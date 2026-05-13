RSM US—one of the largest accounting and auditing firms in the world—reports that demand destruction will “rattle or break” the US economy.

Newsweek reports food prices in the US are up 2.4% from a year ago, with a 0.5% increase in April alone.

What is demand destruction? It’s simple. When gasoline prices reach these levels—

—transportation, manufacturing, and everything else becomes more expensive, and every single capitalist will pass those costs on down the distribution chain to consumers, whose incomes are not keeping up so they will reduce their spending, and thus the demand side of the economy hits the metaphorical iceberg.

British tourists stranded in the UAE reported they were forced to sleep in underground parking garages, hotel basements, and even nightclubs!

Perhaps they should take an educational, compare-and-contrast tour of Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has more integrity in her left big toe than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has in her whole soul.

Even Bill Gates’ WHO and The Guardian say that the hantavirus outbreak on that cruise ship is nothing to worry about, but the laptop class, who envied China’s total lockdown and Australia’s Covid concentration camps, don’t even bother to conceal their disappointment. As for me,

The UK had municipal elections last week, and Labour, in an inspiring effort to make our Mad Emperor appear to be the Lesser Loser, lost 1500 council seats overall, and its historic dominance in Wales to Plaid Cymru. I can’t imagine why. Wait a minute…I’m getting Kamala Harris and AOC vibes…Oh.

Well well well, lookie here:

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change(IPCC) has been warning us for decades that unless we dramatically reduce carbon emissions, then the global temperature will rise with the sea levels and Human Civilization will be Destroyed! Eliminate all your internal combustion-powered devices or we’re all gonna die! As I’ve thought for years,

And they listened! The IPCC now says the yellow line on the graph above is the most likely outcome if things keep going the way they are going, not that top line so many people with letters after their names keep preaching at us about. That particular graph is about CO2 emissions. It looks like sea levels aren’t projected to rise much, either, which explains why rich assholes like Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama are buying up beachfront properties in Hawaii. For a full scientific analysis far better than anything I can do, I recommend Robert Pielke Jr. here: The Honest Broker 🚨RCP8.5 is Officially Dead “[T]he high-emissions RCP8.5 scenario has long been described as a “business-as-usual” pathway with a continued emphasis on energy from fossil fuels with no climate policies in place. This remains 100% accurate . . .“ — from 2021, Chris Field (co-chair of IPCC WG2 AR5) and Marcia McNutt (president of U.S. National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine … Read more



Don’t be so shocked. Just a hundred years ago, the same sorts of scientists all preached that white supremacy was a scientific fact.

Michael Kagan, Certified War Pig, neocon, spouse to Victoria Nuland, and other unsavory things, has finally seen a war he does not like. His Atlantic article admits Iran has already defeated the US Empire. Not astonished yet?

The New York Times published an article detailing the routine Israeli practice of raping Palestinian men, women and children alike and training dogs to participate in this state-sponsored activity. They knew Israel would accuse them of blood libel and published it anyway.

I know. Most of y’all have known about this for at least a year. It’s the admission that’s important. Plain English translation: Powerful elements of the Empire’s ruling oligarchy realize the war cannot be won and Israel must eventually be abandoned, therefore Trump Must Go. They are setting the stage to force him out; either months from now or in the first half of 2027. Share

Israeli PM Genocide Ben must be aware of this, since he went on CBS’ 60 Minutes to say he eventually wants to see US military aid to Israel reduced to zero. After Greater Israel is established and dominates all Middle Eastern resources, of course. Is it just me or does Genocide Ben look like he’s aged ten years in the past two?

US Ambassador to Israel and fanatical Christian Zionist Mike Huckabee warned Gulf States they must make a choice between Israel and Iran. Mikey,

According to UNICEF, Israel has murdered at least one Arab child per week on the West Bank since the start of 2025. Don’t you dare ask me about Hamas. There was no Hamas on the West Bank.

Israel delenda est.

The Wall Street Journal says the UAE carried out its own strikes on Iran without consulting the US after Moody’s predicted the hotel occupancy rate in Dubai will fall to 10% this quarter. All those empty chaise lounges must be driving somebody mad.

Skyrocketing fuel costs prompted massive protests in Haiti on May 1, and they’re still going.

The US Empire’s criminal blockade of Cuba continues, and Cuba has responded by pulling off the fastest solar power revolution on the planet, with lots of help from China. You just can’t keep a good people down. (Below: Workmen installing solar panels on top of an apartment building in Matanzas)

French President Macron went to Nairobi to tell Africans, “The paradox is that we are not the predators of this century. Europeans may once have been. But they are not now.” No, I really don’t believe that he is.

US Empire-backed rebels who tried to pull a regime change in Mali appear to be surrounded by forces of the Sahel Alliance and are begging for NATO or somebody to rescue them. (source: Frontline Africa)

The once mighty Royal Navy has pledged a grand total of one warship to protect merchant ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Finally, a policeman in Parker, Colorado managed to rescue a skunk whose head had somehow got stuck in a cup without getting anointed with malodorous spray. That takes talent, and I have no wish to discover if I have the same.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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