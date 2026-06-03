Rumor from Iran has it that Iran either has or soon will have a nuclear weapon, just like North Korea! When was the last time we got into a war with North Korea? Iran, please

Enter the search term “fpv drone hezbollah” on YouTube and watch a few shorts for a drone’s eye view of just what these small, cheap, fiberoptic controlled, laptop-driven weapons can do. There are literally dozens of longer videos with commentary as well. Graphic content warning: Israeli genocidal maniacs were harmed during the production of most of these videos.

Remember these drones are Lebanese. Now imagine what the Iranians undoubtedly have, and how many of them. No wonder they welcomed the idea of an American ground invasion.

Mexico’s lower house voted to list foreign interference as grounds to nullify elections. Guess which foreign country they’re worried about? “Poor Mexico, so far from god, so close to the United States.”—Porfirio Diaz (Below: Pancho Villa posing with Blackjack Pershing after the latter failed to catch him.)

Bolivia appears to be in the midst of a popular revolution against the compradors of Empire who are, for the moment, running the government, and here’s a great story on it. the spectacle the Bolivian people have brought their country to a standstill and the government has no idea what to do. Good day, spectators… Read more

Estonia’s Defense Resources Agency says it is running out of men to conscript into the army, so it will have to start drafting women. Or maybe Estonia can just make peace with Russia? Just a thought.

A Federal Judge ruled that Donald Trump’s name must be removed from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts because the name change was illegal. Trump, no doubt angrier at his name removal than Iranian fees on passage through the Strait of Hormuz, will appeal. Share

Our Mad Emperor dropped his push for a $1.776 billion slush fund that would have gone to 1/6/21 protestors, ICE, and wherever else Trump wanted to spend it. Reportedly, Ted Cruz, Cuck Extraordinaire and Senator from Texas, said that half the Senate Republicans would have voted against Trump on this one, to protect Congressional authority to allocate funds.

Former Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is trying to get his old seat back, running against Friend of Epstein Clients and Other Evil Things Jon Husted, and his Facebook page is focusing on the high cost of fertilizer caused by the War of Israeli Lunacy on Iran. It’s a smart play. Unfortunately, there’s this:

Which is a deal-killer for me and many other Ohioans. Fortunately, the Party of Socialism and Liberation does have a candidate on the ballot for those so inclined, Greg Levy of Akron. You think he’s an Ashkenazi Jew, don’t you? He was probably afraid of that, which would explain why all his campaign signs feature his first name.

I am not a big fan of the PSL—I think they’re just Social Democrats—but at least he’s against the damned genocide.

The tide is starting to turn against data centers in the Ohio Legislature, as a broad coalition of anti-data center groups testified in front of a Republican-controlled Senate committee for the first time. The pro-data center response was Bloomberg reported last month that half of all data center construction in the US may be delayed or canceled this year, so never let them tell you that you are powerless. Public pressure is already having an

ICE thug Christian Castro was arrested in Texas for shooting into an occupied home in Minneapolis just because he felt like it.

I don’t follow sports much anymore, but my old hometown basketball team, the San Antonio Spurs, are in the NBA finals once again, and I really did see George Gervin go toe to toe with Dr. J back in the day in the old Hemisfair Arena while drinking 25 cent pints of Lone Star Beer, so I am obligated to say

Los Angeles will have a runoff election between the incumbent who presided over the Palisades Fire and a former TV reality star who has run a refreshingly brash, insurgent campaign. Best of luck, Angelenos.

There’s a bill in the Venezuelan Legislature to privatize electricity generation. As an American, I know from personal experience that

So many artists are pulling out of Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert on the 4th of July that Trump is going to turn the now mostly vacant time slots into a giant MAGA rally. It’ll really be funny if only a few hundred people show up. Don’t laugh. Gas might be $8 a gallon by then.

Opposition is mounting in Congress against several Zionist measures to integrate the US and Israeli MICs. Frankly, any Congresscritter who votes to integrate our own military with that of a truly evil foreign country, which sees most of our population as cannon fodder and sheep to be fleeced, is guilty of treason.

Fortunately, there’s a tried and tested way to both achieve justice and to encourage other sociopaths to lie low:

Be proud, my fellow Americans! Our mighty Navy has murdered 193 defenseless people in small boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific since last September. All illegal, all war crimes. Navy commanders, remember that judge up there. You won’t be immune, either. Buy me a Beer

Our Mad Emperor said he “talked to Hezbollah”—he didn’t—and talked to Genocide Ben—no doubt he did—and that “the shooting will stop” in Lebanon. It didn’t, as Genocide Ben said Israel’s ethnic cleansing policy in Lebanon is “unchanged.”

Even the US House of Reprehensibles Representatives isn’t fully sold on Trump’s new “golden battleships,” the first of which is to be named USS Defiant. They authorized a billion bucks for it, but barred any contracts to build them until the Navy can show that their new technologies are “sufficiently mature.” Fun fact: None of the proposed weapons systems have actually been developed yet. Kind of like the more familiar USS Defiant.

Colombia held its first round of elections for president amid all sorts of “irregularities,” such as an increase in polling stations abroad to get more expats to vote. There will be a runoff between the US Empire comprador Abelardo de la Espriella and leftist Iván Cepeda on June 21.