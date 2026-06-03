Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Of Turning Points, Grift, and Genocide
Plus pig extricated from a most peculiar predicament in Colorado
Rumor from Iran has it that Iran either has or soon will have a nuclear weapon, just like North Korea! When was the last time we got into a war with North Korea? Iran, please
Enter the search term “fpv drone hezbollah” on YouTube and watch a few shorts for a drone’s eye view of just what these small, cheap, fiberoptic controlled, laptop-driven weapons can do. There are literally dozens of longer videos with commentary as well. Graphic content warning: Israeli genocidal maniacs were harmed during the production of most of these videos.
Remember these drones are Lebanese. Now imagine what the Iranians undoubtedly have, and how many of them. No wonder they welcomed the idea of an American ground invasion.
Mexico’s lower house voted to list foreign interference as grounds to nullify elections. Guess which foreign country they’re worried about? “Poor Mexico, so far from god, so close to the United States.”—Porfirio Diaz (Below: Pancho Villa posing with Blackjack Pershing after the latter failed to catch him.)
Bolivia appears to be in the midst of a popular revolution against the compradors of Empire who are, for the moment, running the government, and here’s a great story on it.
Estonia’s Defense Resources Agency says it is running out of men to conscript into the army, so it will have to start drafting women.
Or maybe Estonia can just make peace with Russia? Just a thought.
A Federal Judge ruled that Donald Trump’s name must be removed from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts because the name change was illegal. Trump, no doubt angrier at his name removal than Iranian fees on passage through the Strait of Hormuz, will appeal.
Our Mad Emperor dropped his push for a $1.776 billion slush fund that would have gone to 1/6/21 protestors, ICE, and wherever else Trump wanted to spend it.
Reportedly, Ted Cruz, Cuck Extraordinaire and Senator from Texas, said that half the Senate Republicans would have voted against Trump on this one, to protect Congressional authority to allocate funds.
Former Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is trying to get his old seat back, running against Friend of Epstein Clients and Other Evil Things Jon Husted, and his Facebook page is focusing on the high cost of fertilizer caused by the War of Israeli Lunacy on Iran. It’s a smart play.
Unfortunately, there’s this:
Which is a deal-killer for me and many other Ohioans. Fortunately, the Party of Socialism and Liberation does have a candidate on the ballot for those so inclined, Greg Levy of Akron.
You think he’s an Ashkenazi Jew, don’t you? He was probably afraid of that, which would explain why all his campaign signs feature his first name.
I am not a big fan of the PSL—I think they’re just Social Democrats—but at least he’s against the damned genocide.
The tide is starting to turn against data centers in the Ohio Legislature, as a broad coalition of anti-data center groups testified in front of a Republican-controlled Senate committee for the first time. The pro-data center response was
Bloomberg reported last month that half of all data center construction in the US may be delayed or canceled this year, so never let them tell you that you are powerless. Public pressure is already having an
ICE thug Christian Castro was arrested in Texas for shooting into an occupied home in Minneapolis just because he felt like it.
I don’t follow sports much anymore, but my old hometown basketball team, the San Antonio Spurs, are in the NBA finals once again, and I really did see George Gervin go toe to toe with Dr. J back in the day in the old Hemisfair Arena while drinking 25 cent pints of Lone Star Beer, so I am obligated to say
Los Angeles will have a runoff election between the incumbent who presided over the Palisades Fire and a former TV reality star who has run a refreshingly brash, insurgent campaign. Best of luck, Angelenos.
There’s a bill in the Venezuelan Legislature to privatize electricity generation. As an American, I know from personal experience that
So many artists are pulling out of Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert on the 4th of July that Trump is going to turn the now mostly vacant time slots into a giant MAGA rally.
It’ll really be funny if only a few hundred people show up. Don’t laugh. Gas might be $8 a gallon by then.
Opposition is mounting in Congress against several Zionist measures to integrate the US and Israeli MICs.
Frankly, any Congresscritter who votes to integrate our own military with that of a truly evil foreign country, which sees most of our population as cannon fodder and sheep to be fleeced, is guilty of treason.
Fortunately, there’s a tried and tested way to both achieve justice and to encourage other sociopaths to lie low:
Be proud, my fellow Americans! Our mighty Navy has murdered 193 defenseless people in small boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific since last September. All illegal, all war crimes. Navy commanders, remember that judge up there. You won’t be immune, either.
Our Mad Emperor said he “talked to Hezbollah”—he didn’t—and talked to Genocide Ben—no doubt he did—and that “the shooting will stop” in Lebanon. It didn’t, as Genocide Ben said Israel’s ethnic cleansing policy in Lebanon is “unchanged.”
Even the US House of
ReprehensiblesRepresentatives isn’t fully sold on Trump’s new “golden battleships,” the first of which is to be named USS Defiant. They authorized a billion bucks for it, but barred any contracts to build them until the Navy can show that their new technologies are “sufficiently mature.”
Fun fact: None of the proposed weapons systems have actually been developed yet. Kind of like the more familiar USS Defiant.
Colombia held its first round of elections for president amid all sorts of “irregularities,” such as an increase in polling stations abroad to get more expats to vote. There will be a runoff between the US Empire comprador Abelardo de la Espriella and leftist Iván Cepeda on June 21.
Look at this fun fact:
and all we Americans get is a 4th of July Trump rally on a set that looks like something out of Mad Max: Thunderdome. (Photo courtesy NBC)
Funny that. I was 17 on America’s Bicentennial 50 years ago, and I remember Bicentennial merch everywhere. You couldn’t turn on the TV without seeing somebody dressed up as George Washington trying to sell you something. Now?
It’s clear that market researchers discovered that patriotism just doesn’t sell well when everything just keeps getting worse with no end in sight.
Ukraine admitted that it accidentally launched several armed drones at Finland last month, though the Finns initially implied they were Russian.
Aha! I heard that! Some Finns and Swedes thinking Russians, Ukrainians, same thing because from those countries’ rational national interests and historical perspectives, they really mostly have been the same thing for centuries. Why are they fighting again?
Oh, that’s right. Institutional preservation on the part of NATO and all the hands through which its lifeblood of grift and war must flow, including a very few, but brand new, Finnish and Swedish ones! How’s that NATO membership and increased military budget workin’ out for ya’ll?
RT says Iran has officially won the First Meme War with its Lego videos, and the link has a sampling of some of my own favorites. This is how to do effective propaganda in 2026.
In Sudan, two tribal factions both allied to the RSF are fighting each other now. It’s almost as if somebody wants Sudan to remain unstable. All those natural resources, all those weapons sales, what’s another genocide to the people who profit off of such things?
Finally, the Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued Edgar the Pig, who had somehow managed to get his tusk caught good and proper in a fence.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
If you appreciate my scribbling, and can tolerate more emails, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber at the lowest rates on Substack. You can also buy me a beer and receive no emails at all. Shares and likes mean much.
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.