prevent them from leaving Egypt for a second time.
So let it be written. So let it be done. Where’s Yul Brynner when he’d be perfect?
Check out this dollar to yuan tracker. Set it to look at the last year. Behold the
Germany wants to restrict how long men aged 17-45 can stay out of the country so they can be potentially drafted into its army. If I were the German leadership, I’d be more worried about things like LNG right now.
I’d also be remembering 1848.
As usual, Africa is being hit harder by the disruption to trade caused by the latest Middle Eastern war more than anyone else. They should have heeded Bob Marley instead of Western imperialists.
South Korea announced it had secured 170 million barrels of oil, about 70% of its normal needs for two months. Trump complained they wouldn’t help him open the Strait of Hormuz. Then he bitched about Japan for not resurrecting the Imperial Japanese Navy.
WTF, Trump! My car was made in South Korea! My stepdaughter’s was made in Japan! Are you trying to cut off the parts we need to maintain them, because we sure as shit can’t afford to buy new ones!
Meanwhile, the Phillipines just bought 2.5 million barrels of Russian crude oil.
Malaysia reported a tanker carrying a million barrels of oil to the country transited the Strait of Hormuz after they made a deal with Iran.
Iran is taking over the Strait of Hormuz exactly like Panama controls the Panama Canal and Egypt controls the one at Suez, while cutting Oman in on a piece of the action.
This is actually normal. What was historically weird was free passage imposed by a distant power, and that’s as lost and gone now as any darling Clementine ever was.
The New York Times published a story of women, now in their 60s, who now claim that United Farmworkers Union founder Cesar Chavez sexually assaulted them as minors—50 years ago. According to an NPR report, one claims that he raped her twice and she conceived both times, which is pretty shagging weird in the ordinary course of such events. Apparently, she also worked in a privileged position alongside Chavez for years.
Which was unusual for a woman in that time and place.
Sounds more like a jilted mistress than an assault victim to me.
I do not trust the New York Times, and I do not trust the timing in an election year, a bad economy, and a Federal Government harassing anyone who looks Latino. I do not take these women’s word for it half a century after the fact when there is exactly zero supporting hard evidence. Michael Tracey, maybe you should investigate this claim. Bet you’d blow the story apart in a week.
Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore said the country must forget about democracy since “wherever they(the Western powers) try to establish democracy in the world, it’s always accompanied by bloodshed.”
In a place where “democracy” was never anything but a synonym for oligarchy, and a foreign-dominated oligarchy at that, this makes sense.
Iran attacked the the Jubail petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia in retaliation to US/Israeli strikes on their infrastructure. This is a huge industrial city, with hundreds of corporations operating there. They make things like plastics for everything from pipes to hospital equipment.
Almost 1/5th of French gas stations are out of at least one type of gasoline. Yeah, I remember this shit, from 1973, but I remember it.
Donald Trump may have achieved yet another milestone of greatness. Since there have never been as many people on the planet as there are now, and since one person hasn’t fucked up the entire global economy like this for centuries, he will probably be hated by more people while he still breathes than any other man in history. Finally, Donny Boy,
But he’s still just a man, and a puny, petty one at that who should never have been allowed to do anything worse than sell used cars. Fortunately, my country just spent a gazillion dollars or so to send four people on a new spaceship called Orion around the moon, so at least we get a pretty picture that puts things in perspective. That’s all we’ve got, folks, right here:
Hours after this photo was taken, our Mad Emperor yielded to pressure from somebody—Big Tech worried about AI being destroyed, financiers like Jamie Dimon or Larry Fink worried about Wall Street, generals unwilling to follow illegal orders, somebody—and yesterday was TACO Tuesday again. He declared victory and agreed to a ceasefire to seriously consider Iran’s terms to end this war.
Well, in the US and Iran, anyway. There is much anger in the Knesset, with Israeli MPs saying Netanyahu has delivered only disaster, and Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaigns in Palestine and southern Lebanon continue. For now.
Finally, in New Jersey, a state trooper rescued a bear cub that had somehow been left alone in a roadside ditch. The cub was turned over to the Dept. of Environmental Protection, presumably to be eventually released.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
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Did I see a McDonald's sign in one of those craters.
One can only imagine how expensive water will be when we mine it on the dark side of the moon and ship it back to earth. 🤦🏻♀️