The Roman Catholic Archbishop to the US military declared that the Iran War is unjust according to Catholic teachings.

Then former congresswoman and MAGA head cheerleader Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted: Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians, and This is not making America great again, this is evil.

But wait! There’s more! Then Tucker Carlson, good Episcopalian that he is, was deeply offended by Trump’s Easter tweet mocking Allah and screaming at Iran to “open the fucking Straights” or else, describing it as “vile on every level” and, of course, offensive to Christianity and “evil.”

And still more! Alex Jones, Trump Pom Pom Man Extraordinaire, said of Trump, “How do we 25th Amendment his ass?” and “Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie.”

Apparently, the Army Chief of Staff and other generals may have felt the same way, or at least that the Iran War is a military catastrophe in the making, for Secretary of War Tats Pete Hegseth fired him and several others.

The Center for Conscience and War reports a 1000% increase in inquiries from active duty military members about how to apply for conscientious objector status. For the mathematically challenged, that’s 100 times more than before this latest War of Zionist Aggression began.

Taken together, all of this means that a military coup to overthrow the current Administration is now a real possibility. The unthinkable is now being thought by somebody with stars or eagles on their shoulders. Lol, I should add I personally know no active duty officers in any service.

Maybe one reason the war isn’t going so well for the Empire is that US and Israeli forces are concentrating on bombing things like hospitals, schools, libraries, a synagogue, and cultural heritage sites rather than military targets. All of which sounds pretty frigging evil to me. Clearly, the Israeli goal is to wreck the Iranian nation so they can build a Zionist Empire in the same manner the Romans built theirs—by making it a desert and calling it peace. Israel, you pack of maniacs! It’s 2026 CE, not 148 BCE, but you shall still reap what you sow, be sure of that. (Below: The fall of Carthage, which does have a passing similarity to Tel Aviv these days)

Israel delenda est.

Oman is now talking to Iran about the future of their mutual Strait of Hormuz. Oman is the only Gulf state to have existed before the British Empire came along; it’s a survivor. I think it will survive this war.

The Israeli army announced that its goal of disarming Hezbollah is “unrealistic.” Perhaps Hezbollah’s claim that it has destroyed over 100 Israeli tanks is accurate. It’s not as if they haven’t been preparing for an invasion of Lebanon like this for many years. (Below: File photo of Israeli tank destroyed in Lebanon in 2006.)

There has been much ballyhooing over the American operation in Iran which successfully rescued some downed pilots, but what were they doing over central Iran in the first place? Iran thinks they were trying to steal some enriched uranium, using some 170 aircraft, even attempting to build freaking runways under fire, and they failed. Of course they failed! (Below: Wreckage of American aircraft, southwestern Iran, photo IRGC) That does sound like something our Mad Emperor would try. In fact, he claimed that some military officers were against the rescue mission. I do not believe they would oppose a rescue mission. I do believe they would oppose a mission to steal Iranian uranium that could not possibly succeed.

Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin has ordered grain shipments to Egypt to stave off a possible famine caused, in part, by the Israeli war of aggression against Iran.