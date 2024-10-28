Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Scary and Bizarre Deeds for the Season
And Denver gets crab
The BRICS countries had a summit in Kazan and issued a declaration, the full text of which you can read for yourself here.
Seriously, it’s only 35 pages, and that’s positively laconic by diplomatic statement standards. Don’t take anybody else’s word for what’s in it. I will emphasize that all of the signing countries committed to furthering the institutions of BRICS, which means finding alternatives to the Almighty Dollar.
Oh, that’s right! If you’re in any nation within the US Empire, you’re not supposed to even hear about BRICS, much less read their declaration. In the US itself, you’re supposed to be all agog one way or the other about the upcoming presidential election.
I must admit it is less exciting read a rational, if wordy, international mission statement when you can cringe like a kid at a horror movie every time Kamala Harris has an interview.
Her latest debacle came at a CNN town hall. She couldn’t even name doing one thing she had ever regretted. Meanwhile, Trump went on Joe Rogan and said his biggest mistake while President was appointing neocons.
Oxfam is now saying Israel is using starvation as a weapon in northern Gaza, and my tax dollars pay for this! I can’t even dodge the taxes since they come right out of my paycheck. It makes me feel like this guy.
Israel did another tit several weeks after Iran did a tat and attacked a few military sites in Iran. It killed 4 Iranian soldiers, but life in Iran has gone back to as normal as it gets these days.
Chances are the Persians will decline to retaliate. Why should they when Netanyahu and his pack of ghouls are leading Israel on a course that can only end in its destruction?
Israel’s economy is crumbling, Iran refuses to go to war with it, the US refuses to go to war with Iran, the myth of Israeli military invincibility is dissolving, and all Netanyahu knows to do is to keep killing as many Arab civilians as possible so he can cling to power like Gollum did to his Precious.
First WEF Drone of Brazil Lula vetoed Venezuela’s entry into BRICS because of course he did because we’ve known he’s been a World Economic Forum drone for years. Anyone surprised by this, or still thinks that Lula is some sort of genuine leftist populist, needs to read more.
First WEF Drone of Canada Justin Trudeau refused to resign after 24 Liberal MPs signed an open letter begging him to do just that because he’s positively loathed by a substantial majority of Canadians and they don’t want to go down with him. (Below: Trudeau’s recent disapproval ratings)
The University of Michigan bypassed local prosecutors and “recruited” state attorney general Dana Nessel to persecute students and professors who object to genocide because she is owned by AIPAC, and she obliged, charging 85% of protesters instead of the measly 15% charged by one local DA and an astounding 0% by the Wayne County(Detroit) prosecutor, who presumably has better things to do. At least Nessel has the smirk down pat.
The air in Delhi is as nasty as Indian President Modi’s Hindu nationalist rhetoric, exceeding WHO air pollution standards by a factor of three.
NATO says North Korean troops have been operating in the Kursk region. It didn’t say anything about NATO troops operating in Ukraine for some strange reason.
Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party took a drubbing in snap elections and lost control of the lower house of the Japanese legislature, but nobody expects anything to change. I’m an American, so I know that feeling very well indeed.
Russian security and military forces rescued an American citizen in the Donbass who had essentially acted as an artillery spotter for them while behind Ukrainian lines.
JD Vance went on Meet the Press and horrified liberals and neocons by saying,
We are not at war with (Putin.) And I don’t want to be at war with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. I think we should try to pursue avenues of peace.
Candace Owens just got the best kind of publicity possible in her line of work when the Australian government refused to let her into the country for a speaking tour because of “her capacity to incite discord.” I’m so jealous.
Finally, a blackback land crab aka a Halloween crab, which stowed away on a flight to Denver from Costa Rica, has found a new home in the Denver Zoo.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
Hey, OB, is it just me or do the ears of Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel indicate a direct family link to Gollum?
If so, Gollum represents the nice, ethical branch of the family.
Sometimes I agree with Candace, sometimes I don't. But now I don't really pay much attention to her because she is as demented about the sex of Macron's wife as Piers Morgan is about Meghan Markle.
Morgan is the type of jumped up talk show host who considers talking to people of accomplishment means he is a person of accomplishment, when all he really does is bend, distort, or omit facts he disagrees with. For me, Owens is hit and miss.
After reading that there are trillions of dollars of natural gas under Crimea, I am sorely afraid that Zelensky will be egged on to attack Moscow in a very bad way. The US is determined to confiscate all of Russia's resources. Or blow them up. They just do not want Russia - or China - to have resources.
I get the feeling that Modi and Erdogan want to use BRICS to further their own interests, not the multi-polar world interests. Still cracks me up that Macron actually asked to be invited to the BRICS summit last year, presumably so he could tell everyone what to do.