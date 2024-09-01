$kamala Harris, the white dude with a name one letter short of a dance at her side for moral support, pretended to to be interviewed by CNN’s Dana Bash, who had the unexpected temerity to ask followup questions after $kamala evaded such simple ones as “What will you do on Day One in office?” She didn’t have an answer ready! That surprised even me. It went over so well that political bookies lowered $kamala’s odds of winning the election.